|
|
|VATECH
|PITT
Pickett leads shorthanded Pitt by Virginia Tech 47-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) His team reeling from a bout with COVID-19 that threatened to derail the rest of the season, Pittsburgh senior quarterback Kenny Pickett stood up in front of his teammates as the Panthers prepared to face Virginia Tech and provided a very blunt reminder about the bond they shared.
''He said `I don't care who is on the field, I will play with any of my brothers here,''' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said.
It wasn't just empty rhetoric. Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as the Panthers blew out the Hokies 47-14 on Saturday despite missing 16 players due to COVID-19 protocols, including three starters on the offensive line and leading receiver Jordan Addison.
No matter. Pickett completed 35 of 52 passes, 15 of them to graduate transfer DJ Turner, including a 64-yard catch-and-run for a score in third quarter that gave the Panthers (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 19-point lead they didn't come close to squandering.
Wearing the same all-blue uniform he donned while leading Pitt to an upset over then second-ranked Miami in his first-ever start as a true freshman in 2017, Pickett's final performance at Heinz Field was perhaps his best. He spent Friday night reminiscing how quickly time flies. On Saturday stayed firmly rooted in the present, displaying the resilience and the leadership that has become his trademark.
''I had faith in every single guy that was out there,'' Pickett said. ''The biggest thing in football is trust, you've got to trust the 10 guys out there and I think we did that tonight.''
A week after having their game against Georgia Tech rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Panthers had little trouble doing whatever they wanted against the Hokies. Virginia Tech, missing 12 players because of the same COVID-19 protocols, simply could not keep pace.
Herdon Hooker threw for 260 yards and two scores but the Hokies turned it over twice and were stopped on fourth down twice, including a quarterback draw by Hooker on fourth-and-goal at the Pitt 1 in the third quarter with the Hokies trailing by 12. Hooker was stuffed for no gain and four plays later Turner was dashing to the end zone.
''I know we're down a lot of guys and all that kind of stuff, but that don't mean we can't get first downs on fourth-and-1 or score on fourth-and-goal from the 1 or play better,'' Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said.
The defense couldn't pick up the slack, allowing Pitt to roll up 556 yards of total offense. The Panthers led just 16-14 late in the first half but scored the game's final 27 points to win going away. Virginia Tech has dropped three of four following a promising 3-1 start.
Pitt itself was reeling after a 3-0 September was followed by an 0-4 October. Two of the losses were by one point, the other two came while Pickett was sidelined by an ankle injury. The Panthers are 2-0 since his return and scoring at a rate they haven't done during Pickett's tenure.
''It was an emotional week,'' Pickett said. ''I got choked up last night talking to the team. ... Last time playing your home stadium, it means a lot.''
CAN I KICK IT?
Pitt senior kicker Alex Kessman drilled four field goals, including two from over 50 yards. Kessman is 12 of 18 on attempts of 50 yards or more during his career, the best conversion rate (67%) by any player in FBS history among kickers who have taken at least 15 attempts from that range.
YES YOU CAN
Turner, finishing up his college career with the Panthers after coming over from Maryland, had never caught more than eight passes in any game in his life. With Addison out, that changed against the Hokies. Turner's 15 grabs were one short of Pitt's single-game record and created quite the memory for Turner to share down the road with his one-month-old son Darryl Turner III, who was one of the 4,612 in attendance.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The early season momentum the Hokies generated has largely vanished. A week following an emotional one-point loss to Miami, Virginia Tech came out flat and never recovered.
''I mean, guys, we're playing in the middle of a pandemic, and like the most extreme circumstances we've ever seen,'' Fuente said. ''I couldn't be more proud of our guys and how they've hung in there through the entire thing. Do we expect to play and win? Yes, absolutely. But the notion that it's something terrible, wrong or whatever is just ridiculous.''
Pitt: The chance to reach the ACC Championship game - a vision that seemed a possibility after that hot start - has vanished. Yet the Panthers have bounced back impressively.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Have a week off before welcoming Clemson on Dec. 5. The Hokies have lost five straight to the Tigers.
