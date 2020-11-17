Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Patterson 26 RB
301 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
T. Stewart 4 RB
42 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:41
26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:36
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 6:53
39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
04:43
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:43
5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:18
pos
13
3
Point After TD 10:37
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 1:23
26-J.Patterson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
07:30
pos
20
3
Point After TD 1:18
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:06
26-J.Patterson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
03:43
pos
27
3
Point After TD 6:00
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 1:15
7-K.Vantrease runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
02:05
pos
34
3
Point After TD 1:10
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
3
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:24
4-T.Stewart runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
61
yds
00:25
pos
35
9
Point After TD 11:18
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 4:37
4-T.Stewart runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
55
yds
04:15
pos
35
16
Point After TD 4:34
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 2:19
26-J.Patterson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:26
pos
41
17
Point After TD 2:08
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 22
Rushing 20 11
Passing 3 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-8 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 470 399
Total Plays 60 71
Avg Gain 7.8 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 396 180
Rush Attempts 48 44
Avg Rush Yards 8.3 4.1
Yards Passing 74 219
Comp. - Att. 7-12 17-27
Yards Per Pass 6.2 6.2
Penalties - Yards 4-35 3-15
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 6 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-32.0 2-38.5
Return Yards 27 0
Punts - Returns 1-27 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 3-0 71414742
Bowling Green 0-3 3001417
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, OH
 74 PASS YDS 219
396 RUSH YDS 180
470 TOTAL YDS 399
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 74 0 0 110.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 528 5 1 197.4
K. Vantrease 7/12 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 301 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 210 4
J. Patterson 31 301 4 67
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 141 0
K. Marks Jr. 15 90 1 21
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
K. Vantrease 2 6 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 239 2
A. Nunn 7 6 70 0 28
T. Wilson 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 103 1
T. Wilson 1 1 4 0 4
D. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
B. Porter 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Porter 2 0 0 0 0
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Marks Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
J. Patterson 10-2 0.0 0
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
C. Gross Jr. 6-3 0.0 0
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
E. Wilson 0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson 4-0 0.0 0
E. Brown 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
R. Baker 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Baker 3-1 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
M. Koonce 3-1 2.0 0
G. Wolo 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
G. Wolo 3-2 1.0 0
M. Fuqua 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Fuqua 2-1 0.0 1
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Miller Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
I. King 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. King 2-0 0.0 0
K. Laing 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Laing 1-0 1.0 0
J. McNair 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McNair 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tate 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tate 1-0 0.0 0
A. Abbas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Abbas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Woods Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Polizzi 61 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Polizzi 1-1 0.0 0
J. Avissey 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Avissey 0-1 0.0 0
E. Black 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Black 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 13/13
A. McNulty 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Finegan 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
E. Finegan 2 32.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
K. Marks Jr. 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 27.0 27 0
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 219 0 1 123.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.0% 233 0 2 59.1
M. McDonald 17/27 219 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 37 0
A. Clair 14 85 0 21
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 162 2
T. Stewart 9 42 2 13
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 35 0
B. Denley 7 35 0 12
J. Embry 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Embry 2 18 0 10
T. Raymore 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 103 0
T. Raymore 2 5 0 3
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 1
M. McDonald 10 -5 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
J. Ortega-Jones 8 6 67 0 27
Q. Morris 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
Q. Morris 6 4 61 0 25
N. Massey 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
N. Massey 7 3 55 0 33
P. Motes 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
P. Motes 1 1 13 0 13
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 0
T. Broden 3 1 13 0 13
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Clair 1 1 7 0 7
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Stewart 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
D. Anders 9-5 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Biggers 6-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 5-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 4-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Roberts 4-2 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 4-1 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
B. Roberts 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Roberts 2-0 0.0 0
J. Murphy 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
D. Burns 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Burns 2-0 0.0 0
S. Dabney 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Dabney 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 1-2 0.0 0
A. Bench 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bench 1-0 0.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Haire 1-2 0.0 0
B. Spires 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Spires 0-1 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Walder 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
N. Needham 1/2 40 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
M. Naranjo 2 38.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 81 0
B. Denley 4 22.3 25 0
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Stewart 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 -1 0
J. Rogers 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 26 3:24 7 74 TD
6:49 BUFF 28 1:56 5 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BUFF 20 4:18 13 80 TD
8:48 BUFF 25 7:30 15 75 TD
0:08 BUFF 29 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 BGREEN 19 1:26 4 8 Downs
9:43 BUFF 45 3:43 8 55 TD
3:15 BUFF 20 2:05 4 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 BUFF 25 2:23 3 2 Punt
4:34 BUFF 25 2:26 4 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 BGREEN 27 4:43 11 50 FG
4:45 BGREEN 29 4:10 10 55 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 BGREEN 23 1:37 3 9 Punt
1:18 BGREEN 25 1:07 6 46 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 1:49 3 -13 Punt
11:27 BGREEN 11 1:38 7 44 Downs
6:00 BGREEN 26 2:40 7 -6 INT
1:10 BGREEN 24 0:25 2 9 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:49 BGREEN 45 4:15 10 55 TD
2:08 BGREEN 23 1:21 3 22 End of Quarter

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 50 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 26 for 11 yards (30-P.Wimberly15-R.Rahmaan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(14:51 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 29
(14:19 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 40 for 11 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(13:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy33-J.Roberts).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 46
