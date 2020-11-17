|
|
|ARIZ
|WASH
Washington ready to run with Arizona
Washington coach Jimmy Lake sat down at his Monday press conference, pretending to forget he was still wearing a white hat with four words on the front in capital letters: RUN THE DAMN BALL.
"Oh, am I still wearing this?" he said into the camera.
Lake went on to make multiple references to his Huskies being far from perfect in last weekend's season-opening win 27-21 victory over visiting Oregon State, but few flaws were evident in the run game. Lake will be hoping for another strong effort on the ground when Washington (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) hosts Arizona (0-1, 0-1) on Saturday night in Seattle.
"We're going to do whatever we feel we need to do to make sure we win the football game," said Lake, whose team ran for 267 yards against the Beavers in his head coaching debut.
"If that means we've got to run it, we're going to run it. If it means we've got to be balanced, we're going to be balanced. If we've got to throw it, we're going to throw it. We're going to do what the defense presents (to us), to where we think there's going to be a weakness."
Arizona nearly pulled off an upset against Southern California on Saturday but fell 34-30 when the Trojans scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left. Despite the loss, coach Kevin Sumlin said he came away encouraged by several aspects, including his run defense, aided by the addition of grad transfer linemen Roy Lopez (New Mexico State) and Aaron Blackwell (New Mexico).
The Wildcats will be trying to slow a rushing attack that includes Sean McGrew (nine carries, 91 yards), Kamari Pleasant (12-61) and Richard Newton (15-41).
"It's going to be a challenge this week because this is one of the top run offenses in our league," Sumlin said. "They get under center like 80 percent of the time. Some old-school football. They have three running backs who present some issues."
Whether the Huskies' quarterback presents some issues is still up in the air.
Redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, who won a four-way competition in camp, was 14 of 24 for 141 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. His receivers also dropped some passes on a rainy night.
"The quarterback has to be able to limit mistakes and also make plays and command the huddle and be a leader," Lake said. "And Dylan did all of those things."
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell was sharp against USC after an interception on the opening possession. Already a team captain as a sophomore, Gunnell completed 24 of 36 passes for 286 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.
His unexpected scrambling in the first half forced the Trojans to dedicate a linebacker to spy on him when he dropped back in the second half.
Sumlin said he expects two rotational receivers who did not play in the opener -- Brian Casteel and Drew Dixon -- to be available this week. Casteel caught a team-high 45 passes last season.
The Wildcats' running game should also be a strength, led by Gary Brightwell. Combining a nice blend of power and speed, he rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries in the opener.
This will be Arizona's first road game after its scheduled opener against Utah was canceled by the Utes due to COVID-19 issues. The Wildcats will be trying to end an eight-game losing streak that includes a 51-27 home loss to Washington on Oct. 12, 2019.
The Huskies have won three in a row in the series and have triumphed in the previous four matchups in Seattle.
--Field Level Media
|
|
G. Gunnell
17 QB
259 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
|
|
D. Morris
9 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|331
|472
|Total Plays
|65
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|233
|Rush Attempts
|26
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|259
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.6
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|27/39
|259
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|11
|55
|0
|20
|
J. John 21 RB
|J. John
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|10
|1
|5
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|7
|-23
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|5
|5
|65
|2
|30
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|5
|4
|58
|1
|26
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|4
|4
|55
|0
|30
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|7
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
Z. Williams 82 TE
|Z. Williams
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. John 21 RB
|J. John
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 23 DB
|M. Hausman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 27 LB
|D. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Sullivan 30 DB
|Q. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mays 13 DB
|I. Mays
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 38 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 37 DB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|5
|38.6
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|4
|17.8
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|8
|81
|2
|54
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|8
|46
|0
|17
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|6
|43
|1
|21
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|11
|35
|1
|9
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Sirmon 3 QB
|J. Sirmon
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|8
|7
|100
|1
|29
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|2
|1
|65
|1
|65
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Chin 82 WR
|J. Chin
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 31 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 DB
|A. Cook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 2 DB
|K. Gordon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Heimuli 15 LB
|D. Heimuli
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 96 DL
|J. Bandes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 23 DB
|B. McKinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 53 LB
|M. Tafisi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 21 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 6 DB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 17 LB
|S. Smalls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 41 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/2
|20
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|3
|42.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 53 yards from ARI 35. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 22 for 10 yards (39-T.Stukes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(14:57 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 28 for 6 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 28(14:15 - 1st) 9-D.Morris scrambles to WAS 30 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 30(13:30 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 31 for 1 yard (51-R.Lopez).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 31(12:55 - 1st) 43-J.Sirmon to WAS 35 for 4 yards (30-Q.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 35(12:20 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 35 for no gain (21-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 35(11:47 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+65 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 35(11:40 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by 6-M.Wiley.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:27 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 5 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(11:00 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 33(10:33 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Wolma.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 33(10:25 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 46 yards from ARI 33 to WAS 21 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(10:18 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 32 for 11 yards (2-L.Burns8-A.Pandy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 32(9:50 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan. Penalty on ARI 21-J.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 32. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(9:41 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 39 for -3 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 13 - WASH 39(9:00 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ARI 43 for 18 yards (24-R.Short).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(8:20 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ARI 14 for 29 yards (24-R.Short).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 14(8:00 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ARI 5 for 9 yards (2-L.Burns8-A.Pandy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 5(7:25 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ARI 1 for 4 yards (24-R.Short).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - WASH 1(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Morris to ARI 1 for no gain (2-L.Burns).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 1(6:30 - 1st) 9-D.Morris to ARI 4 for -3 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 4(5:44 - 1st) 9-D.Morris scrambles to ARI 2 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WASH 2(5:00 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 58 yards from WAS 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 18 for 11 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(4:52 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 23 for 5 yards (5-A.Cook).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 23(4:30 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon). Penalty on ARI 77-J.Morgan Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 23. No Play.
