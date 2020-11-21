|
|
|ILL
|NEB
Illini win 2nd in row 41-23 over turnover-plagued Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) For most teams that come into Memorial Stadium, beating Nebraska doesn't mean as much as it used to considering the Cornhuskers' fall from the upper echelon of college football the last two decades.
You couldn't tell that to Illinois coach Lovie Smith after his team left Lincoln with a 41-23 win Saturday.
''You can imagine what our locker room was like,'' Smith said. ''I'm told we haven't won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played. Whenever something like that happens, it's a big deal.''
Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first game in nearly a month, Illinois had two rushers go over 100 yards, and the Illini beat the turnover-plagued Huskers for their second straight win.
The Cornhuskers won at Illinois last year despite committing four turnovers. They couldn't survive five, though.
''I didn't see this coming,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. I didn't think we had the juice we had last week. It's almost like our team thought you win one game, you're good. That's not how it works.''
Luke McCaffrey, making his second start at quarterback, committed the first of his four turnovers on the first play from scrimmage. Wan'Dale Robinson fumbled as the Huskers (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) tried to come back in the second half.
Illinois (2-3, 2-3) led 28-10 after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and won its second road game in as many weeks.
''Winning is always a great feeling,'' Peters said. ''Today I think the turning point was getting that turnover real early in the game. That gave us a lot of momentum moving forward, and from that point we didn't stop.''
Peters, who had been out since Oct. 24 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, showed no rust in leading a balanced Illini offense that had 285 yards rushing and 205 passing.
Nebraska entered the game as a 16-point favorite and ran into trouble immediately.
McCaffrey ran 4 yards on the first snap and flung the ball into the turf - what was ruled a lateral instead of an illegal forward pass - and Illini linebacker Jake Hansen recovered at the 21.
Chase Brown, who ran for 110 yards on 26 carries, scored the first of his two touchdowns three plays later.
Peters threw to Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 28-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead after Tarique Barnes intercepted a scrambling McCaffrey's desperation throw along the sideline.
Illinois added to the lead on Mike Epstein's 1-yard run two plays after he broke a 58-yarder down the sideline. Epstein finished with 113 yards on 13 carries.
McCaffrey ran 26 times for 122 yards, both career highs, and threw for two touchdowns. But he couldn't overcome all those turnovers.
''The number one thing is you can't turn the ball over,'' he said. ''I did that too many times today. That's why the scoreboard looked the way it did.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: Smith's defense thrives on turnovers, and the Illini played ''Lovie Ball'' to the hilt with five takeaways. That gives them 13 for the season.
Nebraska: The Huskers flopped a week after beating Penn State for their first win. There are some serious growing pains continuing to happen in year three of Frost.
MILLER LEAVES ON STRETCHER
Frost said the prognosis appeared good for linebacker Collin Miller, who was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 12 minutes to play. He appeared to have been hurt making a tackle.
''Cautiously optimistic everything looks good,'' Frost said. ''He has feeling everywhere. The preliminary exam looks pretty good.''
Medical personnel tended to Miller for several minutes near the south end zone as players from both teams took a knee. He was strapped to a backboard and taken out of the stadium.
THANKS FOR PLAYING
Nebraska officials like to boast that they led the charge to bringing back football after the Big Ten originally decided to push the season back to spring.
Minutes after the game, the Illinois athletic department expressed its gratitude.
''Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football,'' the department tweeted on its official account.
SHOULD I PUNT OR NOT?
Illinois punter Blake Hayes made the most entertaining play of the game when he took off running on a fourth-and-8 play from his own 31 in the third quarter.
As Hayes started take his step to punt, he stopped, saw open field to his left and began running. He stutter-stepped once or twice before reaching the sideline for a 14-yard gain and a first down.
UP NEXT
Illinois hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 28. The Illini have lost nine straight in the series.