(12:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 48 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(12:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 20 for 28 yards (28-D.Burns11-C.Mitchell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(12:17 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 17
(11:41 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 27 for 19 yards (8-D.McDuffie).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(11:32 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 48 for 21 yards (24-C.Gross10-M.Fuqua).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(11:07 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 43
(10:56 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 50 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BGREEN 50
(10:29 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 44 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 45
(10:10 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 43 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 43
(9:34 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 38 for 5 yards (95-T.Woods18-R.Baker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(9:14 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 35 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35
(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BUF 22 for 13 yards (18-R.Baker).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(8:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BUF 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 26
(7:39 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 23 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 23
(6:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 23
(6:53 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:49 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(6:49 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - BUFF 33
(6:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
Penalty
2 & 2 - BUFF 36
(6:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 26
(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 26
(5:32 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 35
(4:53 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(4:45 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 7 yards (31-K.Wright).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 36
(4:18 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 39 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson94-E.Black).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(4:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 35 for 26 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(3:43 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(3:37 - 1st) 1-A.Clair runs ob at BUF 30 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(3:02 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 29 for 1 yard (50-M.Koonce).
+5 YD
4 & 4 - BGREEN 29
(2:26 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 24 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(2:01 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 22 for 2 yards (4-I.King).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 22
(1:23 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 20 for 2 yards (5-T.Terry90-G.Wolo).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(0:35 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald pushed ob at BUF 16 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
No Good
4 & 2 - BGREEN 16
(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(14:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 27
(14:27 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 1 yard (2-C.Biggers56-W.Haire).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 28
(13:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 31 for 3 yards (26-D.Daniels37-D.Anders).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31
(13:17 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 38
(12:56 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 4 yards (26-D.Daniels18-J.Anderson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42
(12:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 48 for 6 yards (28-D.Burns).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 48
(12:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(12:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 47
(12:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 26 for 21 yards (26-D.Daniels).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(11:45 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 11 for 15 yards (2-C.Biggers54-A.Hawkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(11:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 7 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts54-A.Hawkins).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 7
(11:02 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 3 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 3
(10:43 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:37 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:37 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 23 for 23 yards (6-M.Michel30-R.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(10:31 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 4-T.Stewart. 4-T.Stewart pushed ob at BGN 26 for 3 yards (27-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 26
(10:05 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at BGN 30 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 30
(9:42 - 2nd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 32 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson20-J.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 32
(9:00 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 43 yards from BGN 32 Downed at the BUF 25.

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 7:30 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(8:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 37 for 12 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 37
(8:18 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 71-R.Thomas-Ishman False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 37. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 32
(8:10 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 14 yards (37-D.Anders).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 46
(7:46 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 49 for 5 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(7:21 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 50 for -1 yard (37-D.Anders).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 50
(6:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 41 for 9 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 41
(6:10 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 39 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 39
(5:50 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 39 for no gain (11-C.Mitchell).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 39
(5:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 25 for 14 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 13 for 12 yards (33-J.Roberts).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 13
(3:44 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 79-J.Klenk False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 13. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 18
(3:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 13 for 5 yards (56-W.Haire50-B.Spires).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 13
(2:58 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 8 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 8
(2:04 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 4 for 4 yards (37-D.Anders).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 4
(1:23 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:18 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Downs (6 plays, 46 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(1:18 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 30 for 5 yards (5-T.Terry).
+33 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(0:44 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 37 for 33 yards (25-C.Tate).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 33 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 33
(0:24 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BGREEN 29
(0:16 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
No Gain
4 & 2 - BGREEN 29
(0:11 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29
(0:08 - 2nd) kneels at BUF 28 for -1 yard.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 19 for -6 yards (50-M.Koonce).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - BGREEN 19
(14:22 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 21 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson).
Sack
3 & 14 - BGREEN 21
(13:40 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 12 for -9 yards (90-G.Wolo).