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ(4:30 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 8-K.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 13. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 13(4:26 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 8-K.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 13. Penalty on WAS 8-K.Taylor Personal Foul declined.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 13(4:26 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 20 for 7 yards (5-A.Cook).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 20(3:40 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 9 for -11 yards FUMBLES (48-E.Ulofoshio). 11-J.Bronson to ARI 9 for no gain. Team penalty on ARI Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:48 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 20 yards (20-A.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(2:25 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 44 for -1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 44(1:55 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 44 for no gain (17-S.Smalls).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 44(1:20 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 37 for -7 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ARIZ 37(0:35 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 28 yards from ARI 37 out of bounds at the WAS 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 36(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 36(14:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ARI 44 for 20 yards (23-M.Hausman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(14:25 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to ARI 44 for no gain (47-R.Freeburg).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 44(14:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ARI 36 for 8 yards (27-D.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 36(13:10 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to ARI 30 for 6 yards (23-M.Hausman).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 30(12:35 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to ARI 32 for -2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WASH 32(11:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 32(11:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to ARI 14 for 18 yards (37-J.Young4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 14(11:00 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ARI 11 for 3 yards (23-M.Hausman27-D.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 11(10:30 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ARI 6 for 5 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 6(9:45 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ARI 2 for 4 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASH 2(9:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:49 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for 1 yard (22-T.McDuffie).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26(8:25 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 40 for 14 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(8:05 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 41 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(7:30 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 44 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 44(7:00 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZ 44(6:55 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 45 yards from ARI 44 to WAS 11 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie. Penalty on WAS 88-T.Jones Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at ARI 44. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 49(6:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(6:48 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to WAS 46 for no gain (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(6:20 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 46(6:17 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 46(6:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on ARI Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WAS 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZ 49(6:10 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 43 yards from ARI 49 to WAS 8 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 8(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on ARI 52-A.Blackwell Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 8. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASH 13(6:04 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 23 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(5:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 23(5:18 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 31 for 8 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 31(4:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 22-C.Davis. 22-C.Davis runs ob at WAS 34 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(4:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 39 for 5 yards (24-R.Short).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 39(3:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 39(3:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 22-C.Davis. 22-C.Davis to WAS 43 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 43(2:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris to WAS 44 for 1 yard (51-R.Lopez).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(2:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to ARI 39 for 17 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(1:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Redman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 39(1:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASH 39(1:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASH 39(1:05 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 37 yards from ARI 39 to the ARI 2 downed by 2-K.Gordon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(0:55 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 4 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 4(0:48 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 6 for 2 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 6(0:43 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 7 for 1 yard (55-R.Bowman).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 61 yards from WAS 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 28 for 24 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(14:55 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 20 for -8 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - ARIZ 20(14:24 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 24 for 4 yards (3-E.Molden).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 24(13:52 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 17 for -7 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARIZ 17(13:14 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 34 yards from ARI 17 out of bounds at the WAS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(13:06 - 3rd) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at ARI 38 for 13 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 38(12:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 5-S.McGrew. 5-S.McGrew to ARI 36 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 36(11:53 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to ARI 28 for 8 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(11:18 - 3rd) 11-J.McMillan to ARI 21 for 7 yards (49-J.Harris).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 21(10:39 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:31 - 3rd) 46-R.Porter to ARI 1 for 1 yard (21-J.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 62 yards from WAS 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 19 for 16 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(10:27 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 23 for 4 yards (11-J.Bronson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 23(10:02 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 40 for 17 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(9:42 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 45(9:16 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 46 for 1 yard (53-M.Tafisi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 46(8:49 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 48 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 48(8:18 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 47 for -1 yard (43-J.Sirmon11-J.Bronson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(8:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin to ARI 44 for 3 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 44(7:35 - 3rd) 6-R.Newton to ARI 37 for 7 yards (90-T.Mason).