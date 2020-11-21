|
|
|CINCY
|UCF
No. 7 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with 36-33 win over UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) No. 7 Cincinnati found itself in a four-quarter struggle for the first time all season and Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats showed they can take a punch.
Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as Cincinnati defeated Central Florida 36-33 Saturday to head into the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings unbeaten.
The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 American) fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter against their toughest opponent yet, but grabbed the lead by halftime.
''What a hard, hard-fought game,'' Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. ''That is a really good football team, that on senior night gave us everything we could handle.''
Dillon Gabriel threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Knights (5-3, 4-3) lost at home for the second time this season.
UCF took a 25-22 lead in the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Marlon Williams.
''Burn this one, quick turnaround,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''We've got a trophy game (Friday against USF), our guys will be ready to play.''
The interception Gabriel threw was costly for UCF.
Bearcats safety Darrick Forest picked off Gabriel's pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 20 yards to the Knights' 16. Four plays later, a 1-yard sneak by Ridder gave UC a 29-25 lead with 13:07 remaining.
Rider passed for 338 yards and ran for 57.
''He's just a baller, he shows up ready to go every game,'' Taylor said of Ridder. ''He's a winner. He's a competitor and when we go out there we're behind him.''
Cincinnati used 10 plays to go 71 yards on its next possession to go up two scores. The Bearcats converted a fourth-and-1 at the UCF 26 and three plays later Ridder threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Leonard Taylor for a 36-25 lead with 7:15 remaining.
UCF made it 36-33 with 4:27 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Jaylon Robinson and a 2-point conversion pass to Jacob Harris
''I thought our kids responded and continued to compete and handled the ups and downs of the football game,'' Heupel said. ''We're not far off from being a really good football team.''
The Bearcats ran down all but one second of the clock, trying not score down near the goal line. Cincinnati was cutting it close and then an errant snap on fourth down gave everyone a jolt, but was recovered by Ridder. The Knights got one play from their 8 that went nowhere.
The first CFP rankings come out Tuesday night and the Bearcats are hoping to become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to crack the top-10 in the selection committee's first top 25 of the season.
''We want to have an opportunity to win a championship,'' Fickell said. ''Every win gives us an opportunity to state our case.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are 8-0 for the first time since 2009, when they finished the regular season 12-0 and went to the Sugar Bowl.
UCF: The Knights have lost more conference games this season than the past three combined but they have come by a combined 12 points. UCF has led by double-digits in each of its loses.
CALLING HIS SHOT
Before Forrest's interception, he went around telling teammates that he thought it might happen.
''Right at the switch of the fourth quarter I kept telling everybody `I might get an interception' and then I got the interception,'' Forrest said.'' Everyone was riled up when it happened. It was a huge moment, we went down and scored right after that so it was a momentum changer.''
NO TIME FOR TV
Fickell isn't sure if he is going to watch the CFP rankings show on Tuesday and joked that he might schedule a practice at that time to keep the team focused.
''Probably won't be something I bring up to them,'' Fickell said. ''I know we're still in the hunt to win a championship. If they don't like (the ranking), they can carry that chip and do something about it.''
EXTRA POINTS
Cincinnati is 8-0 for the fourth time in school history. . After averaging 417.7 yards passing in his first six games, Gabriel has thrown for under 300 yards in consecutive games. ... UCF came into the game leading the country in yards per game at 619 but managed just 359 against the Bearcats, who held the ball for 37 minutes.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati is at Temple next Saturday.
