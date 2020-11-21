Drive Chart
TXSA
USM

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
S. McCormick 23 RB
173 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
T. Whatley 6 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:32
40-B.Bourgeois 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
04:54
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Safety 12:27
6-T.Whatley sacked at USM End Zone for -14 yards FUMBLES (88-J.Ligon). to USM End Zone for no gain. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
3
Touchdown 5:52
0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
44
yds
03:45
pos
8
3
Point After TD 5:48
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
3
Touchdown 2:25
6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
03:30
pos
9
9
Point After TD 2:18
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:31
3-S.McCormick runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:41
pos
15
10
Point After TD 13:19
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 6:35
3-S.McCormick runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
04:30
pos
22
10
Point After TD 6:35
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
10
Field Goal 0:38
40-B.Bourgeois 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
79
yds
02:54
pos
23
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:32
6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
00:53
pos
23
19
Point After TD 10:19
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 12 4
Passing 4 11
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 304 347
Total Plays 66 65
Avg Gain 4.6 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 233 75
Rush Attempts 47 26
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 2.9
Yards Passing 71 272
Comp. - Att. 12-19 22-39
Yards Per Pass 3.7 5.6
Penalties - Yards 5-51 5-44
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-47.7 4-37.8
Return Yards 37 9
Punts - Returns 1-10 2-6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-27 1-3
Safeties 2 0
1234T
UTSA 6-4 0914023
Southern Miss 2-7 373720
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 71 PASS YDS 272
233 RUSH YDS 75
304 TOTAL YDS 347
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 71 1 1 101.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1207 7 4 124.5
F. Harris 12/19 71 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 173 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 921 7
S. McCormick 32 173 2 69
B. Brady 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 176 0
B. Brady 7 35 0 11
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 301 7
F. Harris 5 23 0 9
K. Cobbs 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
K. Cobbs 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cephus 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 444 3
J. Cephus 6 5 44 0 18
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 508 5
Z. Franklin 6 3 22 1 9
S. McCormick 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 109 0
S. McCormick 2 2 10 0 7
B. Brady 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
B. Brady 1 0 0 0 0
O. Cardenas 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
O. Cardenas 1 0 0 0 0
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 263 2
B. Dingle 3 2 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wisdom 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wisdom 7-0 0.0 1
T. Harmanson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harmanson 6-2 0.0 0
J. Ligon 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
J. Ligon 5-4 1.0 0
D. Taylor 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
A. Parks 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Parks 3-0 0.0 0
T. Woolen 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Woolen 3-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mahnke 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mahnke 2-0 0.0 0
S. Harris 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hicks 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0
K. Robinson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
C. Wiley 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 1-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sheppard 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Sheppard 1-0 1.0 0
D. Clark 88 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Clark 1-0 1.0 0
T. Bell II 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Bell II 1-0 1.0 0
K. Nelson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/17 27/28
H. Duplessis 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.7 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
L. Dean 6 47.7 5 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
B. Dingle 2 17.5 20 0
L. Watson 4 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
L. Watson 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 3.1 56 0
S. Jones 1 10.0 10 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 272 2 1 126.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 188 1 1 123.4
T. Whatley 22/39 272 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 527 1
F. Gore Jr. 13 70 0 24
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 233 6
K. Perkins 4 13 0 10
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 83 0
D. Baker 2 3 0 3
B. Bourgeois 40 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Bourgeois 1 0 0 0
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 46 4
T. Whatley 5 -10 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 350 2
T. Jones 10 5 65 1 22
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 34 0
F. Gore Jr. 2 2 57 1 51
J. Brownlee 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 474 4
J. Brownlee 4 2 55 0 31
C. Cavallo 97 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
C. Cavallo 4 3 39 0 18
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
G. Gunter 3 2 34 0 30
D. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 239 1
D. Jones 4 2 26 0 18
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 205 0
A. Robinson 6 4 16 0 8
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Maberry 1 0 0 0 0
A. Willis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Willis 1 0 0 0 0
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Baker 1 0 0 0 0
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
