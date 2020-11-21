Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSA
|USM
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
S. McCormick
23 RB
173 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
T. Whatley
6 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
Safety 12:27
6-T.Whatley sacked at USM End Zone for -14 yards FUMBLES (88-J.Ligon). to USM End Zone for no gain. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
3
Touchdown 5:52
0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
44
yds
03:45
pos
8
3
Touchdown 2:25
6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
03:30
pos
9
9
Touchdown 10:32
6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
00:53
pos
23
19
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|304
|347
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|233
|75
|Rush Attempts
|47
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|71
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.7
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|37
|9
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|1-3
|Safeties
|2
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|233
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|12/19
|71
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|32
|173
|2
|69
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|7
|35
|0
|11
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|6
|5
|44
|0
|18
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|6
|3
|22
|1
|9
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 S
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 24 S
|S. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 11 S
|K. Nwachuku
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sheppard 44 LB
|D. Sheppard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 94 DL
|K. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|6
|47.7
|5
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|22/39
|272
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|13
|70
|0
|24
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|4
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|5
|-10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|10
|5
|65
|1
|22
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|2
|2
|57
|1
|51
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|4
|2
|55
|0
|31
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|3
|39
|0
|18
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|3
|2
|34
|0
|30
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|6
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Willis 11 WR
|A. Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|1
|1
|-19
|0
|-19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 8 DB
|J. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 37 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/2
|37
|2/2
|8
|
D. Thomas 37 LB
|D. Thomas
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|4
|37.8
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|2
|3.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 28 for 3 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Willis.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - USM 28(14:24 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM 27 for -1 yard (49-T.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - USM 27(13:46 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 29 yards from USM 27 to the UTSA 44 downed by 32-H.Maples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(13:33 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 44(13:27 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 40 for -4 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXSA 40(12:43 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXSA 40(12:35 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 46 yards from UTSA 40 to USM 14 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(12:26 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles pushed ob at USM 17 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 17(11:57 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 7 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(11:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at USM 48 for 24 yards (21-K.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(10:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at UTSA 49 for 3 yards (96-C.Wiley). Penalty on UTSA 98-L.Dantzler Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - USM 47(10:38 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 45 for 2 yards (96-C.Wiley15-T.Harmanson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 45(9:59 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 46 for -1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 46(9:15 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 24 for 22 yards (26-C.Mayfield21-K.Robinson). Penalty on UTSA 15-T.Harmanson Offside declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(8:58 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 16 for 8 yards (38-T.Mahnke21-K.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USM 16(8:17 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 16(8:10 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to UTSA 20 for -4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USM 20(7:32 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(7:27 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples3-T.Sykes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(6:58 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 1 yard (9-M.Shorts46-A.Habas).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(6:20 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 84-O.Cardenas INTERCEPTED by 9-M.Shorts at UTSA 41. 9-M.Shorts to UTSA 38 for 3 yards (84-O.Cardenas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(6:10 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 38(6:03 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 33 for 5 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 33(5:28 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to UTSA 15 for 18 yards (4-A.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(4:46 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to UTSA 15 for no gain (98-L.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 15(4:12 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to UTSA 11 for 4 yards (4-A.Parks). Penalty on UTSA 9-C.Hicks Unsportsmanlike conduct 6 yards enforced at UTSA 11.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - USM 5(3:48 - 1st) Penalty on USM 79-T.Doss False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 5. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(3:43 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 9 for 1 yard (9-C.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 9(3:05 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to UTSA 4 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 4(2:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 5 for -1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - USM 5(1:50 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois to UTSA 5 for no gain (15-T.Harmanson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 5(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 9 for 4 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 9(1:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 10 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 10(0:40 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs ob at UTSA 16 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(0:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 21 for 5 yards (25-T.Barnes37-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 21(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for 3 yards (29-C.Harrell32-H.Maples).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 24(14:32 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples3-T.Sykes).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 23(13:48 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 23. 18-N.Brooks to USM 29 for 4 yards (11-T.Ogle-Kellogg).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(13:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Baker.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 29(13:32 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 28 for -1 yard (20-T.Woolen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - USM 28(12:52 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at USM 44 for 16 yards. Penalty on USM 13-A.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at USM 28. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 25 - USM 14(12:27 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM End Zone for -14 yards FUMBLES (88-J.Ligon). to USM End Zone for no gain. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 47 yards from USM 20. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 46 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(12:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to USM 48 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 48(11:57 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to USM 43 for 5 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(11:38 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(11:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 39 for 4 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 39(10:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 39(10:52 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from USM 39 to the USM 4 downed by 23-X.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 4(10:43 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 5 for 1 yard (20-T.Woolen98-L.Dantzler). Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Chop block declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 5(10:31 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 6 for 1 yard (38-T.Mahnke).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 6(9:57 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to USM 12 for 6 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 12(9:39 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 12 to USM 49 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(9:33 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to USM 45 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 45(9:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 38 for 7 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(8:44 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 34 for 4 yards (25-T.Barnes9-M.Shorts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 34(8:18 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 30 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts). Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 29(8:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 24 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(7:34 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 23 for 1 yard (18-N.Brooks28-S.Bozeman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 23(6:49 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to USM 24 for -1 yard (9-M.Shorts).