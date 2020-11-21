|
|
|APLST
|CSTCAR
No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallies past Appalachian State 34-23
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Coastal Carolina has come a long way in a short amount of time.
After being picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division in the preseason coaches poll, the Chanticleers grabbed control of the division with a 34-23 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.
''For us to be 8-0 and one step closer to clinching the eastern division, if you had told us that at the beginning of the season, nobody would have believed that,'' coach Jamey Chadwell said. ''Hopefully, this is not the top moment of the year. Hopefully, we've got more.''
Coastal's victory wasn't secure until Reese White's 3-yard touchdown run with 2:24 to go gave the Chants their third and final lead of the game. D'Jordan Strong picked off a pass on the ensuing possession and returned it for a touchdown to clinch it.
The Chants (6-0 Sun Belt Conference) had lost all six previous games to the four-time defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers (6-2, 4-1). But they held Appalachian State to just two field goals in the second half after falling behind 17-9 at halftime.
The Mountaineers tried to rally after White's score. But D'Jordan Strong intercepted Zac Thomas' pass on fourth-and-22 and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to clinch it.
Coastal Carolina is now a victory away from winning the league's East Division and playing West winners Louisiana-Lafayette for the conference title next month.
The Chants play at Texas State next week and a make-up of a COVID-19-postponed game at Troy on Dec. 12. In between is a potential undefeated showdown against No. 22 LIberty on Dec. 5.
Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 69 yards and a score. Wide receiver Isaiah Likely had 118 yards receiving and a score, and the Chants' defense forced three turnovers, all interceptions, off the usually steady Thomas.
Likely caught a 75-yard TD pass from McCall on Coastal's first possession. ''I looked at the defense and told them `I got y'all. Be ready. I'm going to score,' '' he said.
Peoples continued to do his thing throughout most of the first half. Prior to the break, he rushed for 171 yards. It was the first time all season Coastal Carolina had allowed anybody to eclipse the 100-yard plateau.
Peoples couldn't keep it up in the second half. He added just seven more yards on his final seven carries.
''It was just a few guys not being in their gaps here and there,'' said senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer after notching a career-high 14 tackles. ''But we didn't really change too much.''
It was mistakes and missed assignments that cost the Mountaineers, coach Shawn Clark said. ''I thought all three phases made mistakes today,'' he said.
If Coastal wins its final three regular-season games, it could lead to a New Year's Six bowl appearance. More immediately, though, the Chants know that they need to win only one of their two final conference games to lock up a berth in the Sun Belt championship game.
A spot that previously has been taken by Appalachian State.
''They've been the king of the mountain for a long time. They've been the cream of the crop,'' Chadwell said. ''For us to beat them for the first time, have the best Sun Belt start ever and beat their record, that means a lot.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers almost assuredly lost out on a chance to play in the Sun Belt title game. The Chants would need to lose both of their final two conference games to open that door. However, they remain on solid footing for a bowl berth.
Coastal Carolina: The Chants are expected to improve upon their No. 15 ranking as they inch up for the chance to play in a New Year's Six bowl game.
LOBBYING FOR MORE LOVE
Just hours before kickoff, the game was moved to ESPN from ESPN2 due to the last-minute cancellation of Clemson's game at Florida State. It was the third time this season the Chanticleers have been on the primary ESPN broadcast, joining the team's Sept. 18 game against Campbell and the Oct. 14 game at Louisiana.
Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer wants even more, lobbying for the network to bring its College GameDay set to Conway.
''We don't want them to be here,'' he said. ''They need to be here.''
HE SAID IT
With every win, Chadwell is mentioned more and more for potential jobs at bigger schools. Most notably, he has been mentioned at the current opening at the University of South Carolina.
Chadwell has not shied away from the conversation. In fact, he addressed it head-on again after Saturday's victory.
''If all these rumors that had been happening throughout my career (were true), I never would have been here because I would have been at all those other places,'' Chadwell said. ''That's what happens with rumors. They're going to keep happening because we're going to keep winning. . Until there's a contract in front of me, I figure we can talk about it (then).''
UP NEXT
Appalachian State plays Troy at home next Saturday night.
