Armstrong throws for 4 TDs, Virginia beats Abilene Christian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian 55-15 on Saturday night.
Armstrong completed just 16 passes, but the scoring throws covered 28 yards to Tony Poljan, 90 yards to Lavel Davis Jr., 56 yards to Keytaon Thompson and 52 yards to Ra'Shaun Henry as the Cavaliers made quick work of their Southland Conference foe.
The one to Davis stood out, coming on the last play of the first quarter, because the 6-foot-7 freshman caught the ball on a slant pattern and gradually ran away from the cornerback Christopher Satterfield for the 90-yard score.
''When he caught it, I didn't know where the corner was to get him but I thought he might be gone,'' Armstrong said, adding that he's seen Davis do similar in practice.
The Wildcats (1-5), who have had two games canceled because their scheduled opponents had coronavirus-related issues, were a late addition to Virginia's schedule when other nonconference options fell through, and they were clearly overmatched.
The Cavaliers (4-4) started slowly, but a 33-yard run by Armstrong got their offense untracked, and his 28-yard pass to Poljan got them on the board late in the first quarter.
Shane Simpson scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the second quarter, the second to cap a 64-yard drive that used the last 30 seconds of the half. It came after the Wildcats drove for their first points of the night on Stone Earle's 2-yard pass to Kobe Clark.
Earle was making his first start and just his second appearance. He finished 19 of 31 for 150 yards and also ran 13 times for 20 yards.
In the second half, after two passes by Armstrong broke for long touchdowns, coach Bronco Mendenhall substituted liberally.
''It was just really gratifying to see smiles from so many players that haven't had a chance to play this year in an actual game, after they've been practicing and laboring and working to help their teammate and this program move forward,'' Mendenhall said.
''To be able to get so many of those guys into the game, That was, I think, the best part of the game for me,'' he said.
The game was the first played under new, stricter attendance standards established by the governor because of a rise in coronavirus cases. Instead of 1,000 fans, only 250 were permitted.
Coach Adam Dorrel said he's tried hard not to make excuses for his team this year, but that Earle started because the normal starter, Peyton Mansell, has been banged up.
''Today we were absolutely decimated by injuries and COVID. We had spots where we were one deep. Literally one deep,'' Dorrel said.
ODDITY
Virginia scored on the last play of three quarters. After Davis' catch and run, Simpson plowed in from the one on the last play of the first half and, D'Sean Perry intercepted a pass at the Virginia 16 and returned it 84 yards to create the final score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Abilene Christian: Earle was making his first start for the Wildcats and the freshman certainly demonstrated that he can play, especially when Abilene Christian plays schools at its own level. He did throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by D'Angelo Amos, but the play was overturned by a questionable pass interference call. Mansell came on in the third quarter and scored on a 2-yard run with 1:26 remaining. They also got a safety with 34 seconds left.
Virginia: The victory could prove costly as several defensive stalwarts had to be helped off the field. Cornerback Nick Grant eventually returned but linebacker Charles Snowden was taken to the locker room and came back to the sideline in the second half on crutches. Snowden started the season slowly, but had six sacks in his last three games. Amos later also had to be helped off the field with Virginia leading 42-7.
Mendenhall said he had no updates on any of the players injured.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats do not have any additional games scheduled.
Virginia goes on the road next Saturday, playing at struggling Florida State.
---
---
|
|
S. Earle
150 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
383 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 52 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|340
|518
|Total Plays
|77
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|115
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|278
|403
|Comp. - Att.