UCF will close out its regular season at USF on Friday.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
338 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 57 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
243 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 30 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|23
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|482
|359
|Total Plays
|80
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|116
|Rush Attempts
|48
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|338
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|26-49
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-86
|5-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|482
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|21/32
|338
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|28
|97
|0
|15
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|14
|57
|2
|20
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|7
|5
|81
|1
|29
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|9
|6
|76
|1
|20
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|2
|49
|0
|35
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|5
|3
|36
|0
|13
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|10-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|41.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|3.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|26/49
|243
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|12
|51
|0
|22
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|11
|30
|0
|10
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|7
|19
|1
|6
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|5
|16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|12
|8
|97
|2
|19
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|3
|2
|66
|0
|41
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|12
|5
|32
|1
|11
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|11
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|7
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DL
|K. Hester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|6
|43.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(14:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(14:28 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 32(14:23 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 38 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(13:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 38(13:50 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 41 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCF 41(13:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at CIN 44 for 15 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(13:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 44(13:06 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to CIN 3 for 41 yards (12-A.Gardner). Team penalty on CIN Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCF 3(12:53 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 out of bounds at the CIN 3.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(12:44 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs ob at UCF 47 for 18 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(12:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to UCF 33 for 14 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(11:31 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 29 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 29(10:54 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UCF 30 for -1 yard (15-T.Bethune33-T.Morris-Brash).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 30(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 30(10:14 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(10:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCF 25(10:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Credle. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 30(9:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to UCF 33 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 33(9:21 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 33. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 22 FUMBLES. 17-A.Johnson to CIN 22 for no gain. Team penalty on CIN Illegal block in the back declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(9:12 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 18 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 18(8:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 15 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 15(8:35 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 9 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(8:23 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 6 for 3 yards (99-M.Brown27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Facemask Incidental 3 yards enforced at CIN 6.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCF 3(8:06 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to CIN 6 for -3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 6(7:43 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:39 - 1st) 8-M.Young pushed ob at CIN 19 for -6 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - CINCY 19(7:05 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 10 for -9 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 25 - CINCY 10(6:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 11 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash94-A.Montalvo).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - CINCY 11(5:55 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 56 yards from CIN 11. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 for no gain (5-D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(5:44 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 33(5:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 33(5:34 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at UCF 40 for 7 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - UCF 40(4:57 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 27-R.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 35(4:52 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 46 yards from UCF 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 FUMBLES. 4-J.Harris to CIN 21 for no gain. Penalty on UCF 94-A.Montalvo Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(4:42 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 36 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(4:25 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 35 for -1 yard (7-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 35(3:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 35(3:25 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCF 21.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(3:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 14 for -7 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - UCF 14(2:46 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UCF 17(2:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UCF 17(2:27 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 28 yards from UCF 17 out of bounds at the UCF 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(2:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs ob at UCF 41 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 41(1:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 41(1:47 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 40 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash90-C.Deloach).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 40(1:07 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 32 yards from UCF 40 to UCF 8 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 10(15:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 5 yards enforced at UCF 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 15(14:56 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 20 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 20(14:38 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 24 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 24(14:22 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 30 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush13-T.Van Fossen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(13:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 35 for 5 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCF 35(13:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 35(13:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 38 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner19-E.Tucky).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 38(13:10 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 43 yards from UCF 38. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 27 for 8 yards (87-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(12:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 30 for 3 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 30(12:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Ford. Penalty on UCF 13-L.Woodson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 30.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(12:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor. Penalty on UCF 31-A.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(12:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 29 for 11 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(11:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 29(11:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the UCF 4.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(11:37 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at CIN 43 for 22 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(11:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(11:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 41 for 2 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 41(10:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to CIN 28 for 13 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 28(10:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 24 for 4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 24(9:45 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 23 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 23(9:13 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 23 for no gain (42-M.Vann).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UCF 23(8:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 45 for 22 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(8:14 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 49 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune54-C.Goode).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 49(7:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 37 for 14 yards (7-D.Brown). Penalty on CIN 77-V.McConnell Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 44(7:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to UCF 22 for 34 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 20 for 2 yards (90-C.Deloach10-E.Gilyard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 20(6:10 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 16 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 16(5:29 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 9 for 7 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(5:02 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 9 for no gain (27-R.