K. Perkins 1 1 -1 0 -1
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -19 0
T. Whatley 1 1 -19 0 -19
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
H. Maples 7-3 0.0 0
M. Shorts 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
M. Shorts 6-3 0.0 1
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 5-1 0.0 0
A. Habas 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Habas 5-2 0.0 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Barnes 5-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 5-0 0.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 5-4 0.0 0
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
D. Quewon 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Quewon 2-1 0.0 0
J. Perry 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Perry 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harrell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Booth 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Booth 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
T. Sykes 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Sykes 1-3 0.0 0
T. Cherry 24 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cherry 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/13 21/21
B. Bourgeois 2/2 37 2/2 8
D. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
D. Thomas 1/1 37 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Fleming 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
G. Fleming 4 37.8 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Harrell 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 48 0
C. Harrell 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.5 57 0
N. Brooks 2 3.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 TXSA 44 0:58 3 -4 Punt
7:27 TXSA 25 1:07 3 37 INT
1:41 TXSA 5 1:19 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 TXSA 46 1:27 5 15 Punt
9:33 USM 49 3:45 9 49 TD
2:18 TXSA 25 1:38 5 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 20 1:41 4 80 TD
11:05 USM 48 4:30 8 47 TD
5:36 TXSA 28 1:55 4 17 Punt
0:34 TXSA 25 0:00 1 3 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 TXSA 23 1:23 3 6 Punt
4:26 TXSA 30 3:53 8 26 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 1:14 3 2 Punt
12:26 USM 14 4:54 10 66 FG
6:10 TXSA 38 4:20 10 33 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 USM 29 1:11 4 -9 Safety
10:43 USM 4 1:04 3 8 Punt
5:48 USM 25 3:30 9 75 TD
0:30 USM 5 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 USM 25 2:03 5 42 INT
5:58 USM 25 0:14 3 3 Downs
3:32 USM 11 2:54 7 79 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 USM 43 0:53 4 72 TD
8:43 USM 16 4:07 12 23 Punt

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 28 for 3 yards (1-J.Haynes).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 28
(14:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Willis.
Sack
3 & 7 - USM 28
(14:24 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM 27 for -1 yard (49-T.Bell).
Punt
4 & 8 - USM 27
(13:46 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 29 yards from USM 27 to the UTSA 44 downed by 32-H.Maples.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(13:33 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 44
(13:27 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 40 for -4 yards (32-H.Maples).
No Gain
3 & 14 - TXSA 40
(12:43 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Punt
4 & 14 - TXSA 40
(12:35 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 46 yards from UTSA 40 to USM 14 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14
(12:26 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles pushed ob at USM 17 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - USM 17
(11:57 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 7 yards (4-A.Parks).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(11:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at USM 48 for 24 yards (21-K.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 48
(10:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at UTSA 49 for 3 yards (96-C.Wiley). Penalty on UTSA 98-L.Dantzler Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - USM 47
(10:38 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 45 for 2 yards (96-C.Wiley15-T.Harmanson).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - USM 45
(9:59 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 46 for -1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - USM 46
(9:15 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 24 for 22 yards (26-C.Mayfield21-K.Robinson). Penalty on UTSA 15-T.Harmanson Offside declined.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(8:58 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 16 for 8 yards (38-T.Mahnke21-K.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - USM 16
(8:17 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - USM 16
(8:10 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to UTSA 20 for -4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - USM 20
(7:32 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:27 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(7:27 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples3-T.Sykes).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 28
(6:58 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 1 yard (9-M.Shorts46-A.Habas).
Int
3 & 6 - TXSA 29
(6:20 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 84-O.Cardenas INTERCEPTED by 9-M.Shorts at UTSA 41. 9-M.Shorts to UTSA 38 for 3 yards (84-O.Cardenas).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Downs (10 plays, 33 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 38
(6:10 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 38
(6:03 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 33 for 5 yards (88-J.Ligon).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - USM 33
(5:28 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to UTSA 15 for 18 yards (4-A.Parks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 15
(4:46 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to UTSA 15 for no gain (98-L.Dantzler).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 15
(4:12 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to UTSA 11 for 4 yards (4-A.Parks). Penalty on UTSA 9-C.Hicks Unsportsmanlike conduct 6 yards enforced at UTSA 11.