|28-45
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|13.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-62
|6-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|94
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-84
|Safeties
|1
|0
|278
|PASS YDS
|403
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Earle 16 QB
|S. Earle
|19/31
|150
|1
|0
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|9/13
|128
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Earle 16 QB
|S. Earle
|13
|20
|0
|7
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|8
|18
|1
|13
|
R. McKnight 31 CB
|R. McKnight
|5
|11
|0
|4
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|3
|6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Clark 88 WR
|K. Clark
|11
|7
|81
|1
|32
|
L. McConnell 1 WR
|L. McConnell
|5
|5
|67
|0
|20
|
R. Lutz 86 TE
|R. Lutz
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
B. Hohenstein 18 TE
|B. Hohenstein
|7
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. McKnight 31 CB
|R. McKnight
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 87 WR
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Stafford 36 FB
|R. Stafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gibbens 47 LB
|J. Gibbens
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Richardson 22 CB
|K. Richardson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bullock 26 S
|B. Bullock
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Satterfield 2 CB
|C. Satterfield
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 9 LB
|C. Nwankwo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Morgan 97 DT
|W. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DT
|Q. Titre
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 90 DT
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 40 DT
|L. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Washington 4 S
|S. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hargrove 30 LB
|T. Hargrove
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Obadeyi 99 DE
|O. Obadeyi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stapp 3 CB
|R. Stapp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thielen 59 DE
|J. Thielen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Kier 42 LB
|H. Kier
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown DE
|M. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Hernandez 85 K
|O. Hernandez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
B. Thompson P
|B. Thompson
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Burke 27 P
|L. Burke
|5
|44.4
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 87 WR
|D. Johnson
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|16/23
|383
|4
|0
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|5/5
|23
|1
|0
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|6
|52
|0
|33
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|14
|36
|0
|14
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|4
|9
|2
|6
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|2
|1
|90
|1
|90
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|7
|5
|77
|1
|28
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|4
|69
|0
|24
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|2
|66
|1
|56
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|3
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Starling 82 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
H. Mitchell 18 WR
|H. Mitchell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
O. Agunloye DL
|O. Agunloye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Klein 37 S
|D. Klein
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 76 NT
|J. Redmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chalmers 40 DB
|C. Chalmers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 34 DB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 43 LB
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 41 LB
|D. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bryant 44 LB
|D. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gaines 38 DB
|E. Gaines
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dewease 51 DB
|J. Dewease
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Stewart 53 LB
|H. Stewart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ahern 32 LB
|J. Ahern
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 23 CB
|H. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|2
|37.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|2.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-O.Hernandez kicks 37 yards from ACU 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 44 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(14:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to ACU 48 for 8 yards (2-C.Satterfield26-B.Bullock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 48(14:32 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to ACU 42 for 6 yards (30-T.Hargrove47-J.Gibbens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(14:19 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to ACU 37 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 37(13:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 37(13:42 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to ACU 37 for no gain (26-B.Bullock22-K.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UVA 37(13:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 37(13:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle to ACU 38 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 38(12:27 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ABIL 38(12:24 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 49 for 13 yards (9-C.King).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(11:56 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell pushed ob at UVA 39 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 39(11:20 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 30 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ABIL 30(10:58 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ABIL 30(10:51 - 1st) 16-S.Earle to UVA 26 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson11-C.Snowden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 26(10:37 - 1st) 21-J.Dobbins to UVA 24 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson95-A.Atariwa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 24(10:07 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - ABIL 24(10:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 19 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ABIL 19(9:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Lutz.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(9:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 26 for 7 yards (42-H.Kier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 26(9:02 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 27 for 1 yard (47-J.Gibbens92-Q.Titre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UVA 27(8:37 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 27(8:33 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from UVA 27 to the ACU 38 downed by 40-C.Chalmers.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 38(8:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to ACU 48 for 10 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(7:57 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 48(7:52 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to ACU 46 for -2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 46(7:18 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Harmon.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ABIL 46(7:14 - 1st) 27-L.Burke punts 48 yards from ACU 46. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 20 for 14 yards (26-B.Bullock30-T.Hargrove).
