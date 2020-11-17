Drive Chart
|
|
|BUFF
|BGREEN
Key Players
|
|
J. Patterson
26 RB
301 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
|
T. Stewart
4 RB
42 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|20
|11
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|470
|399
|Total Plays
|60
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|396
|180
|Rush Attempts
|48
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.3
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|74
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|396
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|470
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|7/12
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|31
|301
|4
|67
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|15
|90
|1
|21
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|7
|6
|70
|0
|28
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Johnson 9 WR
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Porter 17 WR
|B. Porter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Laing 55 DE
|K. Laing
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McNair 28 S
|J. McNair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tate 25 LB
|C. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polizzi 61 DT
|D. Polizzi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Avissey 96 DT
|J. Avissey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|32.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|2
|16.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|17/27
|219
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|14
|85
|0
|21
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|9
|42
|2
|13
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|7
|35
|0
|12
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|10
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|8
|6
|67
|0
|27
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|6
|4
|61
|0
|25
|
N. Massey 5 WR
|N. Massey
|7
|3
|55
|0
|33
|
P. Motes 82 TE
|P. Motes
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 26 DB
|D. Daniels
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 93 DL
|B. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murphy 20 DL
|J. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 28 DB
|D. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bench 95 DL
|A. Bench
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 50 DL
|B. Spires
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/2
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|2
|38.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|4
|22.3
|25
|0
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 50 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 26 for 11 yards (30-P.Wimberly15-R.Rahmaan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(14:51 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 29(14:19 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 40 for 11 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy33-J.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 46(12:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 48 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(12:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 20 for 28 yards (28-D.Burns11-C.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:17 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 17(11:41 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 27 for 19 yards (8-D.McDuffie).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(11:32 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 48 for 21 yards (24-C.Gross10-M.Fuqua).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:07 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 43(10:56 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 50 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 50(10:29 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 44 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 45(10:10 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 43 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 43(9:34 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 38 for 5 yards (95-T.Woods18-R.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:14 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 35 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BUF 22 for 13 yards (18-R.Baker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(8:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BUF 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - BGREEN 26(7:39 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 23 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 23(6:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 23(6:53 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(6:49 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 33(6:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 36(6:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 26(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 26(5:32 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 35(4:53 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(4:45 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 7 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 36(4:18 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 39 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson94-E.Black).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(4:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 35 for 26 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(3:43 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35(3:37 - 1st) 1-A.Clair runs ob at BUF 30 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(3:02 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 29 for 1 yard (50-M.Koonce).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 29(2:26 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 24 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(2:01 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 22 for 2 yards (4-I.King).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 22(1:23 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 20 for 2 yards (5-T.Terry90-G.Wolo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20(0:35 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald pushed ob at BUF 16 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - BGREEN 16(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(14:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 27(14:27 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 1 yard (2-C.Biggers56-W.Haire).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 28(13:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 31 for 3 yards (26-D.Daniels37-D.Anders).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(13:17 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 38(12:56 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 4 yards (26-D.Daniels18-J.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(12:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 48 for 6 yards (28-D.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 48(12:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(12:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(12:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 26 for 21 yards (26-D.Daniels).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(11:45 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 11 for 15 yards (2-C.Biggers54-A.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(11:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 7 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts54-A.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 7(11:02 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 3 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 3(10:43 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 23 for 23 yards (6-M.Michel30-R.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(10:31 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 4-T.Stewart. 4-T.Stewart pushed ob at BGN 26 for 3 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 26(10:05 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at BGN 30 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 30(9:42 - 2nd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 32 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson20-J.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 32(9:00 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 43 yards from BGN 32 Downed at the BUF 25.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(8:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 37 for 12 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(8:18 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 71-R.Thomas-Ishman False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 37. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUFF 32(8:10 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 14 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 46(7:46 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 49 for 5 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(7:21 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 50 for -1 yard (37-D.Anders).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 50(6:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 41 for 9 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 41(6:10 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 39 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(5:50 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 39 for no gain (11-C.Mitchell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 39(5:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 25 for 14 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at BGN 13 for 12 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(3:44 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 79-J.Klenk False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 13. