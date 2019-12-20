Coaching carousel winners and losers: Grading every 2019 college football hire

Lane Kiffin A Kiffin was eventually getting back to Power Five. That it is with the Rebels makes so much sense. The school has already a shown a certain recruiting-friendly approach to the game (see: Hugh Freeze, NCAA sanctions). Not to say Kiffin will do anything underhanded, but Freeze set the template for how it can be done -- 10 wins, one of them being over Nick Saban. Believe it or not, Kiffin brings a more reasoned and credible approach. The Boy King who has flaunted both authority and convention has proved he can coach and be a stabilizing force at age 44. Our little Lane may growing up before our eyes. Wouldn't that be something at Ole Miss?



Greg Schiano A Rutgers is lucky to be in the Big Ten. Check that: Rutgers is lucky to have a football program. Things are that bad. That's another way of saying: Rutgers had to get Schiano. The former Scarlet Knights coach might be the only human alive able to get Rutgers competitive again. In 2006, Schiano led Rutgers to within a heartbeat of a BCS bowl. His record in Piscataway (68-67) looks by comparison like Bill Belichick's Patriots dynasty. Schiano brings sizzle and work ethic immediately. He'll recruit talent-rich New Jersey. He's got ties in South Florida. Before taking the job, Schiano used his leverage to get much-needed infrastructure upgrades.



Mike Norvell A FSU remains in disarray. That's not to say Norvell can't get things back quickly. In this search cycle, Norvell was the best name left on the board for FSU despite what you may have read about Bob Stoops being a candidate. (He wasn't, by the way.) At age 38, Norvell has the energy and experience to at least try to make the Clemson game competitive again. That's really what this is about, baby steps in the ACC before trying to regain national traction.



Danny Gonzales A- How do we put this mildly? New Mexico doesn't deserve Danny Gonzales. The program hasn't mattered in years. The university kept Bob Davie way beyond his sell-by date. But Gonzales, 43, is a former New Mexico walk-on who coached under Rocky Long with the Lobos and San Diego State. At Arizona State, he was considered one of the nation's best defensive coordinators and was a valued member of Herm Edwards' staff. Let's hope New Mexico provides Gonzales with the resources he needs to assemble a staff and recruit. The Lobos were 2-10 last season and went winless in the Mountain West. They've been to two bowls in the last 13 years.



Jimmy Lake B As shocking as Petersen's departure was, U-Dub seems to be well positioned with Lake. Athletic director Jen Cohen and Petersen had a plan. Lake goes back to 2012 with Petersen at Boise State. He matured in those eight seasons to become the Huskies' stand-alone defensive coordinator for the first time in 2018. Now, who becomes offensive coordinator, if there is any change at all from Bush Hamdan? Petersen's shadow will loom large over Washington. Lake is following a guy who was one of the top five coaches in the country. Can he keep up?



Jeff Scott B Scott had his shot at multiple jobs as co-offensive coordinator at Clemson. That he decided to launch his head coaching career at USF is huge. Scott concluded that he can win with the Bulls. History supports him. This is a talented offensive coach with a couple of national championship rings who will be showing his quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence film. If it's about fit, Scott is the guy. He's a Florida native who has recruited Florida and knows Florida. At age 38, Scott has spent 13 years at Clemson. It was time. USF is lucky to get him.



Willie Taggart B A soft landing spot for a coach who may have overreached at Florida State. It happens to all of us. We all reach the level of our incompetence. That's nothing against Taggart, who won 10 at South Florida. That's reality. His Power Five record at Oregon and FSU is 16-17. Maybe Group of Five is where he should be. Kiffin proved it could be done in Boca Raton. Taggart just never figured it out at FSU.