Coastal Carolina looks to clinch the Sun Belt East Division at Texas State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Peoples
6 RB
178 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
200 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 69 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|415
|369
|Total Plays
|76
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|169
|Rush Attempts
|46
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|211
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-51
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|17/29
|211
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|27
|178
|1
|50
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|11
|46
|0
|10
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|8
|-20
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|3
|79
|0
|62
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|3
|2
|41
|1
|25
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|5
|5
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|3/4
|45
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|4
|17.3
|27
|0
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Heilig 34 LB
|J. Heilig
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|12/21
|200
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|14
|69
|1
|62
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|5
|65
|0
|48
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|8
|21
|1
|11
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|6
|3
|118
|1
|75
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|5
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|3
|9
|1
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|10-4
|1.5
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|51
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|3
|42.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|2
|13.0
|14
|0
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gabe II 31 DE
|W. Gabe II
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 30 for 24 yards (32-C.Steele20-M.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(14:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 35 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush29-S.Kelly).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 35(14:24 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 15 for 50 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(13:57 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to CC 7 for 8 yards (26-B.Matts94-J.Gunter).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 7(13:22 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 6 for 1 yard (10-A.Spillum9-T.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 6(12:42 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 3 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(12:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 1 for 2 yards (21-J.Killen15-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(12:00 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 1 for no gain (43-E.Makonzo29-S.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(11:50 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:40 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:29 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 14 for 9 yards (28-S.Watkins). Team penalty on APP Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at APP 14.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 7(11:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 13 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher29-S.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 13(10:44 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 19 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer15-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(10:07 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 19. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 14(9:55 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 27 for 13 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 27(9:31 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 30 for 3 yards (15-J.Clark29-S.Kelly).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(9:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 25 for -5 yards FUMBLES (94-J.Gunter). 16-C.Wells to APP 20 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - CSTCAR 20(8:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to APP 29 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 29(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon False start 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 24(7:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 28 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson4-K.Gladney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - APLST 28(6:34 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 36 yards from APP 28 to the CC 36 downed by 12-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(6:22 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 44 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(5:47 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(5:41 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for -8 yards (52-D.Jackson9-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(5:00 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 30 yards from CC 36 out of bounds at the APP 34.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(4:54 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 45 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly26-B.Matts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(4:24 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 48 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 48(3:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to CC 39 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(3:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 33 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer10-A.Spillum).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 33(2:36 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to CC 29 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(2:01 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to CC 33 for -4 yards (43-E.Makonzo52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - APLST 33(1:22 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - APLST 33(1:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - CSTCAR 33(1:14 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 50 yards Field Goal is No Good. 14-M.Stokes to CC 40 for 40 yards (51-B.Hunter).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(1:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 46 for 6 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 46(0:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(15:00 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 49 for no gain (52-D.Jackson7-T.Cobb).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(14:27 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to APP 49 for 2 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(13:48 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 18 for 31 yards (99-J.Earle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(13:08 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to APP 17 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(12:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at APP 25 for -8 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 25(11:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at APP 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (9-D.Taylor). 10-G.McCall to APP 33 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 25 - CSTCAR 33(10:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 88-H.Pearson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 25. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 20(10:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 14 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(10:27 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 48 for 18 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(10:06 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 37 for 11 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(9:48 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CC 30 for 7 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 30(9:15 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 26 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(8:46 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 22 for 4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 22(8:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 20 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 20(7:32 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 15 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(7:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 13 for 2 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 13(6:37 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 13 for no gain (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 13(5:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at CC 27 for -14 yards (52-C.Brewer94-J.Gunter).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - CSTCAR 27(5:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 55 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 24 for 14 yards (10-T.Frizzell52-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(4:52 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 26 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton43-H.Paillant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 26(4:17 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(4:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(4:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 39 for 13 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(3:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 46 for 7 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 46(3:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 47 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 47(2:44 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to APP 46 for 7 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(2:03 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(1:57 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to APP 42 for 4 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 42(1:16 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 49 for -9 yards (52-D.Jackson31-N.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 49(1:04 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 35 yards from CC 49 to APP 16 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(1:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 24(0:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 33 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(0:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 49 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:38 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:33 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 47 for 4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 47(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to CC 39 for 8 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas spikes the ball at CC 39 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:19 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 9-T.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 39. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(0:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 25 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum4-K.Gladney).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:13 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 35 yards from APP 35. 31-W.Gabe to CC 30 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(0:08 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 7 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 30 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the CC 35.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(15:00 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for -2 yards (29-B.Harrington3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 33(14:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 33(14:24 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 9-D.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 33. No Play.