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUFF 18(3:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 13 for 5 yards (56-W.Haire50-B.Spires).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 13(2:58 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 8 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 8(2:04 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 4 for 4 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 4(1:23 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(1:18 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 30 for 5 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30(0:44 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 37 for 33 yards (25-C.Tate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 33 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 33(0:24 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald pushed ob at BUF 29 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 29(0:16 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BGREEN 29(0:11 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 19 for -6 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - BGREEN 19(14:22 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 21 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - BGREEN 21(13:40 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 12 for -9 yards (90-G.Wolo).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - BGREEN 12(13:11 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 12. 2-R.Cook to BGN 19 for 27 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(12:58 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 2 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 17(12:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 17(12:17 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 11 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 11(11:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11(11:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 17 for 6 yards (90-G.Wolo).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 17(10:53 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 42 for 25 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(10:27 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at BUF 46 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(10:02 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46(9:58 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald scrambles runs ob at BUF 45 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 45(9:53 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 45(9:49 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(9:43 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 8 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 47(9:13 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 46 for 1 yard (2-C.Biggers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 46(8:33 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 43 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(8:03 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 25 for 18 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(7:26 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 21 for 4 yards (5-S.Dabney56-W.Haire).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 21(6:48 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 15 for 6 yards (37-D.Anders9-R.Walder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(6:14 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 15(6:06 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (39-D.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(5:54 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 35 for 9 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 35(5:29 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 41 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(5:09 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 32 for 27 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(4:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Embry to BUF 24 for 8 yards (24-C.Gross27-T.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 24(4:12 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 14 for 10 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(3:51 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BUF 14 for no gain (27-T.Thompson).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 14(3:20 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey INTERCEPTED by 10-M.Fuqua at BGN End Zone. 10-M.Fuqua touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(3:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 24 for 4 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+67 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 24(2:33 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 9 for 67 yards (26-D.Daniels).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(1:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BGN 6 for 3 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 6(1:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 for 22 yards (85-J.Hook).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(1:06 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 30 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross61-D.Polizzi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 30(0:45 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 33 for 3 yards (7-E.Brown20-J.Patterson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 3 yards (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(14:40 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(14:34 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to BGN 47 for 11 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(14:08 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 44 for 9 yards (28-J.McNair).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 44(13:44 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 42 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(13:22 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 39 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 39(12:55 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Kinsey. Penalty on BUF 7-E.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(12:48 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 24(12:42 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 19 for 5 yards (4-I.King).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 19(12:13 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 6 for 13 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6(11:51 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 5 for 1 yard (31-K.Wright7-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 5(11:24 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) 39-N.Needham kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:18 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 5 yards (93-B.Roberts).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(10:32 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for -3 yards (93-B.Roberts37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 27(9:43 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for no gain (55-K.Coleman37-D.Anders).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 27(8:55 - 4th) 40-E.Finegan punts 28 yards from BUF 27 out of bounds at the BGN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(8:49 - 4th) 8-J.Embry to BUF 45 for 10 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(8:22 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 47 for -8 yards (55-K.Laing).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - BGREEN 47(7:44 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 1-A.Clair. 1-A.Clair to BUF 46 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 46(7:21 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald scrambles to BUF 45 for 1 yard (90-G.Wolo).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - BGREEN 45(6:43 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes pushed ob at BUF 32 for 13 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(6:12 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 26 for 6 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 26(5:42 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BUF 23 for 3 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 23(5:15 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BUF 21 for 2 yards (61-D.Polizzi24-C.Gross).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(4:50 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(4:50 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BUF 1 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1(4:37 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 4th) 39-N.Needham kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:34 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 33 for 8 yards (60-D.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 33(3:49 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 3 yards (60-D.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:09 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 43 for 7 yards (95-A.Bench).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 43(2:19 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35. 4-T.Stewart to BGN 23 for 18 yards (52-S.Dolac).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(2:02 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson96-J.Avissey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 26(1:15 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 12 yards (30-R.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(0:47 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 45 for 7 yards (30-R.Miller24-C.Gross).
