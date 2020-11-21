|
|
|LSU
|ARK
LSU scores late in 4th quarter to upend Arkansas 27-24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) A targeting penalty in the fourth quarter helped LSU continue its go-ahead drive,
scoring with 3:59 left to dispatch Arkansas, 27-24, on Saturday.
TJ Finley found Jaray Jenkins for a 13-yard touchdown to put LSU (3-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) ahead by three points. It was the capper to a 10-play, 67-yard drive on which Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was flagged for a 15-yard targeting penalty and ejected.
LSU sealed the game when Jay Ward got his hands on an AJ Reed 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:24 left, the ball falling well short of the crossbar.
It was a rare bounce the right way for LSU, which started the year ranked No. 6 in the country, coach Ed Orgeron said.
''We needed a break,'' Orgeron said. ''These guys fought hard. We finally got us a break. Just a big win for our football team.''
The game turned on Catalon's ejection. It appeared the freshman, Arkansas' third-leading tackler, led with his shoulder, but after review, the targeting call was upheld. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was disappointed after the game.
''Well, I saw, I thought he tried to avoid the hit,'' Pittman said. ''He was coming in with his shoulder. Their receiver went lower as he was going toward the ground. I felt like he was trying to avoid the contact. I can see what they saw, as well.''
Finley threw for 271 yards and two scores, the other in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass to Racey McMath.
Arkansas (3-5, 3-5) had taken its first lead late in the third quarter when Feleipe Franks led a six-play, 95-yard drive. Reed's 22-yard field goal early in the fourth put Arkansas ahead 24-20 ahead of Jenkins' final touchdown.
Franks finished 17 of 26 for 339 yards with an interception and a touchdown. He also ran for 43 yards and a touchdown. Four of Franks' completions went for more than 50 yards.
LSU had the ball for more than 41 of the game's 60 minutes. Part of the reason was because LSU ran for 148 yards and Arkansas ran for just 104, 29 of which came on a TJ Hammonds carry. Tyrion Davis-Price ran for 104 yards and a touchdown for LSU, his second 100-yard game in the last three.
''They probably looked out there and saw some new faces on the D-line and it felt like they possibly could have a good running game on us and they did,'' Pittman said. ''They could run it and we couldn't. That's probably the difference in the football game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU's penchant for allowing the big play remains, but the Tigers are back to .500 with three games remaining, including two against top-10 teams.
Arkansas' path back to mid-tier in the SEC suffered another setback, following Florida's dismantling last week. Arkansas had alternated wins and losses every game of the season until Saturday.
HARD TO WIN WHEN...
Arkansas was limited to just 56 scholarship players for various reasons Saturday, including being short six defensive linemen, which Pittman noted contributed to LSU's ability to run the ball. Those on the offensive side found a tough go of things, too, as in the second half, every Arkansas possession except its last one started inside its own 10 and the Razorbacks went 0-for-10 on third down.
FINALLY
The Tigers had beaten Arkansas four times in a row on three separate occasions since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992. Saturday's win marked the first time since that LSU has won five consecutive.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will go to Missouri to play the Tigers in a rivalry game for the Battle Line Trophy.
LSU travels to No. 5 Texas A&M next week.