Pitt: Won't have to wait until December to face Clemson. The Panthers travel to Death Valley to take on ACC-power Clemson next Saturday. The last time Pitt visited Clemson, it pulled off a 43-42 upset against the eventual national champions.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
H. Hooker
2 QB
260 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 53 RuYds
|
|
K. Pickett
8 QB
404 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|30
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|9
|22
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|434
|556
|Total Plays
|63
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|152
|Rush Attempts
|37
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|278
|404
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|35-52
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|3
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|404
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|434
|TOTAL YDS
|556
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|13/22
|260
|2
|1
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|9
|72
|0
|30
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|14
|53
|0
|15
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|9
|32
|0
|11
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|4
|11
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|6
|3
|74
|2
|55
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|7
|4
|69
|0
|39
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|4
|3
|57
|0
|39
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|2
|46
|0
|38
|
D. DeIuliis 89 TE
|D. DeIuliis
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 12 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooten 51 DL
|R. Wooten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 20 DB
|N. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blaker 46 DB
|C. Blaker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|39.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|4
|19.5
|25
|0
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|35/52
|404
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|12
|80
|1
|31
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|9
|53
|1
|17
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|15
|1
|7
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|20
|15
|184
|1
|64
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|5
|5
|65
|1
|27
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|10
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|5
|41
|0
|15
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|6
|4
|38
|0
|15
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|4
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
J. Zilinskas 41 TE
|J. Zilinskas
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Moraga 80 TE
|D. Moraga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 21 DB
|R. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petrishen 0 LB
|J. Petrishen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|4/4
|53
|5/5
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|3
|41.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 59 yards from VT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 25 for 19 yards (47-D.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(14:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 33 for 8 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 33(14:30 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(14:07 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(14:04 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 42 for 6 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 42(13:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 49 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(13:08 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton pushed ob at VT 40 for 11 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(12:56 - 1st) Penalty on VT 96-N.Pollard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(12:50 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to VT 10 for 15 yards (37-B.Murray34-A.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(12:25 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 68-B.Zubovic False start 5 yards enforced at VT 10. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 15(12:23 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to VT 4 for 11 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 4(11:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 4(11:53 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PITT 4(11:48 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:44 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 31 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(11:14 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 33 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(10:42 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 34 for 1 yard (36-C.Pine).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 34(10:08 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 45 yards from VT 34 to PIT 21 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(10:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 21(9:56 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 21 for no gain (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 21(9:28 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 21(9:24 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 35 yards from PIT 21 to VT 44 fair catch by 11-T.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(8:42 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 91-P.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 44. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(8:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 47. 22-C.Conner to VT 50 for 3 yards (6-T.Tipton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(8:35 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 50(8:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to PIT 46 for 4 yards (17-R.Weaver3-D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 46(7:58 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 43 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell17-R.Weaver).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 43(7:18 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 41 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(7:08 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to VT 46 for 13 yards. Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at PIT 41. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 36(7:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at VT 48 for 16 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 48(6:35 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 34 for 14 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(6:14 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to VT 28 for 6 yards (41-J.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(5:50 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to VT 28 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 28(5:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 19 for 9 yards (23-R.Ashby17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(4:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles pushed ob at VT 19 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 19(4:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to VT 12 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PITT 12(3:47 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PITT 12(3:43 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 16 for 16 yards (20-W.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(3:30 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 24 for 8 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 24(2:50 - 1st) 0-J.Holston to VT 25 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 25(2:14 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 25 for no gain (3-D.Hamlin87-H.Baldonado).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 25(1:35 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 25. 7-D.Turner to PIT 46 for 11 yards. Penalty on PIT 14-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:24 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 32 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(0:50 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 38 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(0:24 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 44 for 6 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 44(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to VT 39 for 17 yards (12-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(14:38 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PITT 39(14:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis. Penalty on VT 41-J.Griffin Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PITT 34(14:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 34 FUMBLES (12-N.Thompson). 11-T.Mack to VT 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PITT 34(13:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - PITT 34(13:45 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(13:39 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 26(13:22 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to PIT 36 for 38 yards (30-B.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:43 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 31 for 5 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 31(12:32 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 27 for 4 yards (31-E.Hallett3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 27(12:13 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 23 for 4 yards (2-D.Green3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(11:52 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 23(11:49 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at PIT 23.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 25 - VATECH 38(11:49 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to PIT 39 for -1 yard (17-R.Weaver).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 26 - VATECH 39(11:49 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to PIT 38 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson36-C.Pine).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - VATECH 38(11:06 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 32 yards from PIT 38 to the PIT 6 downed by 97-O.Shadley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 6(10:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 7 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 7(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 15 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 15(9:49 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 15 for no gain (17-D.Deablo5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PITT 15(9:14 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 15 to VT 45 fair catch by 11-T.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden pushed ob at PIT 37 for 12 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(7:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis pushed ob at VT 38 for 25 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(7:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 38(7:21 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to VT 29 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 29(7:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 23 for 6 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(6:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to VT 16 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner27-A.Chatman).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 16(6:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 1 for 15 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(5:37 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 63 yards from PIT 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 27 for 25 yards (36-C.Pine).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(5:33 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 34 for 39 yards (14-M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(5:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear. Team penalty on PIT 12 players 5 yards enforced at PIT 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 29(4:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 29(4:51 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 29(4:49 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to PIT 10 for 19 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(4:11 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 7 for 3 yards (10-K.Camp).