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(4:26 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 6 for 3 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 6(3:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UCF 9 for -3 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 9(3:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:14 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 26 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 26(2:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UCF 26(2:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 20 for -6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 20(2:14 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 50 yards from UCF 20 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(2:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to UCF 35 for 35 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle out of bounds at the UCF 15.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(1:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 3 for 12 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(1:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCF 1 for 1 yard (14-C.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:23 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 27 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 27(1:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(1:02 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to UCF 36 for 9 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(0:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at CIN 43 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 43(0:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to CIN 38 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko). Penalty on UCF 57-D.Burns Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 38.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(0:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to CIN 47 for 6 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 47(0:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at CIN 34 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(0:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at CIN 25 for 9 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCF 25(0:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 25(0:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at CIN 19 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:01 - 2nd) to CIN 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 7-T.Tucker pushed ob at CIN 16 for 16 yards (4-R.O'Keefe). Penalty on CIN 29-J.Dingle Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at CIN 16.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 8(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on CIN False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 8. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 3(14:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 13 for 10 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 13(14:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to CIN 33 for 20 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(13:38 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 36(13:07 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 4 yards (91-N.Hancock13-L.Woodson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 40(12:29 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 5 yards (91-N.Hancock).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(11:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to UCF 46 for 9 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 46(11:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 43 for 3 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(10:50 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 38 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 38(10:12 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 23 for 15 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(9:31 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to UCF 21 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant52-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 21(8:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 21(8:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCF 1 for 20 yards (21-D.Gainous27-R.Grant).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(8:21 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 3 for -2 yards (27-R.Grant91-N.Hancock).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 3(7:48 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for 2 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(7:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 5 for -4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UCF 5(6:32 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:29 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 41 for 16 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(6:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 49 for 8 yards (8-J.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 49(6:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe pushed ob at CIN 43 for 8 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(5:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 32 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(5:07 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to CIN 28 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 28(4:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to CIN 24 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 24(4:27 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to CIN 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:13 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(3:59 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 19-E.Tucky Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 50 yards from UCF 50 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:59 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 26 for 1 yard (13-L.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 26(3:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 26(3:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson runs ob at CIN 43 for 17 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(2:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCF 46 for 11 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(2:02 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to UCF 42 for 4 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 42(1:29 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCF 47(1:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCF 47(1:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCF 43 for 4 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCF 43(0:21 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 32 yards from UCF 43 to UCF 11 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 12(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 12(14:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at UCF 22 for 10 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(14:39 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 23 for 1 yard (1-J.Wiggins).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - UCF 23(14:19 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at UCF 36. 5-D.Forrest to UCF 16 for 20 yards (2-O.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 16(14:08 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 16(14:03 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 14 for 2 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 14(13:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCF 88-J.Celiscar Offside declined.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 14(13:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for 13 yards (21-D.Gainous). Penalty on UCF 88-J.Celiscar Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(13:11 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(13:07 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 24 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 24(12:50 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 24(12:43 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 24(12:39 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 47 yards from UCF 24 out of bounds at the CIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(12:29 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 43 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(11:52 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 2 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 45(11:15 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 35 for 20 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(10:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 35(10:21 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 28 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 28(9:45 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 26 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant15-T.Bethune).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 26(9:15 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 24 for 2 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 24(8:31 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to UCF 17 for 7 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste94-A.Montalvo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 17(8:03 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 7 for 10 yards (21-D.Gainous27-R.Grant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(7:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:15 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 for 8 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 33(6:56 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(6:38 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:28 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:20 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to CIN 40 for 25 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(6:11 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 40(6:04 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to CIN 36 for 4 yards (8-J.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 36(5:46 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at CIN 41 for -5 yards (27-D.Beavers92-C.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 41(5:17 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(5:11 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to CIN 20 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 20(4:51 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to CIN 10 for 10 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(4:37 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 10(4:31 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:27 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 out of bounds at the CIN 3.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(4:27 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to UCF 46 for 19 yards (27-R.Grant21-D.Gainous).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(3:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UCF 28 for 18 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 28(3:14 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 20 for 8 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 20(2:29 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 16 for 4 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 16(1:55 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 15 for 1 yard (15-T.Bethune13-L.Woodson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 15(1:50 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to UCF 5 for 10 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCF 5(1:43 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(1:34 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for no gain (91-N.Hancock).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(0:49 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to UCF 1 for no gain (11-J.Jean-Baptiste10-E.Gilyard).
|-7 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 1(0:03 - 4th) to UCF 1 FUMBLES. 9-D.Ridder to UCF 8 for no gain.
