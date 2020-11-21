|
|
|UMASS
|FAU
Posey's 70-yard TD run highlights FAU's win over UMass
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Freshman Javion Posey passed for 203 yards and rushed for a 70-yard touchdown to help Florida Atlantic beat Massachusetts 24-2 on Friday night in the first meeting between the schools.
FAU (5-1) scored the first 21 points before Tanner Davis blocked a punt, resulting in a safety for UMass late in the third quarter. BJ Emmons scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Tronti connected with Brandon Robinson for a 13-yard score. Vladimir Rivas capped the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
Posey completed 13-of-27 passes and carried it 19 times for 90 yards in his second career start. Last week, he passed for two touchdowns and set a program record for rushing yards (182) in a game by a quarterback.
TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU. David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.
Will Koch, Garrett Dzuro and Andrew Brito each threw a pass for UMass (0-3) - with Koch and Dzuro each throwing an interception.
|
|
J. Johnson Jr.
10 WR
42 ReYds, 8 RECs
|
|
J. Posey
11 QB
203 PaYds, 90 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|16
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|147
|368
|Total Plays
|55
|74
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|140
|Rush Attempts
|25
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|85
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|15-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-69
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-41.4
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|42
|13
|Punts - Returns
|3-42
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|12/22
|67
|0
|1
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|2/7
|23
|0
|1
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|11
|48
|0
|14
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|8
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|11
|8
|42
|0
|11
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|7
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Billard 83 WR
|A. Billard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Dixon 13 DB
|O. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Turner 11 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Santiago 43 WR
|V. Santiago
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peah 87 DL
|A. Peah
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Atwood 96 DL
|J. Atwood
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Dixon 13 DB
|O. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 29 DB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holmes 95 DL
|T. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|10
|41.4
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|13/27
|203
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|2/2
|25
|1
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|19
|90
|1
|70
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|8
|25
|1
|29
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|8
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|6
|13
|0
|5
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|9
|4
|79
|0
|49
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|3
|3
|63
|0
|31
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|3
|3
|31
|0
|19
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McNeal 14 CB
|A. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Belvin III 33 LB
|D. Belvin III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
|A. Dempsey III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 DB
|D. Toombs II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/1
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|5
|42.6
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(14:52 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 26(14:16 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 26(14:10 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 31 yards from UMASS 26 Downed at the FAU 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(14:02 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 44(13:34 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for no gain (95-T.Holmes97-J.Byczko).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 44(12:57 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to UMASS 38 for 18 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(12:33 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 33(12:13 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FAU 32(11:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete.
|+30 YD
|
4 & 4 - FAU 32(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase runs no gain for a touchdown.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 4 - FAU 32(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase to UMASS 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(11:05 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 23-C.Roberson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:58 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater5-A.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(10:33 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 30 for 4 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(10:02 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UMASS 30(9:57 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 30 out of bounds at the FAU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:47 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 5 yards (42-B.Wooden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 31(9:23 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 34 for 3 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - FAU 34(8:55 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 34. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 29(8:38 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at UMASS 40 for 31 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(8:12 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 40(8:05 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FAU 35(7:25 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FAU 40(7:08 - 1st) 11-J.Posey sacked at UMASS 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (52-U.Ezewike). 5-D.Lindsey to UMASS 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(7:01 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 50 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 50(6:32 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 49 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UMASS 49(5:55 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 43 for 6 yards (20-R.Mungin29-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(5:14 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 38 for 5 yards (5-A.Ross52-J.Joyner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 38(4:42 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 36 for 2 yards (96-L.Jean).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 36(4:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 34 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(3:25 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 34 for no gain (52-J.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(3:19 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 39 for 5 yards (15-V.Alobwede46-C.McCubrey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 39(2:58 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 48 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(2:32 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 48(2:25 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 23 for 29 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(2:03 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 25 for -2 yards (46-C.McCubrey38-T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 25(1:24 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 24 for 1 yard (87-A.Peah21-T.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 24(0:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to UMASS 20 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - FAU 20(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Helm).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UMASS 29(14:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 27 for -2 yards (25-C.Lasater31-D.Toombs).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 27(13:27 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the FAU 33.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 29 for -4 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FAU 29(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 29(12:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FAU 29(12:33 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 29 Downed at the UMASS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(12:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at UMASS 34 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 34(11:39 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 41 for 7 yards (94-R.Veingrad12-D.Moss).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(11:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 15-W.Koch. 15-W.Koch to UMASS 36 for -5 yards (14-A.McNeal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UMASS 36(10:31 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 36 for no gain (52-J.Joyner54-M.Krakue).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UMASS 36(9:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Merriweather.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UMASS 36(9:40 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 29 yards from UMASS 36 out of bounds at the FAU 35.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(9:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 31 for -4 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FAU 31(9:09 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 31 for no gain (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 31(8:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FAU 31(8:20 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 52 yards from FAU 31. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 17 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(8:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 28 for 11 yards (5-A.Ross).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(7:39 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 43-V.Santiago. 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 27 for -1 yard (20-R.Mungin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UMASS 27(7:09 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 31(6:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill runs ob at UMASS 41 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(5:53 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 42 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 42(5:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 42 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 42(4:43 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 42(4:38 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 42 to the FAU 9 downed by 9-G.Dzuro.