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 7(3:42 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 51 yards from VT 35 out of bounds at the PIT 14.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(3:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 39(3:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to VT 34 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:12 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 34(2:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton pushed ob at VT 29 for 5 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 29(2:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden pushed ob at VT 21 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(2:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to VT 14 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 14(1:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to VT 11 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(1:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:29 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:29 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles runs ob at VT 29 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 29(1:24 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to VT 34 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 34(1:02 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 69-L.Tenuta False start 5 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 29(1:02 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 41 yards from VT 29 to PIT 30 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(1:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 30(0:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 30(0:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 30(0:42 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 48 yards from PIT 30 out of bounds at the VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(0:20 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 20 for -8 yards (38-C.Bright).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert runs ob at VT 42 for 17 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(14:41 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Pinnock at PIT 45. 15-J.Pinnock to VT 35 for 20 yards (80-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at VT 37 for -2 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - PITT 37(13:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to VT 27 for 10 yards (37-B.Murray24-D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - PITT 27(13:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at VT 35 for -8 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PITT 35(12:31 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:25 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at VT 32 for 7 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(11:49 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to PIT 38 for 30 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(11:26 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 38(11:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at PIT 19 for 19 yards (30-B.George).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(10:59 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 4 for 15 yards (31-E.Hallett38-C.Bright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(10:55 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 1 for 3 yards (95-D.Danielson3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 1(10:26 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 1 for no gain (24-P.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 1(10:05 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 1(10:01 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 1 for no gain (3-D.Hamlin24-P.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 1(9:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Team penalty on PIT Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 1(9:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 11 for 10 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(9:29 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 25 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(8:59 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(8:43 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 7-D.Turner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PIT 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 20. 21-K.Herbert to VT 35 for 19 yards (27-B.Mack).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(8:36 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 42 for 7 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 42(8:09 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at PIT 19 for 39 yards (30-B.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(7:57 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(7:49 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to PIT 21 for -2 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 21(7:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - VATECH 21(7:12 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(7:07 - 3rd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 29 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 29(6:25 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis pushed ob at PIT 46 for 17 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(5:46 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to VT 39 for 15 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(5:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett to VT 36 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 36(4:46 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to VT 29 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(4:06 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to VT 24 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PITT 24(3:38 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga. Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift declined.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 24(3:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to VT 17 for 7 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(2:46 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to VT 13 for 4 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 13(2:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to VT 11 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 11(1:47 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles pushed ob at VT 7 for 4 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - PITT 7(1:15 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to VT 1 for 6 yards (17-D.Deablo23-R.Ashby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(0:31 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 61 yards from PIT 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 22 for 18 yards (26-J.Tallandier). Penalty on VT 4-D.Hollifield Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 22.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 12(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 26-J.Tallandier Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 12. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(0:20 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 41 for 14 yards (2-D.Green).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(0:20 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 41 for -1 yard (2-D.Green).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 46 for 13 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(14:23 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 42 for -12 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - VATECH 42(13:46 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 49 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 49(13:15 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 8-C.Kancey Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 49. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 44(13:03 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 29 for 15 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(12:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to PIT 24 for 5 yards (38-C.Bright95-D.Danielson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 24(12:18 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to PIT 24 for no gain (30-B.George).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 24(11:42 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to PIT 23 for 1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 23(11:07 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to PIT 20 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(10:59 - 4th) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 16 for -4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 16(10:19 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 17 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - PITT 17(9:45 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 33 for 16 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(9:03 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for no gain (9-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 33(8:27 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 33(8:23 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 38 for 5 yards (5-J.Hewitt23-R.Ashby).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 38(7:37 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 31 yards from PIT 38 Downed at the VT 31. Penalty on VT 30-T.Matheny Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 38. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(7:26 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to VT 26 for 31 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(6:42 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to VT 21 for 5 yards (51-R.Wooten).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 21(6:00 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to VT 20 for 1 yard (24-D.Taylor20-N.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 20(5:15 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to VT 19 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - PITT 19(4:32 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 41-J.Zilinskas. 41-J.Zilinskas to VT 5 for 14 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PITT 5(3:45 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 7-D.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at VT 5. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(3:25 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to VT 1 for 9 yards (4-D.Hollifield46-Ch. Blaker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(2:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 22 for 22 yards (20-P.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(2:39 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 29 for 7 yards (27-B.Mack).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 29(2:05 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 39 for 10 yards (27-B.Mack).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(1:41 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 47 for 8 yards (21-R.Battle).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 47(1:07 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to PIT 47 for 6 yards (0-J.Petrishen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(0:47 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to PIT 47 for no gain (87-H.Baldonado).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 47(0:12 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to PIT 36 for 11 yards (21-R.Battle).
-
MICH
RUT
21
27
3rd 0:00 BTN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
13
34
4th 14:15 ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
14
15
4th 6:53
-
MISSST
13UGA
24
31
4th 3:39 SECN
-
MIZZOU
SC
17
3
4th 6:54 SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
37
3rd 5:02 FOX
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
33
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
14
47
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
UVA
15
55
Final
-
UK
1BAMA
3
63
Final SECN
-
TENN
23AUBURN
17
30
Final ESPN
-
20USC
UTAH
0
059 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1