|+62 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(14:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:11 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 1 for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 11 for 9 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(14:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 9 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer23-D.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 9(13:26 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 14 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+62 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 14(12:52 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 24 for 62 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(12:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(12:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 21 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 21(11:37 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to CC 20 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 20(11:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 30 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the CC 35.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(10:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(10:22 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 44 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(9:47 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 45 for 1 yard (99-J.Earle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(9:14 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 47 for 2 yards (99-J.Earle29-B.Harrington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(8:36 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(8:32 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 41 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(7:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(7:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(7:42 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to APP 12 for 14 yards (21-R.Huff).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(7:15 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to APP 19 for -7 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 19(6:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:21 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 31 for 27 yards (1-S.Bruce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(6:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 31 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(5:38 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 39 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 39(4:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to APP 44 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(4:23 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(4:16 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 44 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(3:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at CC 36. 7-D.Strong to CC 36 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(3:29 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 39 for 3 yards (13-K.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(2:52 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 38 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(2:09 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(2:03 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 62 yards from CC 38 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(1:54 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 24 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 24(1:31 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 34 for 10 yards (26-B.Matts52-C.Brewer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(0:56 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 35 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer9-T.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 35(0:17 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 50 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 20-N.Noel. 20-N.Noel to CC 41 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum34-T.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 41(14:20 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to CC 32 for 9 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(13:54 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to CC 29 for 3 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 29(13:12 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CC 25 for 4 yards (7-D.Strong).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 25(12:31 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to CC 27 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer15-J.Clark).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 27(11:52 - 4th) 91-C.Staton 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 59 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 18 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones34-J.Heilig).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(11:37 - 4th) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 16 for -2 yards (99-J.Earle43-H.Paillant).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 16(11:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to APP 36 for 48 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(10:23 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to APP 28 for 8 yards (26-N.Ross).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 28(9:46 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to APP 6 for 22 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(9:07 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to APP End Zone FUMBLES (13-K.Smith). Downed at the APP End Zone 31-N.Hampton touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:57 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 28 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush94-J.Gunter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 28(8:26 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 31 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(7:59 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to CC 36 for 33 yards (10-A.Spillum). Penalty on CC 15-J.Clark Offside offsetting. Penalty on APP 73-C.Garrison Holding offsetting.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(7:45 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 33 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 33(7:08 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at CC 44. 10-A.Spillum to APP 49 for 7 yards (88-H.Pearson14-M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(6:59 - 4th) 2-R.White to APP 48 for 1 yard (21-R.Huff).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 48(6:28 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to APP 33 for 15 yards (3-S.Jolly13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(6:00 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:55 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:50 - 4th) 2-R.White to APP 22 for 11 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(5:15 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to APP 15 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 15(4:29 - 4th) 2-R.White to APP 14 for 1 yard (10-T.Frizzell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 14(3:43 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to APP 10 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(3:16 - 4th) 2-R.White to APP 7 for 3 yards (21-R.Huff).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(2:35 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to APP 10 for -3 yards (29-B.Harrington). Penalty on APP 29-B.Harrington Facemasking 4 yards enforced at APP 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(2:28 - 4th) 2-R.White runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:24 - 4th) 10-G.McCall scrambles to APP 3 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 55 yards from CC 35. 14-M.Williams to APP 19 for 9 yards (28-S.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(2:17 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 22 for 3 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 22(1:54 - 4th) Penalty on APP 73-C.Garrison False start 5 yards enforced at APP 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 17(1:45 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 17(1:40 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 9 for -8 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|Int
|
4 & 20 - CSTCAR 9(1:25 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at APP 38. 7-D.Strong runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 41 yards from CC 35. 34-J.Heilig to APP 34 for 10 yards (13-M.Sudipo1-S.Bruce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(1:12 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(1:08 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to APP 40 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 40(1:03 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 40(0:58 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(0:52 - 4th) 10-G.McCall kneels at APP 42 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 42(0:22 - 4th) 10-G.McCall kneels at APP 44 for -2 yards.
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
4th 0:27 ABC
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
4th 0:25 ESP2
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 4:48
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 3:12 SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 9:03 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1