|
|
T. Finley
11 QB
271 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
|
|
F. Franks
13 QB
339 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 43 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|14
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-22
|0-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|419
|443
|Total Plays
|91
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|104
|Rush Attempts
|49
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|271
|339
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.9
|7-47.4
|Return Yards
|44
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|339
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|419
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|27/42
|271
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|24
|104
|1
|22
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|12
|33
|0
|7
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|8
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|12
|7
|57
|0
|20
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|7
|5
|55
|0
|16
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|6
|3
|48
|1
|30
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|3
|43
|1
|18
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|5
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|3
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 2 CB
|D. McGlothern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|48.9
|5
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3
|1.7
|9
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|17/26
|339
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|14
|43
|1
|13
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|11
|28
|1
|7
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|5
|4
|140
|0
|50
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|7
|5
|90
|1
|65
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|13-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|10-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 90 DL
|M. Miller
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thomas Jr. 37 LB
|E. Thomas Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 DB
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|7
|47.4
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(14:43 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 29 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 29(14:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARK 29(14:27 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 46 yards from ARK 29 to LSU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:19 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 28 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(13:48 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 31 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 31(13:15 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(12:45 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 39 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 39(12:07 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for -4 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LSU 35(11:29 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - LSU 35(11:21 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LSU 30(11:21 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 30 out of bounds at the ARK 20.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(11:12 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 31 for 11 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(10:54 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 31 for no gain (25-C.Flott94-J.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 31(10:35 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 34(10:09 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 34(10:04 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 47 yards from ARK 34 Downed at the LSU 19.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(9:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 37 for 18 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(9:35 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 43(9:20 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 43(9:14 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 37 for 20 yards (10-B.Pool18-M.Mason).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(8:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 37(8:27 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 30 for 7 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 30(7:49 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARK 30(7:42 - 1st) 36-C.York 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:37 - 1st) 16-T.Burks to ARK 29 for 4 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 29(7:24 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for 1 yard (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(7:06 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 30(7:00 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 45 yards from ARK 30 to LSU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:53 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 24 for -1 yard (2-M.Slusher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 24(6:12 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 29 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 29(5:36 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 34 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARK 34(4:54 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 58 yards from LSU 34 to ARK 8 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 8(4:45 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 21 for 13 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(4:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 30 for 9 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 30(4:19 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 5 yards (3-A.Anthony97-G.Logan).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:53 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:40 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 30 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon90-M.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(3:08 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 33 for 3 yards (90-M.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(2:38 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 36 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(2:07 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 42 for 22 yards (18-M.Mason21-M.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(1:36 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 36 for 6 yards (90-M.Miller).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 36(1:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 41 for -5 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 41(0:21 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to ARK 35 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 35(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 30 for 5 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(14:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 30 for no gain (31-G.Morgan90-M.Miller).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 30(14:02 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:54 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(13:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(13:38 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 30 for 3 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(13:15 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for no gain (11-A.Gaye).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 30(12:36 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 44 yards from ARK 30. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 for 2 yards (24-L.Bishop). Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 28.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(12:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 30 for 12 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(11:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 37 FUMBLES (7-J.Foucha). Downed at the LSU 37.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 37(11:08 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for -1 yard (37-E.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 36(10:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(9:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(9:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 47 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 47(9:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 49 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool18-M.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 49(8:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to ARK 49 for 2 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 49(8:23 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 29 FUMBLES (21-M.Brown). 2-M.Slusher to ARK 29 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(8:11 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARK 24(8:11 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 24(8:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 30 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks). Penalty on ARK 22-T.Smith Pass interference offsetting. Penalty on LSU 1-E.Ricks Personal Foul offsetting.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ARK 24(8:02 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 3-A.Anthony Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 29(7:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 5 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - ARK 34(7:19 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 28 for -6 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARK 28(6:43 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 28. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 FUMBLES. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(6:30 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 1 yard (21-M.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 29(5:54 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 35 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(4:53 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 29 for 3 yards (53-S.Fonua).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ARK 29(4:35 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at ARK 37. 19-J.Cox to ARK 1 for 36 yards (22-T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:21 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to LSU 25 for 50 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on LSU 5-J.Ward Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 10(3:55 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 10(3:51 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 32 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(3:18 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 36 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks31-G.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(2:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 38 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 38(2:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 50 for 12 yards (7-J.Foucha21-M.