|
|
|NMEX
|AF
Air Force's Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico 28-0 on Friday night.
Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four - along with a fumble. The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal.
Roberts, in his second game with Air Force, had scoring runs of 5, 12 and 44 yards. Daniels scored from the 4, and also completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards.
Air Force (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) secured its first shutout in a conference game since the 2011 season - also against New Mexico.
Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico (0-4, 0-4). The Lobos missed field goals of 37, 40, 50 and 51 yards.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Hall
10 QB
221 PaYds, INT, 13 RuYds
|
|
B. Roberts
20 RB
177 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|304
|422
|Total Plays
|67
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|356
|Rush Attempts
|25
|63
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|221
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|13.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|356
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|23/42
|221
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|6
|29
|0
|9
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|6
|29
|0
|9
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|8
|13
|0
|12
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|5
|3
|64
|0
|49
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|8
|4
|54
|0
|16
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|7
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|7
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|4
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|18-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 13 S
|N. Bolden
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|0/3
|0
|0/0
|0
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|4
|40.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|4/5
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|28
|177
|3
|44
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|7
|64
|0
|25
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|12
|55
|1
|17
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|6
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Davis 26 WR
|M. Davis
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Gross 48 FB
|B. Gross
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
C. McNeal 10 RB
|C. McNeal
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
W. Bryan 6 QB
|W. Bryan
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|3
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|2
|2
|32
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bush 51 LB
|N. Bush
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Humphrey 36 LB
|C. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 DB
|J. Goodwin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 DT
|G. Silvanic
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. O'Neal 75 DT
|M. O'Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pescaia 98 NT
|K. Pescaia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dahlen 8 DB
|P. Dahlen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Malloy 41 LB
|M. Malloy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bein 96 P
|C. Bein
|2
|48.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 11 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(14:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 16 for 5 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 16(14:38 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure16-J.Goodwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:04 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(13:57 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 35 for 10 yards (21-C.Taylor44-P.Noren).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(13:41 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 40 for 5 yards (75-M.O'Neal).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 40(13:11 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress pushed ob at AF 45 for 15 yards (2-E.Palm).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(12:55 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to AF 35 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - NMEX 45(12:44 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to NM 50 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 50(11:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 43 for 7 yards (51-N.Bush23-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 43(11:14 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NMEX 43(11:09 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from AF 43 to AF 14 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 14(11:02 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 14 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 14(10:23 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 21 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 21(9:50 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to AF 26 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(9:18 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at AF 32 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 32(8:41 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 39 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(8:06 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 47 for 8 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 47(7:18 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to NM 47 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs19-D.Sanders).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(6:47 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 33 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 33(6:15 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 8 for 25 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - AF 8(5:49 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 4 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders15-L.Beaton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 4(5:11 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:07 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for no gain (36-C.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:34 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:30 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:25 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 47 yards from NM 25 to AF 28 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(4:16 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 33 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 33(3:47 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 37 for 4 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AF 37(3:25 - 1st) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AF 32(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on NM 55-E.Pauni Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AF 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AF 37(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on AF 76-A.Jewell False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 32(3:05 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 46 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(2:37 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to AF 42 for -4 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - AF 42(1:54 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles runs ob at AF 43 for 1 yard.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 13 - AF 43(1:25 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to NM 29 for 28 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(0:54 - 1st) 3-J.Gidrey to NM 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 25(0:21 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 22 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook3-P.Peek).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 22(15:00 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs ob at NM 5 for 17 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 5(14:31 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 57 yards from AF 35 to NM 8 fair catch by 21-C.Alexander.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:28 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Taylor51-N.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 29(14:02 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 33 for 4 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 33(13:26 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 36 for 3 yards (75-M.O'Neal23-J.Youngblood).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(13:09 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson pushed ob at AF 50 for 14 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(12:47 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Youngblood21-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 46(12:11 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Wooden.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 46(12:04 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 40 for 6 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(11:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to AF 34 FUMBLES (36-C.Humphrey). 98-K.Pescaia to AF 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(11:20 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 37 for 3 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 37(10:41 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(9:49 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 47 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 47(9:22 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to NM 49 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook15-L.Beaton).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 49(8:42 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(8:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 19 for 18 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(7:36 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to NM 15 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 15(6:57 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 12 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 12(6:17 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 52 yards from AF 35 to NM 13 fair catch by 88-M.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:13 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 29 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 29(5:37 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 29(5:30 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 34 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 34(4:40 - 2nd) Team penalty on NM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NM 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 29(4:40 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 29 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(4:34 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 31 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook11-K.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 31(4:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 34 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(3:24 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 36 for 2 yards (11-K.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(2:54 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 38 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook13-N.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 38(2:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 42 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook13-N.