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:01 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at ACU 47 for 33 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(6:30 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 46 for -7 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - UVA 46(5:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to ACU 30 for 24 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(5:07 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to ACU 28 for 2 yards (3-R.Stapp).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 28(4:48 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(4:40 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Dobbins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 25(4:35 - 1st) 16-S.Earle scrambles to ACU 29 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - ABIL 29(3:54 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to ACU 43 for 14 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 43(3:16 - 1st) 16-S.Earle scrambles to ACU 47 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 47(2:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 31-R.McKnight. 31-R.McKnight to UVA 45 for 8 yards (9-C.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(2:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 45(1:55 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to UVA 39 for 6 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ABIL 39(1:11 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 45 for -6 yards (9-C.King0-Z.Zandier).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ABIL 45(0:19 - 1st) Team penalty on ACU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ABIL 50(0:17 - 1st) 27-L.Burke punts 40 yards from UVA 50 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ACU 88-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - ABIL 20(15:00 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle sacked at ACU 11 for -9 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - ABIL 11(14:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - ABIL 11(14:18 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to ACU 19 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier). Team penalty on ACU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ABIL 19(13:56 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 44 yards from ACU 19. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 39 for 2 yards (0-J.Parker30-T.Hargrove).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(13:44 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 39(13:39 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 40 for 1 yard (26-B.Bullock).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 40(12:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at ACU 46 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(12:39 - 2nd) 20-R.Walker to ACU 42 for 4 yards (59-J.Thielen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 42(11:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to ACU 41 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 41(11:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to ACU 30 for 11 yards (42-H.Kier30-T.Hargrove).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(10:49 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 30(10:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 30(10:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on ACU 92-Q.Titre Offside 5 yards enforced at ACU 30. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 25(10:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to ACU 21 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 21(10:04 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to ACU 20 for 1 yard (97-W.Morgan).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(9:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to ACU 10 for 10 yards (47-J.Gibbens22-K.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(9:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to ACU 3 for 7 yards (0-J.Parker47-J.Gibbens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 3(8:35 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to ACU 1 for 2 yards (42-H.Kier22-K.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(7:56 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(7:53 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 31 for 6 yards (9-C.King).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 31(7:24 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein. Penalty on ACU 72-K.Hendrix Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ACU 31. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 26(7:20 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle runs ob at ACU 28 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ABIL 28(6:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on ACU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ACU 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 23(6:28 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Amos at ACU 35. 30-D.Amos runs 35 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 30-D.Amos Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ACU 23. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 38(6:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Dobbins to ACU 40 for 2 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 40(5:43 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 47 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ABIL 47(5:16 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 49 for 2 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(4:47 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to UVA 47 for 4 yards (7-N.Taylor91-M.Alonso).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 47(4:12 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle scrambles to UVA 41 for 6 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 41(3:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 35 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson15-D.Cross).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 35(2:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to UVA 23 for 12 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 23(2:32 - 2nd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 21 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 21(1:56 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 5 for 16 yards (9-C.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ABIL 5(1:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to UVA 4 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 4(0:45 - 2nd) 24-T.White to UVA 2 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson8-D.Bratton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 2(0:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 85-O.Hernandez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 85-O.Hernandez kicks 29 yards from ACU 35 to the UVA 36 downed by 70-B.Haskins.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(0:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 45 for 9 yards (9-C.Nwankwo).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 45(0:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at ACU 34 for 21 yards (1-S.Washington).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(0:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at ACU 15 for 19 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(0:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to ACU 1 for 14 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(0:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan. Penalty on ACU 26-B.Bullock Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ACU 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(0:00 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to ACU 29 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 29(14:28 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 40 for 11 yards (14-A.Clary).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 40(13:58 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle sacked at ACU 30 for -10 yards. Penalty on ACU 16-S.Earle Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ACU 30. (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - ABIL 30(13:53 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to ACU 32 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ABIL 32(13:21 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ABIL 32(13:07 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 46 yards from ACU 32. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 17 for -5 yards (30-T.Hargrove).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(12:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson pushed ob at UVA 27 for 10 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(12:21 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 25 for -2 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 25(11:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 44 for 19 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(11:33 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(11:18 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 25(11:14 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to ACU 45 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(10:36 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 49 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson56-M.Gahm).