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 9(4:25 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 10 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey52-U.Ezewike).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 10(3:46 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 17 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 17(3:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 22 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey29-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(2:46 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 25 for 3 yards (56-C.Mathurin21-T.Powell).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - FAU 25(2:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 20 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FAU 20(1:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 20(1:29 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 26 yards from FAU 20 Downed at the FAU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(1:18 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to FAU 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:50 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on UMASS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 45(0:37 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from FAU 45 Downed at the FAU 11.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Carson kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the FAU 8.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 41 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FAU 41(14:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 41. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 36(14:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 44 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 44(13:58 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 46 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(13:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 10 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(12:52 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to UMASS 45 for -1 yard (38-T.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 45(12:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 35 for 10 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FAU 35(11:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 40(11:48 - 3rd) 1-W.Wright pushed ob at UMASS 40 for no gain (29-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - FAU 40(11:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 33 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(10:36 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 33(10:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for -2 yards (87-A.Peah). Penalty on UMASS 87-A.Peah Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UMASS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(10:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 18 for no gain (87-A.Peah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(9:29 - 3rd) 10-W.Taggart to UMASS 18 for no gain (33-M.Ruane).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 18(8:45 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester pushed ob at UMASS 6 for 12 yards (38-T.Davis).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(8:24 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 11 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko87-A.Peah).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 11(7:39 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to UMASS 13 for -2 yards (97-J.Byczko52-U.Ezewike).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 13(6:56 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at UMASS 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 28(6:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 21 for -7 yards (94-R.Veingrad).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - UMASS 21(5:36 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 34 for 13 yards (19-C.Brice97-A.Dempsey).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(4:50 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 34 out of bounds at the FAU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:27 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (32-T.Young25-C.Lasater).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(4:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 28(3:23 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 32 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 32(2:47 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 60 yards from UMASS 32 to the FAU 8 downed by 46-C.McCubrey.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 8(2:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 9 for 1 yard (52-U.Ezewike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 9(2:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 9(2:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Emmons.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 9(2:00 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 0 yards from FAU 9 blocked by 38-T.Davis. to FAU End Zone for no gain. to FAU End Zone for no gain safety.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball kicks 55 yards from FAU 20. 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 38 for 13 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(1:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 49 for 11 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to FAU 41 for 10 yards (35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(0:37 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 41(0:33 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at FAU 19 for 22 yards (35-J.Helm). Penalty on UMASS 84-O.Dieke Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 33.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UMASS 43(0:10 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 38 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 38(15:00 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to FAU 36 for 2 yards (33-D.Belvin).
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - UMASS 36(14:23 - 4th) 15-W.Koch sacked at FAU 41 for -5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 41(14:13 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for -4 yards (42-B.Wooden87-A.Peah).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - FAU 37(13:36 - 4th) 11-J.Posey scrambles runs ob at FAU 49 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - FAU 49(13:14 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 28(12:51 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 29 for 1 yard (15-V.Alobwede96-J.Atwood).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - FAU 29(12:02 - 4th) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 24 for -5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - FAU 24(11:17 - 4th) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 43 for 19 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(10:36 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to FAU 40 for -3 yards (87-A.Peah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 40(9:59 - 4th) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 44 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - FAU 44(9:28 - 4th) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 41 for -3 yards (87-A.Peah).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 41(8:45 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 52 yards from FAU 41 out of bounds at the UMASS 7.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 7(8:35 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 18 for 11 yards (12-D.Moss).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(8:15 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 10 for -8 yards (48-E.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - UMASS 10(7:42 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 12 for 2 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|Punt
|
3 & 16 - UMASS 12(7:04 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 54 yards from UMASS 12 to the FAU 34 downed by 21-T.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(6:51 - 4th) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 17 for 49 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 17(6:06 - 4th) 10-W.Taggart incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Posey.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 17(5:54 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 13 for 4 yards (38-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 13(5:08 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FAU 13(5:06 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:58 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 83-A.Billard. 83-A.Billard to UMASS 40 for 15 yards. Penalty on UMASS 82-M.Hill Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UMASS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - UMASS 13(4:46 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 22 - UMASS 13(4:40 - 4th) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 27 for 14 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - UMASS 27(4:17 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 39 for 12 yards (20-R.Mungin19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(3:53 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 39(3:47 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 13-O.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UMASS 39(3:41 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UMASS 39(3:37 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 37 yards from UMASS 39 out of bounds at the FAU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(3:30 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 27 for 3 yards (96-J.Atwood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 27(2:46 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 27 for no gain (21-T.Powell96-J.Atwood).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - FAU 27(2:08 - 4th) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 18 for -9 yards (22-G.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - FAU 18(1:28 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 18. 19-S.Emilus to FAU 27 for 32 yards (7-J.McKithen).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(1:03 - 4th) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to UMASS 39 for 28 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(0:33 - 4th) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 26 for 13 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(0:28 - 4th) 11-J.Posey sacked at UMASS 41 for -15 yards (42-B.Wooden).