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(7:01 - 3rd) 6-R.Newton to ARI 33 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs90-T.Mason).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 33(6:25 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to ARI 25 for 8 yards (24-R.Short).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(5:51 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to ARI 20 for 5 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 20(5:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 20(5:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 20 for 20 yards (15-D.Heimuli).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(4:54 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 9 for -11 yards. Penalty on ARI 17-G.Gunnell Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ARI 9.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - ARIZ 9(4:47 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - ARIZ 9(4:43 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARIZ 9(4:34 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 42 yards from ARI 9 to WAS 49 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(4:27 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to ARI 48 for 3 yards (90-T.Mason).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 48(3:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 48(3:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to ARI 33 for 15 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 33(3:11 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to ARI 30 for 3 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WASH 30(2:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to ARI 21 for 9 yards (24-R.Short). Team penalty on WAS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARI 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 35(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ARI 27 for 8 yards (21-J.Turner).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - WASH 27(1:33 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris sacked at ARI 29 for -2 yards (95-P.Shand).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - WASH 29(1:04 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(0:58 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 34 for 5 yards (96-J.Bandes99-F.Tuitele).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 34(0:36 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 40 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(0:15 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 44 for 4 yards (5-A.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 44(15:00 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to WAS 47 for 9 yards (5-A.Cook41-C.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(14:44 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 47(14:39 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to WAS 45 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WASH 45(13:58 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Dixon.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WASH 45(13:49 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham. Penalty on WAS 20-A.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WAS 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 30(13:42 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 63-S.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WASH 35(13:42 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASH 35(13:37 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to WAS 30 for 5 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 30(13:01 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(12:54 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the WAS 1.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 35(12:54 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to WAS 37 for 2 yards (13-I.Mays51-R.Lopez).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 37(12:17 - 4th) 3-J.Sirmon complete to 37-J.Westover. 37-J.Westover to WAS 46 for 9 yards (38-D.Smith45-I.Johnson).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(11:43 - 4th) 6-R.Newton runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:34 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 31 for 6 yards (15-D.Heimuli).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(11:12 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 31(11:09 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 31(11:05 - 4th) 33-T.Loop punts 44 yards from ARI 31 out of bounds at the WAS 25. Penalty on WAS 40-A.Tuputala Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at ARI 31. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(10:56 - 4th) 21-J.John to ARI 45 for 9 yards (31-K.Fabiculanan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 45(10:41 - 4th) 21-J.John to WAS 44 for 11 yards (31-K.Fabiculanan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(10:28 - 4th) Team penalty on ARI False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 44. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 49(10:14 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to WAS 34 for 15 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(9:55 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to WAS 22 for 12 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(9:55 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 23-B.McKinney Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at WAS 22. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(9:34 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:28 - 4th) 22-C.Davis to WAS 29 for 4 yards (99-M.Tapusoa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 29(8:51 - 4th) 22-C.Davis to WAS 30 for 1 yard (13-I.Mays).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 30(8:06 - 4th) 3-J.Sirmon scrambles to WAS 33 for 3 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASH 33(7:17 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 47 yards from WAS 33. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 20 for no gain (2-K.Gordon). Penalty on WAS 2-K.Gordon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 20.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASH 33(7:17 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 47 yards from WAS 33. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 20 for no gain (2-K.Gordon).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(7:08 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 50 for 30 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(6:52 - 4th) 21-J.John to WAS 47 for 3 yards (96-J.Bandes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 47(6:28 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Reid.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 47(6:24 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 82-Z.Williams. 82-Z.Williams to WAS 31 for 16 yards (31-K.Fabiculanan40-A.Tuputala).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(6:02 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to WAS 25 for 6 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 25(5:43 - 4th) 21-J.John to WAS 18 for 7 yards (6-C.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(5:14 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to WAS 3 for 15 yards (21-D.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(4:57 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:54 - 4th) 22-C.Davis to WAS 28 for 3 yards (95-P.Shand).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 28(4:08 - 4th) 22-C.Davis to WAS 31 for 3 yards (30-Q.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 31(3:26 - 4th) 3-J.Sirmon scrambles to WAS 33 for 2 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASH 33(2:37 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 42 yards from WAS 33 to ARI 25 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:29 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 30 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(2:06 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 36 for 6 yards (15-D.Heimuli).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(1:37 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill pushed ob at ARI 41 for 5 yards (15-D.Heimuli).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 41(1:28 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.John. 21-J.John to ARI 50 for 9 yards (2-K.Gordon15-D.Heimuli).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(1:07 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to WAS 24 for 26 yards (31-K.Fabiculanan).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(0:40 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