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 49(10:01 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 47 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 47(9:22 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 36-R.Stafford.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ABIL 47(9:18 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 48 for -1 yard (43-E.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 16 for 16 yards (30-D.Amos53-H.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 16(9:02 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to ACU 16 for no gain (76-J.Redmond).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 16(8:30 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to ACU 32 for 16 yards (34-D.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 32(8:05 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 45 for 13 yards (71-S.Agunloye23-H.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(7:42 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to UVA 43 for 12 yards (34-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 43(7:11 - 3rd) 24-T.White to UVA 39 for 4 yards (43-E.Brown).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 39(6:36 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell sacked at UVA 49 for -10 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - ABIL 49(5:58 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 34 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ABIL 34(5:34 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell to UVA 34 for no gain (71-S.Agunloye).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(5:29 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 29 for -5 yards (9-C.Nwankwo0-J.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UVA 29(4:51 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone scrambles to UVA 29 for no gain (90-K.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - UVA 29(4:11 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 10-P.Jones. 10-P.Jones to UVA 34 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 34(3:33 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from UVA 34 to ACU 27 fair catch by 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 27(3:25 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 27(3:20 - 3rd) 24-T.White to ACU 28 for 1 yard (76-J.Redmond14-A.Clary).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ABIL 28(2:30 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell to ACU 29 for 1 yard (38-E.Gaines). Penalty on ACU 24-T.White Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ACU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - ABIL 14(2:19 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 24-T.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - ABIL 14(2:07 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 44 yards from ACU 14. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 41 for -1 yard (40-L.Jones). Penalty on UVA 17-R.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(1:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 38 for 7 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 38(1:07 - 3rd) 10-P.Jones to UVA 39 for 1 yard (99-O.Obadeyi).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 39(0:43 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 45 for 6 yards (99-O.Obadeyi2-C.Satterfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(15:00 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 47 for 2 yards (59-J.Thielen42-H.Kier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 47(14:16 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 48 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield92-Q.Titre).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 48(13:31 - 4th) 36-L.Stone to ACU 43 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(12:55 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 40 for 3 yards (2-C.Satterfield59-J.Thielen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 40(12:13 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling to ACU 31 for 9 yards (2-C.Satterfield99-O.Obadeyi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(11:28 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 27 for 4 yards (26-B.Bullock98-D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 27(10:52 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 18-H.Mitchell. 18-H.Mitchell to ACU 18 for 9 yards (30-T.Hargrove42-H.Kier).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(10:15 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 78-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 18. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UVA 23(9:50 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 18 for 5 yards (9-C.Nwankwo).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(9:03 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 4 for 14 yards (3-R.Stapp35-B.Norman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(8:26 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 3 for 1 yard (92-Q.Titre).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UVA 3(7:53 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 18-H.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 3. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(7:28 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 10 for -2 yards (-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 10(6:49 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson. Penalty on ACU 23-K.Stokes Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ACU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(6:29 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 2 for no gain (9-C.Nwankwo-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UVA 2(6:11 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 2 for no gain (0-J.Parker35-B.Norman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 2(6:03 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:57 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 63 yards from UVA 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 27 for 25 yards (37-D.Klein).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 27(5:50 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 48 for 25 yards (40-C.Chalmers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(5:25 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to UVA 44 for 4 yards (37-D.Klein53-H.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 44(4:51 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ABIL 44(4:48 - 4th) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 40 for 4 yards (71-S.Agunloye32-J.Ahern).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - ABIL 40(4:07 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell to UVA 28 for 12 yards (40-C.Chalmers).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 28(3:37 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell sacked at UVA 33 for -5 yards (38-E.Gaines).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - ABIL 33(2:50 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 87-D.Johnson. 87-D.Johnson to UVA 28 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - ABIL 28(2:40 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell pushed ob at UVA 17 for 11 yards (37-D.Klein).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 17(2:06 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark. Penalty on UVA 37-D.Klein Pass interference 13 yards enforced at UVA 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ABIL 4(2:06 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell to UVA 2 for 2 yards (71-S.Agunloye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ABIL 2(1:33 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 3(1:26 - 4th) Team penalty on ACU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|(1:26 - 4th) 85-O.Hernandez extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on UVA 38-E.Gaines Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 18. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(1:26 - 4th) -B.Thompson extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 4th) 85-O.Hernandez kicks 60 yards from ACU 35 Downed at the UVA 5.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 5(1:26 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 10-P.Jones. 10-P.Jones to UVA 3 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - UVA 3(0:41 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson complete to 36-L.Stone. 36-L.Stone to UVA End Zone for -3 yards (35-B.Norman). to UVA End Zone for -3 yards safety. Team penalty on UVA 12 players declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 40 yards from UVA 20 to ACU 40 fair catch by 13-A.Goffney.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 40(0:34 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 28 for 32 yards (51-J.Dewease).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 28(0:24 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell pushed ob at UVA 24 for 4 yards (41-D.Perry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 24(0:17 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to UVA 16 for 8 yards (37-D.Klein53-H.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 16(0:09 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell spikes the ball at UVA 16 for no gain.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 16(0:07 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 41-D.Perry at UVA 16. 41-D.Perry runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