Nebraska visits Iowa on Nov. 27. The Huskers have dropped five straight to the Hawkeyes.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
C. Brown
2 RB
110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, REC
|
|
L. McCaffrey
7 QB
134 PaYds, 3 INTs, 122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|14
|14
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|490
|392
|Total Plays
|77
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|215
|Rush Attempts
|52
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|205
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|7-66
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|31
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|490
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|18/25
|205
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|13
|113
|1
|58
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|26
|110
|2
|35
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8
|36
|1
|12
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|6
|4
|71
|1
|28
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|5
|5
|58
|0
|25
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|6
|3
|42
|0
|25
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|11-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Holmes 33 DL
|E. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
D. Ware 15 LB
|D. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|2/2
|24
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|3
|45.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|15/26
|134
|0
|3
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|3/4
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|26
|122
|2
|18
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|7
|60
|0
|32
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|8
|22
|0
|7
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|2
|8
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|8
|6
|60
|0
|31
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|6
|5
|43
|0
|12
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|4
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Fleming 6 WR
|M. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Snodgrass 41 LB
|G. Snodgrass
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wildeman 92 DL
|T. Wildeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 18 S
|M. Farmer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 4 DL
|K. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 99 P
|W. Przystup
|2
|49.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2
|11.0
|21
|0
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 17 for 17 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(14:52 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 21 FUMBLES. 35-J.Hansen to NEB 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(14:48 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 16(14:48 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NEB 4 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann). 65-D.Kramer to NEB 4 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(14:10 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 3 for 1 yard (13-J.Domann3-W.Honas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 3(13:38 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 29 for 29 yards (51-S.Coghlan21-J.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(13:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 36 for 7 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 36(13:29 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 38 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 38(12:58 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 41 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(12:31 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 47 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 47(12:04 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to ILL 44 for 9 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(11:47 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs ob at ILL 38 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 38(11:36 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 33 for 5 yards (94-J.Newton6-T.Adams). Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(11:01 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 28 for 5 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 28(10:31 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 21 for 7 yards (94-J.Newton44-T.Barnes).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(10:13 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 11 for 10 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(9:57 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 5 for 6 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 5(9:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 37 for 12 yards (7-D.Bootle13-J.Domann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(8:52 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 41 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 41(8:19 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 46 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 46(7:49 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 47 for 1 yard (2-C.Tannor31-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(7:25 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 47 for no gain (28-L.Reimer95-B.Stille).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 47(6:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at NEB 44 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 44(6:27 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 37 for 7 yards (99-T.Robinson).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(6:04 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 2 for 35 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(5:45 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 60 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 22 for 17 yards (24-N.Fedanzo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(5:33 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 26 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 26(4:59 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 34 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(4:33 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 38 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 38(4:19 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 38(4:10 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 48 for 14 yards (15-D.Ware).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(3:52 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 48(3:44 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to ILL 42 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 42(3:21 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 42 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - NEB 42(2:42 - 1st) to ILL 42 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-T.Barnes at ILL 35. 44-T.Barnes runs ob at ILL 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(2:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 35 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEB 35(2:01 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 20-K.Cumby False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - NEB 30(1:41 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 30 for no gain (13-J.Domann). Penalty on NEB 98-C.Rogers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(1:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NEB 48 for 7 yards (13-J.Domann).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 48(0:39 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to NEB 49 for -1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 49(15:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to NEB 32 for 17 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(14:33 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 32(14:28 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 28 for 4 yards (7-D.Bootle8-D.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 28(13:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(13:48 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 14 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(13:35 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 40 for 1 yard (94-J.Newton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEB 40(13:16 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEB 40(13:07 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 40(13:02 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 42 yards from NEB 40 to ILL 18 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(12:53 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 18 for no gain (9-M.Dismuke).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 18(12:21 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 26 for 8 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEB 26(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 26(11:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 26. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to ILL 41 for 34 yards (24-N.Fedanzo). Penalty on NEB 18-M.Farmer Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 46.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(11:32 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 33 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 33(11:14 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 49 for 16 yards (6-T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(10:54 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 49 for no gain (30-S.Brown49-S.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(10:25 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 49(10:18 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to ILL 40 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(9:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ILL 40.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:52 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to ILL 9 for 16 yards (44-T.Barnes8-N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NEB 9(9:52 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to ILL 5 for 4 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 5(9:25 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to ILL 2 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes96-R.Perry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 2(8:50 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 1 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson31-D.Witherspoon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NEB 1(7:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on NEB 51-C.Jurgens Holding 11 yards enforced at ILL 1. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NEB 12(7:35 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 22 FUMBLES. 46-A.McEachern to ILL 22 for no gain. Team penalty on ILL Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at ILL 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(7:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 19 for 8 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 19(7:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 23 for 58 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(7:32 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to NEB 1 for 22 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(5:55 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(5:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 23 for -2 yards (49-S.Coleman35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(5:33 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 23(5:15 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 31 for 8 yards (44-T.Barnes35-J.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NEB 31(5:02 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 23-I.Gifford False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 26(4:57 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 56 yards from NEB 26 to the ILL 18 downed by 23-I.Gifford.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(4:44 - 2nd) to ILL 18 FUMBLES. 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 18(4:36 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 25 for 7 yards (42-N.Henrich28-L.Reimer).