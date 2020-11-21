|
|
|RICE
|NTEXAS
Bean's 66-yard TD run sparks North Texas over Rice 27-17
DENTON, Texas (AP) Jason Bean accounted for two touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 27-17 victory against Rice on Saturday.
Bean broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden in the second quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-10 halftime lead. DeAndre Torrey had 102 yards rushing on 19 carries, and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for North Texas (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) midway through the fourth quarter.
Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing. Ethan Mooney made field goals from 27 and 30 yards for North Texas.
Mike Collins was 23 of 34 for 327 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rice (1-2, 1-2). He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter, and a 17-yarder to Jake Bailey with eight seconds left in the game. Trammell had six catches for 116 yards.
---
|
|
M. Collins
4 QB
327 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -38 RuYds
|
|
J. Bean
5 QB
120 PaYds, PaTD, 94 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|376
|389
|Total Plays
|70
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|269
|Rush Attempts
|36
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|327
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|9-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|47
|17
|Punts - Returns
|3-47
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|327
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|269
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|23/34
|327
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|20
|72
|0
|13
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|14
|-38
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|7
|6
|116
|1
|38
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|9
|4
|80
|1
|35
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|9
|8
|73
|0
|12
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|3
|2
|45
|0
|41
|
A. Mason 25 WR
|A. Mason
|5
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. French 18 TE
|R. French
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 DE
|J. Pearcy
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anigbogu 5 S
|C. Anigbogu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bickham 0 LB
|A. Bickham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Richardson 23 DB
|I. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hibbard 42 FB
|B. Hibbard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|4
|44.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|3
|23.0
|25
|0
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
C. Valentine 11 DE
|C. Valentine
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|9/20
|120
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|19
|102
|1
|27
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|5
|94
|1
|66
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|14
|72
|0
|14
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|7
|3
|60
|0
|38
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|7
|4
|50
|1
|25
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 35 LB
|G. Murphy
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCrae 2 DL
|D. McCrae
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 26 S
|A. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|2/2
|30
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|6
|43.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin to RICE 29 for 4 yards (42-G.Murphy8-J.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 29(14:22 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 42 for 13 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(13:51 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 47 for 5 yards (5-J.Bean).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 47(13:16 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 24 for 29 yards (8-J.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:41 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 26 for -2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - RICE 26(12:07 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 27 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 82-J.Bull to NTX 27 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RICE 27(11:25 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - RICE 27(11:18 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 54 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for 14 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:06 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 31 for 6 yards (1-A.Montero).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(10:41 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 32 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(10:17 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 3-D.Torrey. 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at NTX 38 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(9:58 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 43 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 43(9:41 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 45(9:23 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 45(8:43 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 45 to the RICE 3 downed by 21-N.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 3(8:27 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 10 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders11-C.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - RICE 10(7:47 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 45 for 35 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(7:13 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 42 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(6:33 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 37 for 5 yards (14-K.Wood2-D.McCrae).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 37(5:52 - 1st) 4-M.Collins to NTX 30 for 7 yards (2-D.McCrae).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(5:16 - 1st) 30-A.Broussard to NTX 14 for 16 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 14(4:33 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 16 yards (31-M.Sams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(4:18 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 25 for 2 yards (19-T.Devones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:55 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:49 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:44 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 25. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 46 for 23 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(3:29 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 35 for -11 yards FUMBLES (35-G.Murphy). 71-C.Servin to RICE 35 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 21 - RICE 35(2:45 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 32 for -3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|Sack
|
3 & 24 - RICE 32(2:02 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 28 for -4 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - RICE 28(1:22 - 1st) 99-C.Mendes punts 51 yards from RICE 28 Downed at the NTX 21. Penalty on NTX 26-A.Morris Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at RICE 28. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(1:09 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 49(0:38 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for no gain (93-C.Colvin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 49(15:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 44 for 7 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(14:32 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 34 for 10 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(13:55 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for 6 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 28(13:14 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for no gain (14-K.Wood30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RICE 28(12:31 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 10-M.Sanders to NTX 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 30 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(12:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 18-A.Ogunmakin False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 25(12:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 25(11:54 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from NTX 25 to the RICE 39 downed by 25-C.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(11:42 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 43 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 43(11:06 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs ob at NTX 19 for 38 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 19(10:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Bailey to NTX 20 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 20(9:47 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to NTX 13 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 13(9:07 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins to NTX 11 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - RICE 11(8:20 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(8:13 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 22 for 11 yards (0-A.Bickham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(7:58 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(7:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-M.McCord).