Penalty
1 & 5 - USM 5
(3:48 - 1st) Penalty on USM 79-T.Doss False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 5. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(3:43 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 9 for 1 yard (9-C.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - USM 9
(3:05 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to UTSA 4 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - USM 4
(2:29 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 5 for -1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
No Gain
4 & 5 - USM 5
(1:50 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois to UTSA 5 for no gain (15-T.Harmanson).

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 5
(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 9 for 4 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 9
(1:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 10 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 10
(0:40 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs ob at UTSA 16 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(0:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 21 for 5 yards (25-T.Barnes37-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for 3 yards (29-C.Harrell32-H.Maples).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 24
(14:32 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples3-T.Sykes).
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 23
(13:48 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 23. 18-N.Brooks to USM 29 for 4 yards (11-T.Ogle-Kellogg).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Safety (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 29
(13:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Baker.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 29
(13:32 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 28 for -1 yard (20-T.Woolen).
Penalty
3 & 11 - USM 28
(12:52 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at USM 44 for 16 yards. Penalty on USM 13-A.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at USM 28. No Play.
Sack
3 & 25 - USM 14
(12:27 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM End Zone for -14 yards FUMBLES (88-J.Ligon). to USM End Zone for no gain. to USM End Zone for no gain safety.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:19 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 47 yards from USM 20. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 46 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(12:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to USM 48 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 48
(11:57 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to USM 43 for 5 yards (32-H.Maples).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(11:38 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(11:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 39 for 4 yards (46-A.Habas).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 39
(10:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 39
(10:52 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from USM 39 to the USM 4 downed by 23-X.Spencer.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 4
(10:43 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 5 for 1 yard (20-T.Woolen98-L.Dantzler). Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Chop block declined.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - USM 5
(10:31 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 6 for 1 yard (38-T.Mahnke).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - USM 6
(9:57 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to USM 12 for 6 yards (7-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 12
(9:39 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 12 to USM 49 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(9:33 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to USM 45 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 45
(9:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 38 for 7 yards (25-T.Barnes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(8:44 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 34 for 4 yards (25-T.Barnes9-M.Shorts).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TXSA 34
(8:18 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 30 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts). Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 34. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 29
(8:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 24 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24
(7:34 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 23 for 1 yard (18-N.Brooks28-S.Bozeman).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 23
(6:49 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to USM 24 for -1 yard (9-M.Shorts).
+18 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 24
(6:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus pushed ob at USM 6 for 18 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - TXSA 6
(5:52 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:48 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 2nd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(5:48 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Harmanson94-K.Nelson).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - USM 26
(5:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 32 for 6 yards (11-K.Nwachuku15-T.Harmanson). Penalty on UTSA 4-A.Parks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 47
(4:42 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 47
(4:37 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 49 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson88-J.Ligon).
Penalty
3 & 6 - USM 49
(3:50 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee. Penalty on UTSA 21-K.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(3:42 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - USM 39
(3:34 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to UTSA 31 for 8 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
+18 YD
3 & 2 - USM 31
(2:47 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo pushed ob at UTSA 13 for 18 yards (88-J.Ligon).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 13
(2:25 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:18 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:18 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(2:18 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (25-T.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 30
(1:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 35 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(1:39 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 35 for no gain (3-T.Sykes).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 35
(1:32 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick pushed ob at UTSA 42 for 7 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 42
(1:26 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 1 yard (7-D.Quewon).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSA 43
(0:40 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 54 yards from UTSA 43. 18-N.Brooks to USM 5 for 2 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 5
(0:30 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley kneels at USM 4 for -1 yard.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 20 for 20 yards (37-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 23 for 3 yards (46-A.Habas).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 23
(14:27 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 28 for 5 yards (24-T.Cherry).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 28
(13:58 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 31 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+69 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(13:31 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:19 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:19 - 3rd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 25 for 25 yards (22-R.Shockency21-K.Robinson).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(13:13 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to UTSA 45 for 30 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(12:50 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 33 for 12 yards (88-J.Ligon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 33
(12:06 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 33
(12:01 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 32 for 1 yard (15-T.Harmanson).