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 25(4:01 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(3:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 38 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 38(2:47 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 42 for 4 yards (7-D.Bootle3-W.Honas).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NEB 42(2:01 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 34 for -8 yards (3-W.Honas).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEB 34(1:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 34. 5-C.Taylor-Britt runs ob at NEB 23 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(1:41 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles runs ob at NEB 27 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 27(1:32 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 45 for 18 yards (6-T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(1:20 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NEB 45(1:14 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 36 for -9 yards (99-O.Carney).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEB 36(0:48 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NEB 50 for 14 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - NEB 50(0:40 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to ILL 45 for 5 yards. Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(0:33 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 45 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 46 for -9 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 19 - NEB 46(0:29 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Adams at ILL 27. 6-T.Adams to NEB 50 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 50(0:17 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to NEB 44 for 6 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 44(0:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 19 for 25 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 29 for 18 yards (23-I.Gifford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:52 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 29 for no gain (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 29(14:12 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 3 yards (2-C.Tannor3-W.Honas).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 32(13:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 31 for -1 yard (13-J.Domann).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 8 - NEB 31(13:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes to ILL 45 for 14 yards (88-L.Falck).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(12:43 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to NEB 48 for 7 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEB 48(12:05 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 48 for no gain (95-B.Stille).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 48(11:27 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to NEB 44 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(10:56 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 44(10:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 45 for -1 yard (98-C.Rogers3-W.Honas).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 45(10:19 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 34 for 11 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(10:19 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 18-M.Farmer Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NEB 34. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(9:58 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 10 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 10(9:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 5 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 5(9:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 6 for -1 yard (13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 6(8:38 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEB 6(8:33 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEB 6(8:27 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:23 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 37 for 12 yards (30-S.Brown96-R.Perry).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(8:03 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 47 for 16 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(7:49 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to ILL 33 for 14 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(7:38 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to ILL 1 for 32 yards (31-D.Witherspoon99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(7:21 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to ILL 1 for no gain (45-K.Tolson91-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(6:59 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 28-R.Love.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:48 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein runs ob at ILL 29 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(6:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 8 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(5:56 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 35 FUMBLES. 26-M.Epstein to ILL 35 for no gain.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 35(5:14 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to NEB 40 for 25 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(5:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 38 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller95-B.Stille).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 38(4:20 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to NEB 27 for 11 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(3:53 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 4 for 23 yards (49-P.Payne8-D.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(3:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 5 for -1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 5(3:02 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 1 for 4 yards (49-P.Payne).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 1(2:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:31 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 23 for -2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(2:00 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 23 for no gain (92-I.Gay). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding declined.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 23(1:52 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 34 for 11 yards (91-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 34(1:05 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 44 FUMBLES (45-K.Tolson). 45-K.Tolson to NEB 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(0:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 42 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 42(0:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 31 for 11 yards (49-P.Payne).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to NEB 33 for -2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 33(14:26 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to NEB 24 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams42-N.Henrich).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 24(13:38 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to NEB 18 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(13:25 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 14 for 4 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 14(12:44 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 9 for 5 yards (28-L.Reimer99-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 9(12:18 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 5 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers31-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEB 5(11:48 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to NEB 5 for no gain (93-D.Daniels9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEB 5(11:08 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 5(11:02 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to NEB 3 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas41-G.Snodgrass).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NEB 3(10:18 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 24 for -1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEB 24(9:48 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 24(9:40 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 33 for 9 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEB 33(9:13 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 47 for 14 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(8:57 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to ILL 46 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 46(8:32 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to ILL 41 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs15-D.Ware).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(8:32 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 26 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(7:26 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at ILL 40 for -14 yards (96-R.Perry99-O.Carney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 24 - NEB 40(7:08 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to ILL 38 for 2 yards (96-R.Perry92-I.Gay).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - NEB 38(7:08 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at ILL 34 for 4 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|Int
|
4 & 18 - NEB 34(6:49 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-J.Hansen at ILL 1. 35-J.Hansen to ILL 9 for 8 yards (11-A.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 9(6:38 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 11 for 2 yards (41-G.Snodgrass98-C.Rogers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 11(6:10 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 15 for 4 yards (41-G.Snodgrass3-W.Honas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 15(5:43 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 17 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille98-C.Rogers).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 17(4:28 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 17. 89-O.Martin to NEB 46 for 7 yards (25-K.Joseph46-A.McEachern).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(4:10 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to ILL 41 for 13 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(3:55 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at ILL 46 for -5 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEB 46(3:25 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to ILL 15 for 31 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(3:04 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Fleming.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 15(3:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to ILL 7 for 8 yards (33-E.Holmes30-S.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 7(2:45 - 4th) 14-R.Johnson to ILL 4 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(2:30 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(2:12 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on NEB 11-A.Allen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(2:12 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at ILL 17 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) kicks 17 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL 48 downed by 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on NEB 13-J.Domann Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 48.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(2:08 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 44 for 3 yards (92-T.Wildeman18-M.Farmer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 44(1:29 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 40 for 4 yards (41-G.Snodgrass4-K.Green).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 40(0:46 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 19 for 21 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(0:08 - 4th) kneels at NEB 21 for -2 yards.