|+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(7:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 28 for 25 yards (21-N.Smith82-D.Hair-Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(6:50 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 30 for 2 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 30(6:08 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 34 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 34(5:18 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 37 for 3 yards (10-M.Sanders11-C.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - RICE 37(4:34 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 50 yards from RICE 37 Downed at the NTX 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(4:23 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 14 for 1 yard (4-P.Calderon12-J.Pearcy).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 14(3:55 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 21 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 21(3:25 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Roberts.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 21(3:21 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards from NTX 21. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 38 FUMBLES. 26-A.Morris to RICE 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(3:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 3-D.Torrey. 3-D.Torrey to RICE 34 for 4 yards (1-A.Montero6-B.Alldredge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 34(2:48 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 31 for 3 yards (4-P.Calderon6-B.Alldredge).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(2:26 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 27 for 4 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(2:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(2:02 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 25 for 2 yards (5-C.Anigbogu55-D.Carroll).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(1:18 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 43 yards from NTX 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 28 for 6 yards (82-D.Hair-Griffin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(1:05 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 40 for 12 yards (14-K.Wood).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(0:59 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins scrambles runs ob at RICE 45 for 5 yards. Penalty on RICE 71-C.Servin Holding 10 yards enforced at RICE 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - RICE 30(0:51 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 34 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - RICE 34(0:29 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 28 for -6 yards (97-D.Novil).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 30 yards from RICE 35 out of bounds at the NTX 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 35 for no gain (17-T.Chamberlain).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(14:32 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 13-K.Lyles. 13-K.Lyles pushed ob at NTX 44 for 9 yards. Penalty on NTX 89-A.Alberding Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 35. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 25(14:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 39 for 14 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 39(13:36 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 47 for 14 yards (4-P.Calderon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(13:14 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 39 for 8 yards (92-E.Garcia1-A.Montero).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 39(12:54 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 36 for 3 yards (7-T.Schuman1-A.Montero).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(12:29 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 32 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge9-K.Lockhart).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 32(12:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to RICE 24 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(11:42 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 14-G.White False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 29(11:34 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 24 for 5 yards (23-I.Richardson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(11:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean pushed ob at RICE 11 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(10:42 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 10 for 1 yard (1-A.Montero).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 10(10:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 10(10:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 10(10:01 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 61 yards from NTX 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 29 for 25 yards (19-J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(9:51 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 33 for 4 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 33(9:16 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins to RICE 35 for 2 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 35(8:42 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to RICE 38 for 3 yards (19-J.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - RICE 38(8:00 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 49 yards from RICE 38. 1-J.Darden to NTX 14 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman). Penalty on NTX 10-M.Sanders Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NTX 14.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 7(7:46 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 15 for 8 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 15(7:17 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 16 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 16(6:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 19 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(6:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to RICE 43 for 38 yards (24-M.McCord).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(6:01 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 42 for 1 yard (55-D.Carroll24-M.McCord).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(5:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Hair-Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(5:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(5:22 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from RICE 42 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(5:09 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 20(5:01 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins to RICE 22 for 2 yards (42-G.Murphy97-D.Novil).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 22(4:20 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 40 for 18 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(3:45 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 48 for 12 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(3:09 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 48(3:02 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 37 for 11 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(2:22 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 37(2:14 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins scrambles to NTX 34 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - RICE 34(1:32 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins sacked at NTX 41 for -7 yards (23-K.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - RICE 41(0:51 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 41 yards from NTX 41 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(0:43 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 39 for 19 yards (5-C.Anigbogu).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(0:22 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 34 for 27 yards (12-J.Pearcy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(0:04 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 35 for -1 yard (12-J.Pearcy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 35(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 35(14:53 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 21 for 14 yards (55-D.Carroll12-J.Pearcy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(14:31 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 18 for 3 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 18(14:05 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 12 for 6 yards (5-C.Anigbogu).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 12(13:42 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 13 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge55-D.Carroll).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 13(13:09 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 27 for 24 yards (4-W.Kuehne).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(12:58 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 35 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders30-L.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 35(12:20 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 38 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis10-M.Sanders).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(11:46 - 4th) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 27 for -11 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - RICE 27(10:59 - 4th) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 16 for -11 yards (2-D.McCrae42-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 32 - RICE 16(10:30 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|Punt
|
4 & 32 - RICE 16(10:23 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from RICE 16. 3-D.Torrey to RICE 39 for 16 yards (34-T.Ellis).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(10:10 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 28 for 11 yards (12-J.Pearcy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:46 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to RICE 25 for 3 yards (6-B.Alldredge92-E.Garcia).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 25(9:05 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 8 for 17 yards (26-G.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - NTEXAS 8(8:36 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to RICE 2 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 2(8:05 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to RICE 1 for 1 yard (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(7:33 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney kicks 63 yards from NTX 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 22 for 20 yards (26-A.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 22(7:21 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to RICE 25 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 25(6:41 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 42 for 17 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(6:10 - 4th) 4-M.Collins scrambles to RICE 45 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 45(5:27 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 46 for 9 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(5:00 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 46(4:51 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 37 for 9 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 37(4:14 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 31 for 6 yards (26-A.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(3:51 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 31(3:43 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Griffin.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RICE 31(3:39 - 4th) 4-M.Collins sacked at NTX 44 for -13 yards (42-G.Murphy35-G.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
4 & 23 - RICE 44(3:13 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(2:57 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 47 for 3 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 47(2:12 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to NTX 49 for 2 yards (12-J.Pearcy42-B.Hibbard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 49(1:34 - 4th) 2-A.Aune to NTX 49 for no gain (12-J.Pearcy).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 49(1:26 - 4th) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards from NTX 49. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 35 for 24 yards. Penalty on RICE 37-J.Grams Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at RICE 35.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(1:05 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 31 for 11 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(0:54 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin pushed ob at NTX 28 for 41 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(0:43 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 23 for 5 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 23(0:26 - 4th) 4-M.Collins scrambles runs ob at NTX 19 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 23(0:26 - 4th) 4-M.Collins scrambles runs ob at NTX 17 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(0:18 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 17(0:14 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 3-D.Torrey.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(0:08 - 4th) 2-A.Aune kneels at NTX 23 for -2 yards.
