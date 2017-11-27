CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Oklahoma tops Clemson for No. 1 spot

With Alabama and Miami both losing, the CBS Sports 130 rankings experienced a major shake up as we approach the finish line of the 2017 season.

Auburn moved up three spots to No. 6 in our ranking of all 130 FBS teams after beating Alabama, trailing No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Clemson for the top spot. Wisconsin, the last undefeated Power Five team in the country, checked in at No. 4, and the Crimson Tide were down four spots to No. 5 following the loss.

The biggest shake ups in the top 25 spots of the rankings came from two of the biggest rivalry games of the weekend. Washington's sound defeat of Washington State in the Apple Cup resulted in adjustments of four spots or more and Mississippi State dropped nine spots after losing to Ole Miss.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 14

Biggest Movers

Louisville (+7)



Notre Dame (-6)



Washington State (-8)



Mississippi State (-9): There is no doubt that the loss of Nick Fitzgerald requires consideration when reacting to Mississippi State's Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss, and that was likely the case as the Bulldogs held on inside the top 25 at No. 24.