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AF 42(1:35 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 42 for no gain (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AF 42(1:24 - 2nd) 96-C.Bein punts 44 yards from AF 42 to NM 14 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 14(1:18 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 20 for 6 yards (36-C.Humphrey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 20(0:55 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 32 for 12 yards (23-J.Youngblood16-J.Goodwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(0:43 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 32(0:37 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 44 for 12 yards (7-D.Eure).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(0:27 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 44(0:21 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall scrambles runs ob at AF 44 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(0:13 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 44(0:08 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to AF 33 for 11 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:02 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Reed19-D.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AF 33(14:17 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 8 for 59 yards (13-N.Bolden). Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 33. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - AF 23(14:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 24 for 1 yard (3-P.Peek98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - AF 24(13:21 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Patterson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - AF 24(13:16 - 3rd) 96-C.Bein punts 52 yards from AF 24 to the NM 24 downed by 44-P.Noren.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(13:05 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 24 for no gain (21-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 24(12:35 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for 4 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 28(11:57 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 38 for 10 yards (86-M.Purcell23-J.Youngblood).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(11:44 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 47 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 47(11:24 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to AF 47 for 6 yards (2-E.Palm21-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(11:14 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to AF 44 for 3 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 44(10:40 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 44(10:33 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEX 44(10:27 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from AF 44 to the AF 4 downed by 12-A.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 4(10:17 - 3rd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 9 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 9(9:41 - 3rd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 10 for 1 yard (98-J.Noble).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 10(9:01 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to AF 16 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(8:27 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to AF 24 FUMBLES (13-N.Bolden). 98-J.Noble to AF 24 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(8:21 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall sacked at AF 33 for -9 yards. Penalty on NM 75-L.Asengua Holding declined. (78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NMEX 33(8:00 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - NMEX 33(7:55 - 3rd) Penalty on NM 75-L.Asengua False start 5 yards enforced at AF 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 24 - NMEX 38(7:55 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 34 for 4 yards (51-N.Bush23-J.Youngblood).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - NMEX 34(7:11 - 3rd) 35-G.Steinkamp 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(7:05 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 38 for 4 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 38(6:32 - 3rd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 45 for 7 yards (2-T.Collier13-N.Bolden).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 45(5:56 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 43 FUMBLES (13-N.Bolden). 3-P.Peek to AF 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(5:48 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to AF 34 for 9 yards (98-K.Pescaia).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 34(5:24 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to AF 27 for 7 yards (51-N.Bush78-G.Silvanic).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(5:01 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to AF 22 for 5 yards (36-C.Humphrey86-M.Purcell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 22(4:26 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to AF 20 for 2 yards (51-N.Bush78-G.Silvanic).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 20(4:06 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to AF 15 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(3:51 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to AF 13 for 2 yards (51-N.Bush78-G.Silvanic).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 13(3:16 - 3rd) to AF 20 FUMBLES. 25-N.Jones to AF 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NMEX 20(2:34 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - NMEX 20(2:26 - 3rd) 35-G.Steinkamp 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(2:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 24 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - AF 24(1:54 - 3rd) 27-B.Peterson pushed ob at AF 32 for 8 yards (13-N.Bolden). Penalty on AF 64-K.Krepsz Chop block 12 yards enforced at AF 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - AF 12(1:31 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 19 FUMBLES (98-J.Noble). 9-J.Reed to AF 18 for no gain. Penalty on AF 64-K.Krepsz Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(1:23 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to AF 9 for 9 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 9(1:05 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to AF 7 for 2 yards (78-G.Silvanic). Penalty on NM 76-V.Santos Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 9. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEX 19(0:49 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 23 for -4 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NMEX 23(0:09 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - NMEX 23(0:03 - 3rd) 94-A.Shelley 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 23(15:00 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 29 FUMBLES (19-D.Sanders). 76-A.Jewell to AF 29 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 29(14:15 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 36 for 7 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:46 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 8 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 44(13:09 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to AF 48 for 4 yards (2-T.Collier).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(13:04 - 4th) Penalty on NM 3-P.Peek Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AF 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(12:57 - 4th) Penalty on NM 98-J.Noble Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 32(12:44 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to NM 31 for 1 yard (19-D.Sanders).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 31(12:09 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to NM 23 for 8 yards (13-N.Bolden46-B.Shook).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 23(11:39 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to NM 20 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 20(10:58 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to NM 13 for 7 yards (13-N.Bolden9-J.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(10:24 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to NM 11 for 2 yards (95-J.Saltonstall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 11(9:47 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to NM 5 for 6 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 5(9:05 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to NM 4 for 1 yard (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - AF 4(8:21 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to NM 4 for no gain (13-N.Bolden95-J.Saltonstall).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 4(8:14 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 4(8:09 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson pushed ob at NM 17 for 13 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(7:54 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress pushed ob at NM 33 for 16 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(7:34 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs ob at NM 44 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(7:16 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on AF 2-E.Palm Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:09 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:05 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to AF 45 for 1 yard (51-N.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 45(6:32 - 4th) 10-T.Hall scrambles to AF 43 for 2 yards (45-B.Gooding).
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - NMEX 43(5:52 - 4th) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 44 for -13 yards (45-B.Gooding).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:38 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:33 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to AF 26 for 49 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(5:15 - 4th) 10-T.Hall scrambles pushed ob at AF 18 for 8 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NMEX 18(4:48 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 18(4:43 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to AF 15 for 3 yards (98-K.Pescaia). Penalty on NM 64-K.Stepley Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at AF 18. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 17 - NMEX 33(4:31 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Taylor at AF End Zone. 21-C.Taylor to AF 20 for 20 yards (6-B.Carroll).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(4:20 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to AF 25 for 5 yards (13-N.Bolden36-S.Riley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 25(3:36 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to AF 24 for -1 yard (98-J.Noble).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 24(2:52 - 4th) 26-M.David pushed ob at AF 37 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(2:14 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to AF 40 for 3 yards (36-S.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 40(1:34 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to AF 41 for 1 yard (36-S.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 41(0:51 - 4th) 6-W.Bryan to AF 43 for 2 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - AF 43(0:06 - 4th) 10-C.McNeal to NM 49 for 8 yards (46-B.Shook).
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064.5 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
OREGST
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
PSU
0
045 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
UK
1BAMA
0
057.5 O/U
-32
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
052 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1