Int
3 & 9 - USM 32
(11:16 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones INTERCEPTED by 0-R.Wisdom at UTSA 10. 0-R.Wisdom to UTSA 37 for 27 yards (13-A.Robinson). Penalty on USM 65-G.Scott Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 37.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (8 plays, 47 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(11:05 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 45 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 45
(10:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to USM 42 for 3 yards (25-T.Barnes28-S.Bozeman).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 42
(9:51 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 31 for 11 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(9:13 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to USM 22 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 22
(8:40 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to USM 16 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(7:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 10 for 6 yards (2-E.Kitchen9-M.Shorts).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 10
(7:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to USM 1 for 9 yards (15-J.Perry).
No Gain
1 & 1 - TXSA 1
(6:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to USM 1 for no gain (2-E.Kitchen3-T.Sykes).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 1
(6:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:35 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Downs (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:30 - 3rd) 92-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(5:58 - 3rd) 23-D.Baker to USM 28 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 28
(5:49 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 28
(5:44 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - USM 28
(5:44 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 44 yards from USM 28 to the UTSA 28 downed by 29-C.Harrell.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(5:36 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby9-M.Shorts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(4:59 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 1 yard (37-D.Thomas28-S.Bozeman).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 46
(4:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 45 for -1 yard (7-D.Quewon).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 45
(3:47 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Brady.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 45
(3:41 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 44 yards from UTSA 45 out of bounds at the USM 11.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - FG (7 plays, 79 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(3:32 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 20 for 9 yards (7-D.Taylor24-S.Harris).
+24 YD
2 & 1 - USM 20
(3:02 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 44 for 24 yards (24-S.Harris).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(2:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo pushed ob at UTSA 40 for 16 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(1:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to UTSA 9 for 31 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
-1 YD
1 & 9 - USM 9
(1:14 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to UTSA 10 for -1 yard (9-C.Hicks88-J.Ligon).
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 10
(0:50 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 10
(0:44 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Maberry.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - USM 10
(0:38 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Quarter (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(0:34 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28
(15:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 38 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(14:35 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 47
(14:00 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 48 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48
(13:18 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 1 yard (94-K.Booth46-A.Habas).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - USM 49
(12:37 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to USM 47 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - USM 47
(12:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at USM 43 for 4 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
4 & 1 - USM 43
(11:19 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 43 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman7-D.Quewon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43
(11:12 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to USM 49 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 49
(10:36 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Jones.
+51 YD
3 & 4 - USM 49
(10:32 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:19 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 35
(10:19 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 9-C.Hicks Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:19 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 42 yards from USM 50. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 23 for 15 yards (35-T.Newsome).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(10:13 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 22
(9:37 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 29 for 7 yards (46-A.Habas32-H.Maples).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSA 29
(9:03 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 29
(8:56 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 55 yards from UTSA 29 to the USM 16 downed by 23-X.Spencer.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (12 plays, 23 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 16
(8:43 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 20 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 20
(8:10 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
+13 YD
3 & 6 - USM 20
(8:06 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 33 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 33
(7:32 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - USM 33
(7:28 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for 10 yards (24-S.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 43
(7:09 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - USM 43
(7:02 - 4th) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at USM 43. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - USM 38
(7:02 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 48 for 10 yards (88-J.Ligon11-K.Nwachuku).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - USM 48
(6:25 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 45 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(6:00 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (20-T.Woolen).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 42
(5:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
-19 YD
3 & 7 - USM 42
(5:16 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 6-T.Whatley. 6-T.Whatley to USM 39 for -19 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
Punt
4 & 26 - USM 39
(4:36 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 39. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 10 yards (31-J.Rutherford).

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Game (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(4:26 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 8 yards (15-J.Perry).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 38
(3:39 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 39
(3:07 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 48 for 9 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(2:15 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 50 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 50
(2:11 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 43 for 7 yards (32-H.Maples28-S.Bozeman).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 43
(1:59 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to USM 42 for 1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(1:19 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at USM 43 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 43
(0:33 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at USM 44 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores