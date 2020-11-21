|
|IOWA
|PSU
Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands.
But Iowa's quarterback doesn't have to be, especially when the 300-pounders in front of him do most of the hard work like they did on Saturday in Iowa's 41-21 win over Penn State.
Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.
''A really good team win for us tonight,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''I almost forgot how good it feels to come out of here with a victory.''
Iowa players presented Ferentz with the game ball in the locker room after the Big Ten's longest-tenured coach won his 100th game in conference play.
''We'll turn our attention to the next opportunity, because it's going to come fast,'' Ferentz said.
The points came quick for the Hawkeyes who scored on their first two drives, forced four turnovers and stymied the Nittany Lions (0-5, 0-5) on a pair of first-half fourth-down tries.
Iowa led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before Sean Clifford replaced Will Levis at quarterback for Penn State. Clifford completed a pair of touchdown passes for 96 yards in a 3:54 span that cut Iowa's lead to 10 with just over a quarter left.
Levis went 13 of 16 for 106 yards, added 34 rushing yards and fumbled twice. Clifford was 13 of 22 with 174 yards and two interceptions for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-5 for the first time in their 134-year history.
''We got in this situation together and we're going to get out of it together,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said.
A handful of chunk plays on Iowa's opening drive set up a 40-yard field goal from Keith Duncan that opened the scoring. Penn State took its first lead since the final minutes of its season opener when Keyvone Lee scored from 6 yards out on his team's next possession.
The first-half highlights ended there for Penn State who turned the ball over on three of its next four possessions before halftime.
The Hawkeyes took the lead for good on their next drive when Goodson capped a 75-yard drive with a 10-yard sprint to the goal line.
Penn State failed to convert a pair of fourth-down tries and fumbled on a botched pitch from Levis to Caziah Holmes. Iowa's Zach Van Valkenburg recovered the loose ball and Sargent scored from a yard out to make it 17-7 eight plays later.
Iowa continued to take advantage of Penn State's mistakes. Lewis added another 1-yard touchdown run, up the middle again behind sturdy blocking to cap a quick drive and give Iowa a 24-7 lead.
''It's the guys up front,'' Petras said. ''Just a great job up front getting the push, I'll take those guys over everyone.''
Petras scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter before Clifford came off the bench and tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Strange. Clifford's next pass came after an Iowa turnover and went 68 yards to Jahan Dotson for a score that made it 31-21 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Duncan added a 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth. Penn State was driving into Iowa territory with less than 2:30 left when Daviyon Nixon intercepted a Clifford pass and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.
TACKLE CITY
At least 10 Hawkeyes had a hand in tackles for loss. Linebacker Nick Niemann led all players with 17 stops, but was more impressed with Nixon's interception return.
Asked to recall other impressive athletic feats he's seen from Nixon, Niemann deadpanned.
''I don't know if you guys have until midnight, but that's how long it would take to tell those stories about him,'' he said.
ANOTHER BLOW
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was not suited up and will miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified injury, Franklin said after the game. Freiermuth is the latest star to go down for the Nittany Lions, who are also without top two running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain.
Star linebacker Micah Parsons opted out before the season started.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes minimized mistakes and capitalized on Penn State's errors to stay mostly in control. They'll get a pair of struggling squads in Nebraska and Illinois next, but will need some help to have a shot at the Big Ten West crown in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin.
Penn State: No Nittany Lions squad has ever been in this situation, winless through the first five weeks of their season. With few standout performances until Clifford entered the game, and with Freiermuth shelved, Penn State is playing for pride.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts Nebraska (1-3) on Friday.
Penn State: Visits Michigan (1-3) on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
M. Sargent
10 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
J. Dotson
5 WR
139 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|361
|342
|Total Plays
|74
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|62
|Rush Attempts
|46
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|186
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|75
|32
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-70
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|186
|PASS YDS
|280
|175
|RUSH YDS
|62
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|18/28
|186
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|15
|101
|2
|28
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|20
|78
|1
|25
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|3
|13
|0
|9
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|7
|-18
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|5
|4
|46
|0
|26
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|3
|32
|0
|16
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|27
|0
|11
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|2
|25
|0
|18
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|3
|2
|24
|0
|16
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|10-6
|0.0
|0
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|6-1
|1.0
|0
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|6-1
|0.0
|0
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|4-0
|1.0
|1
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|2-3
|1.0
|1
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/3
|40
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|44.4
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|3
|1.7
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|13/22
|174
|2
|2
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|13/16
|106
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|15
|34
|0
|11
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|13
|0
|8
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|6
|8
|0
|5
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|4
|6
|1
|6
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|11
|8
|139
|1
|68
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|8
|6
|41
|0
|14
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|3
|3
|38
|1
|28
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|5
|2
|31
|0
|18
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|3
|3
|12
|0
|5
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|9-1
|0.0
|0
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|6-0
|0.0
|0
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|5-0
|2.0
|0
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-0
|1.0
|0
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Culpepper 77 DT
|J. Culpepper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|4
|45.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 29 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(14:28 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 23 for -6 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - PSU 23(13:53 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 36 for 13 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:28 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 37 for 1 yard (44-S.Benson49-N.Niemann).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 37(12:56 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 41 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PSU 41(12:21 - 1st) Penalty on PSU 62-M.Menet False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 36(12:08 - 1st) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 36(11:59 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 37 yards from PSU 36. 16-C.Jones to IOW 32 for 5 yards (73-M.Miranda). Penalty on IOW 20-J.Brents Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(11:45 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 27 for 5 yards (38-L.Wade2-K.Ellis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 27(11:12 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 24 for -3 yards (18-S.Toney).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 24(10:35 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 40 for 16 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(10:08 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PSU 49 for 11 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(9:47 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 24 for 25 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(9:18 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 24(9:15 - 1st) 3-T.Tracy to PSU 23 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 23(8:32 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 23(8:28 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:23 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann33-R.Moss).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 33(7:56 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 36 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann28-J.Koerner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(7:36 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 41 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 41(7:12 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 43 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 43(6:37 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 48 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(6:16 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to IOW 48 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 48(5:43 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to IOW 41 for 7 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(5:19 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to IOW 31 for 10 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(4:54 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to IOW 27 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 27(4:22 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to IOW 21 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(3:56 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to IOW 16 for 5 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 16(3:23 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to IOW 17 for -1 yard (49-N.Niemann97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 17(2:49 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to IOW 6 for 11 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PSU 6(2:17 - 1st) 24-K.Lee runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(2:12 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 37 for 12 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(1:39 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to PSU 47 for 16 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:09 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 41 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 41(0:32 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(0:01 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 5 for 28 yards (38-L.Wade).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PSU 5(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to PSU 4 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher). Team penalty on IOW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(14:42 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:35 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 24 for -1 yard (31-J.Campbell54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 24(14:03 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 29 for 5 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 29(13:30 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington. Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 29(13:24 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 29. 16-C.Jones to IOW 23 for no gain (12-B.Smith0-J.Sutherland).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(13:14 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for -1 yard (10-L.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 22(12:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 22(12:35 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 24 for 2 yards (18-S.Toney9-J.Porter).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 24(11:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 47 yards from IOW 24 Downed at the PSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(11:42 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 40 for 11 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(11:24 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 45 for 5 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 45(10:45 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 49 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 49(10:05 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 41 FUMBLES. 97-Z.VanValkenburg to PSU 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(9:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Brisker23-C.Jacobs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 36(9:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 33 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 33(8:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 38-M.Pottebaum. 38-M.Pottebaum to PSU 31 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(8:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 31(8:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 31. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWA 41(7:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 15 for 26 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(7:25 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PSU 13 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 13(6:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 13(6:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to PSU 1 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IOWA 1(6:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:34 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 30 for 5 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 30(6:03 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at IOW 48 for 22 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(5:45 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to IOW 44 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 44(5:10 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to IOW 40 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 40(4:54 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to IOW 39 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann31-J.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 39(4:20 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to IOW 40 for -1 yard (28-J.Koerner49-N.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(4:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(4:09 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 36 for -4 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 36(3:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -9 yards (18-S.Toney).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - IOWA 27(2:46 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from IOW 27 to PSU 29 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(2:39 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to PSU 34 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 34(2:12 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 41 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(1:52 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 36 for -5 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 36(1:43 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to IOW 49 for 15 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 36(1:30 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 50 for 14 yards (33-R.Moss).