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 24(6:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus pushed ob at USM 6 for 18 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(5:52 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:48 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Harmanson94-K.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 26(5:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 32 for 6 yards (11-K.Nwachuku15-T.Harmanson). Penalty on UTSA 4-A.Parks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 32.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(4:42 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 47(4:37 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 49 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson88-J.Ligon).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USM 49(3:50 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee. Penalty on UTSA 21-K.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(3:42 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 39(3:34 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to UTSA 31 for 8 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 31(2:47 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo pushed ob at UTSA 13 for 18 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(2:25 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(2:18 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(1:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 35 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(1:39 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 35 for no gain (3-T.Sykes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 35(1:32 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick pushed ob at UTSA 42 for 7 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 42(1:26 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 1 yard (7-D.Quewon).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 43(0:40 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 54 yards from UTSA 43. 18-N.Brooks to USM 5 for 2 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 5(0:30 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley kneels at USM 4 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 20 for 20 yards (37-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(14:54 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 23 for 3 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 23(14:27 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 28 for 5 yards (24-T.Cherry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 28(13:58 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 31 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(13:31 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 3rd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 25 for 25 yards (22-R.Shockency21-K.Robinson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:13 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to UTSA 45 for 30 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(12:50 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 33 for 12 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(12:06 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 33(12:01 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 32 for 1 yard (15-T.Harmanson).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - USM 32(11:16 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones INTERCEPTED by 0-R.Wisdom at UTSA 10. 0-R.Wisdom to UTSA 37 for 27 yards (13-A.Robinson). Penalty on USM 65-G.Scott Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(11:05 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 45 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 45(10:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to USM 42 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes28-S.Bozeman).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 42(9:51 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 31 for 11 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(9:13 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to USM 22 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 22(8:40 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to USM 16 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(7:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 10 for 6 yards (2-E.Kitchen9-M.Shorts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 10(7:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 1 for 9 yards (15-J.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TXSA 1(6:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 1 for no gain (2-E.Kitchen3-T.Sykes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 1(6:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:58 - 3rd) 23-D.Baker to USM 28 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USM 28(5:49 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USM 28(5:44 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USM 28(5:44 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 44 yards from USM 28 to the UTSA 28 downed by 29-C.Harrell.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:36 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(4:59 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 1 yard (37-D.Thomas28-S.Bozeman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 46(4:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 45 for -1 yard (7-D.Quewon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 45(3:47 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Brady.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 45(3:41 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 44 yards from UTSA 45 out of bounds at the USM 11.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(3:32 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 20 for 9 yards (7-D.Taylor24-S.Harris).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 20(3:02 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 44 for 24 yards (24-S.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(2:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo pushed ob at UTSA 40 for 16 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(1:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to UTSA 9 for 31 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - USM 9(1:14 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 10 for -1 yard (9-C.Hicks88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 10(0:50 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 10(0:44 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Maberry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - USM 10(0:38 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:34 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 28(15:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 38 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(14:35 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 47(14:00 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 48 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(13:18 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 1 yard (94-K.Booth46-A.Habas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 49(12:37 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to USM 47 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 47(12:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at USM 43 for 4 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 43(11:19 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 43 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman7-D.Quewon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(11:12 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to USM 49 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USM 49(10:36 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 49(10:32 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(10:19 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 9-C.Hicks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 42 yards from USM 50. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 23 for 15 yards (35-T.Newsome).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(10:13 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 22(9:37 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 29 for 7 yards (46-A.Habas32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 29(9:03 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 29(8:56 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 55 yards from UTSA 29 to the USM 16 downed by 23-X.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 16(8:43 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 20 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USM 20(8:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 20(8:06 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 33 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(7:32 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 33(7:28 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for 10 yards (24-S.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(7:09 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USM 43(7:02 - 4th) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at USM 43. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 38(7:02 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 48 for 10 yards (88-J.Ligon11-K.Nwachuku).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 48(6:25 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 45 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(6:00 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USM 42(5:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
|-19 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 42(5:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 6-T.Whatley. 6-T.Whatley to USM 39 for -19 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - USM 39(4:36 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 39. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 10 yards (31-J.Rutherford).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(4:26 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 8 yards (15-J.Perry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 38(3:39 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 39(3:07 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 48 for 9 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(2:15 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 50 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 50(2:11 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 43 for 7 yards (32-H.Maples28-S.Bozeman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 43(1:59 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 42 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(1:19 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at USM 43 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 43(0:33 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at USM 44 for -1 yard.
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1