Punt
4 & 23 - BGREEN 12
(13:11 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 12. 2-R.Cook to BGN 19 for 27 yards (18-J.Anderson).

BUFF
Bulls
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19
(12:58 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 2 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 17
(12:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 17
(12:17 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 11 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy37-D.Anders).
No Gain
4 & 2 - BUFF 11
(11:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11
(11:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 17 for 6 yards (90-G.Wolo).
+25 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 17
(10:53 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 42 for 25 yards (7-E.Brown).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(10:27 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at BUF 46 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(10:02 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(9:58 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald scrambles runs ob at BUF 45 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 45
(9:53 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
No Gain
4 & 9 - BGREEN 45
(9:49 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45
(9:43 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 8 yards (37-D.Anders).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 47
(9:13 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 46 for 1 yard (2-C.Biggers).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 46
(8:33 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 43 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(8:03 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 25 for 18 yards (5-S.Dabney).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(7:26 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 21 for 4 yards (5-S.Dabney56-W.Haire).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 21
(6:48 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 15 for 6 yards (37-D.Anders9-R.Walder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 15
(6:14 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 15
(6:06 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Interception (7 plays, -6 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (39-D.Powell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(5:54 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 35 for 9 yards (15-A.Abbas).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 35
(5:29 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 41 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(5:09 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 32 for 27 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(4:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Embry to BUF 24 for 8 yards (24-C.Gross27-T.Thompson).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 24
(4:12 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 14 for 10 yards (20-J.Patterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(3:51 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BUF 14 for no gain (27-T.Thompson).
Int
2 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(3:20 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey INTERCEPTED by 10-M.Fuqua at BGN End Zone. 10-M.Fuqua touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(3:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 24 for 4 yards (37-D.Anders).
+67 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 24
(2:33 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 9 for 67 yards (26-D.Daniels).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - BUFF 9
(1:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 6 for 3 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 6
(1:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:10 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - End of Quarter (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:10 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 for 22 yards (85-J.Hook).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(1:06 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 30 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross61-D.Polizzi).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 30
(0:45 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 33 for 3 yards (7-E.Brown20-J.Patterson).

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33
(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 3 yards (24-C.Gross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(14:40 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(14:34 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to BGN 47 for 11 yards (24-C.Gross).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(14:08 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 44 for 9 yards (28-J.McNair).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 44
(13:44 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 42 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(13:22 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 39 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - BGREEN 39
(12:55 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Kinsey. Penalty on BUF 7-E.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(12:48 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(12:42 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 19 for 5 yards (4-I.King).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 19
(12:13 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 6 for 13 yards (7-E.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6
(11:51 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 5 for 1 yard (31-K.Wright7-E.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 5
(11:24 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:18 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:18 - 4th) 39-N.Needham kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(11:18 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 5 yards (93-B.Roberts).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 30
(10:32 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for -3 yards (93-B.Roberts37-D.Anders).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 27
(9:43 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for no gain (55-K.Coleman37-D.Anders).
Punt
4 & 8 - BUFF 27
(8:55 - 4th) 40-E.Finegan punts 28 yards from BUF 27 out of bounds at the BGN 45.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - TD (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(8:49 - 4th) 8-J.Embry to BUF 45 for 10 yards (35-L.Hudges).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(8:22 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 47 for -8 yards (55-K.Laing).
+7 YD
2 & 18 - BGREEN 47
(7:44 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 1-A.Clair. 1-A.Clair to BUF 46 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+1 YD
3 & 11 - BGREEN 46
(7:21 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald scrambles to BUF 45 for 1 yard (90-G.Wolo).
+13 YD
4 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(6:43 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes pushed ob at BUF 32 for 13 yards (5-T.Terry).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(6:12 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 26 for 6 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 26
(5:42 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 23 for 3 yards (5-T.Terry).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 23
(5:15 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 21 for 2 yards (61-D.Polizzi24-C.Gross).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(4:50 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(4:50 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BUF 1 for 20 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(4:37 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:34 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 4th) 39-N.Needham kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(4:34 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 33 for 8 yards (60-D.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 33
(3:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 3 yards (60-D.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(3:09 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 43 for 7 yards (95-A.Bench).
+57 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 43
(2:19 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:08 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - End of Quarter (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:08 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35. 4-T.Stewart to BGN 23 for 18 yards (52-S.Dolac).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(2:02 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson96-J.Avissey).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 26
(1:15 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 12 yards (30-R.Miller).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(0:47 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 45 for 7 yards (30-R.Miller24-C.Gross).