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(1:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to ARK 49 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 49(1:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 42 for 7 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 42(1:11 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to ARK 39 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(0:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 39(0:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 39(0:46 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 27 for 12 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(0:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 11 for 16 yards (10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(0:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 11(0:09 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 6 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon90-M.Miller).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - ARK 6(0:04 - 2nd) 36-C.York 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 31(14:26 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 31 for no gain (91-T.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 31(13:47 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 36 for 5 yards (17-H.Clark1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(13:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 41 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 41(12:29 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 2 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 43(11:48 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley scrambles to LSU 44 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - ARK 44(10:55 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 11-T.Finley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 39(10:47 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 52 yards from LSU 39 to the ARK 9 downed by 19-J.Cox.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 9(10:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 8 for -1 yard (24-D.Stingley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 8(10:20 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 18 for 10 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARK 18(10:02 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 18 for no gain (3-A.Anthony).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ARK 18(9:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 4 yards enforced at ARK 18. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 14(9:04 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 58 yards from ARK 14. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 37 for 9 yards (46-N.Bax). Penalty on LSU 16-D.Lee Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 37.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(8:45 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARK 27(8:41 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 99-E.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 27. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 32(8:41 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 36(8:20 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 39 for 3 yards (91-T.Carter31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(7:46 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 44 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan17-H.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 44(7:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 47 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan11-M.Soli).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 47(6:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 50 for 3 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(5:58 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 48 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 48(5:30 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 48(5:26 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to ARK 36 for 12 yards (17-H.Clark1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(4:46 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARK 36(4:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 14 for 22 yards (2-M.Slusher). Penalty on LSU 57-C.Hines Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 36. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARK 46(4:10 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 48 for -2 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - ARK 48(3:28 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 39 for 9 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARK 39(2:41 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from ARK 39 to the ARK 4 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 5(2:34 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 34 for 29 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(2:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 5 yards (94-J.Evans).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 39(1:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 48 for 9 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(1:40 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to LSU 2 for 50 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:22 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:22 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to LSU 1 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 1(1:08 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:04 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 31 for 6 yards (17-H.Clark31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 31(0:30 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 31(0:23 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 31(0:19 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 61 yards from LSU 31 to the ARK 8 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 8(0:06 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to LSU 41 for 51 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(15:00 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to LSU 35 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 35(14:34 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to LSU 6 for 29 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ARK 6(14:03 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 6(13:55 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to LSU 2 for 4 yards (5-J.Ward23-M.Baskerville).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 2(13:25 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to LSU 4 for -2 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARK 4(12:48 - 4th) 35-A.Reed 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:42 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 25 for no gain (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(12:09 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 44 FUMBLES (2-M.Slusher). 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 44 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(11:40 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 50 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 50(11:18 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to LSU 47 FUMBLES. 11-T.Finley to LSU 47 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARK 47(10:34 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to ARK 18 for 35 yards (9-G.Brooks). Penalty on LSU 56-L.Shanahan Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 47. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - ARK 37(10:10 - 4th) 11-T.Finley scrambles to LSU 45 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARK 45(9:32 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 48 yards from LSU 45 to the ARK 7 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 7(9:20 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 15 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARK 15(8:54 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 15 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 15(8:09 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 17 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 15(8:09 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 16 for 1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARK 16(7:43 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 54 yards from ARK 16. 5-J.Ward to LSU 33 for 3 yards (24-L.Bishop9-G.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(7:30 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 33 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 33(7:01 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 48 for 15 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(6:36 - 4th) Penalty on ARK 1-J.Catalon Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(6:36 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 29 for 7 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 29(6:36 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 25 for 4 yards (37-E.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:27 - 4th) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(5:17 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 24 for 1 yard (42-J.Marshall91-T.Carter).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 24(4:35 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 8 for 16 yards (18-M.Mason).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ARK 8(4:14 - 4th) 11-T.Finley sacked at ARK 13 for -5 yards. Penalty on LSU 11-T.Finley Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ARK 13.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARK 13(4:07 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:59 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris. Penalty on ARK 22-T.Smith Tripping 12 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 22 - ARK 13(3:50 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 25 for 12 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(3:37 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 40 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(3:24 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 40 for no gain (8-B.Ojulari).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(2:58 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 34 for -6 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARK 34(2:19 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 47 for 13 yards (43-R.Thornton).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 47(2:07 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to LSU 46 for 7 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(1:53 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to LSU 34 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(1:46 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to LSU 27 for 7 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 27(1:40 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 27(1:35 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - ARK 27(1:30 - 4th) 35-A.Reed 45 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 5-J.Ward. to LSU 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(1:24 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 30 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason90-M.Miller).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 30(1:20 - 4th) 11-T.Finley kneels at LSU 28 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 28(0:35 - 4th) 11-T.Finley kneels at LSU 25 for -3 yards.