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 50(1:24 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 49 for -1 yard (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PSU 49(0:57 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(0:53 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 41 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 41(0:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at PSU 23 for 18 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(0:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson runs ob at PSU 15 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 15(0:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at PSU 8 for 7 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWA 8(0:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to PSU 1 for 7 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 1(0:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 1(0:14 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 3-P.Washington to PSU 21 for 18 yards (47-N.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(0:07 - 2nd) to PSU 20 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for 4 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(14:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 19 for -10 yards FUMBLES (18-S.Toney). 7-S.Petras to IOW 19 for no gain. Team penalty on IOW Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - IOWA 19(14:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 9 for -10 yards (20-A.Isaac).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - IOWA 9(13:18 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 46 yards from IOW 9. 5-J.Dotson to IOW 40 for 15 yards (26-K.Merriweather21-I.Kelly-Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(13:08 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis sacked at IOW 46 for -6 yards FUMBLES (4-D.Belton). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to IOW 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(12:51 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to PSU 46 for 8 yards (40-J.Luketa1-J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 46(12:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras to PSU 43 for 3 yards (20-A.Isaac13-E.Brooks).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(12:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 47 for -4 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - IOWA 47(11:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith. Penalty on PSU 2-K.Ellis Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(11:22 - 3rd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to PSU 28 for 9 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 28(10:56 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 29 for -1 yard (0-J.Sutherland28-J.Oweh).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 29(10:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 22 for 7 yards (28-J.Oweh77-J.Culpepper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(9:43 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 71-M.Kallenberger False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 22. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWA 27(9:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to PSU 16 for 11 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 16(8:57 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 15 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 15(8:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta pushed ob at PSU 11 for 4 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(7:59 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 2 for 9 yards (2-K.Ellis38-L.Wade).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 2(7:28 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 3 for -1 yard (53-F.Hansard8-M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 3(6:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:45 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 29 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(6:14 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 29 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PSU 29(5:34 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 26 for -3 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Campbell). 26-C.Holmes to PSU 26 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 26(5:12 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 52 yards from PSU 26. 16-C.Jones to IOW 22 for no gain (1-J.Brisker). Team penalty on IOW Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at IOW 22.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(4:04 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(4:04 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is no good. blocked by.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 37 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(3:40 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 46 for 17 yards (38-L.Wade9-J.Porter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(3:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to PSU 37 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade28-J.Oweh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 37(2:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 37(2:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras to PSU 35 for 2 yards (55-A.Shelton51-H.Beamon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:37 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 34 for 1 yard (51-H.Beamon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 34(0:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 32 for 2 yards (23-C.Jacobs).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 32(0:22 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(0:18 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:07 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IOW End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 25 for 25 yards (16-J.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 35 for 10 yards (8-M.Wilson12-B.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(14:23 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 41 for 6 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 41(13:49 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:16 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 44 for -2 yards (1-J.Brisker34-S.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 44(12:37 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 44(12:34 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at IOW 48 for 4 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 48(11:59 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 48 to PSU 10 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(11:53 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 10(11:48 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 16 for 6 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 16(11:06 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 22 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(10:30 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 23 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston54-D.Nixon).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - PSU 23(9:49 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-C.Golston at PSU 22. 57-C.Golston to PSU 23 for -1 yard (71-W.Fries).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(9:42 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to PSU 14 for 9 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 14(9:03 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 11 for 3 yards (46-N.Tarburton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(8:35 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 10 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 10(8:06 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to PSU 6 for 4 yards (12-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 6(7:21 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 6(7:18 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(7:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 32 for 7 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 32(6:38 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 33 for 1 yard (29-S.Castro).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 33(6:06 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 37 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(5:48 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 40 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 40(5:16 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 42 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton49-N.Niemann).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 42(4:44 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IOW 50 for 8 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(4:22 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 50(4:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 43 for -7 yards (57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - PSU 43(3:35 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Lee.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 43(3:27 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 44 yards from PSU 43 out of bounds at the IOW 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(3:19 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 15 for 2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 15(3:15 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 17 for 2 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 17(3:10 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 17 for no gain (40-J.Luketa51-H.Beamon).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 17(3:04 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 43 yards from IOW 17. 5-J.Dotson to IOW 43 for 17 yards (21-I.Kelly-Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(2:53 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IOW 44 for -1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 44(2:29 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to IOW 26 for 18 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(2:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - PSU 26(2:10 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 54-D.Nixon at IOW 29. 54-D.Nixon runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:58 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Johnson. Penalty on IOW 4-D.Belton Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - PSU 30(1:53 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for -1 yard (94-Y.Black44-S.Benson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(1:26 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 41 for 12 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(1:18 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 41(1:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 47 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PSU 47(0:35 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - PSU 47(0:31 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee pushed ob at IOW 39 for 14 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(0:23 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IOW 31 for 8 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PSU 31(0:15 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Lee.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 31(0:12 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to IOW 28 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
