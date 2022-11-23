joe-milton-tennessee-volunteers-usatsi.jpg
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 college football schedule features C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines. Stroud has thrown 35 touchdown passes this season, helping the Buckeyes average 46.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Wolverines feature the nation's second-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 11.73 points per game. 

The latest Week 13 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Buckeyes as 7.5-point favorites at home. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, the Wisconsin Badgers are 3-point favorites against Minnesota after securing a one-point victory over Nebraska last Saturday. Whether you're thinking about making a selection on one of those games or looking elsewhere for value on the Week 13 CFB odds board, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 13: Army (-20) covers at UMass in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Black Knights are averaging 301.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the nation. Meanwhile, UMass is giving up 29.91 points per game, which ranks 101st in college football. 

In Army's victory over UConn last Saturday, Braheam Murphy led the way with seven carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyhier Tyler also had a big day against the Huskies, rushing for 70 yards and two scores. SportsLine's model is projecting Army rushes for nearly 200 yards against the Minutemen, helping the Black Knights cover the spread over 60% of the time. 

Another one of the Week 13 college football picks from the model: Tennessee (-13.5) easily covers in its rivalry game against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Tennessee's playoff hopes were dashed by South Carolina in a huge upset last week, but the Vols have still put together their best season in a couple decades. They have the top offense in college football and have won six games by at least 27 points.

Backup quarterback Joe Milton III is ready to step in for injured starter Hendon Hooker. Milton began last season as the starter ahead of Hooker, and he has thrown for 600 yards and six touchdowns in a reserve role this year. SportsLine's model expects him to do just fine against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, which is one reason why the Vols are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

College football odds for Week 13 (via Caesars)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-2.5, 62)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-130
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
MISSST
+110
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas (-8.5, 56)

Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAS
-335
BET NOW
-8.5
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
+260
BET NOW
+8.5
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Tulane at Cincinnati (-2, 47)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-110
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o46.5
-110
BET NOW
TULANE
-110
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u46.5
-110
BET NOW

North Carolina State at North Carolina (-6.5, 56.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-240
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
NCST
+196
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

 Arkansas at Missouri (+3, 56.5)

Featured Game | Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIZZOU
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o55.5
-110
BET NOW
ARK
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u55.5
-110
BET NOW

UCLA at California (+10, 60.5)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. UCLA Bruins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAL
+285
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
UCLA
-365
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Florida at Florida State (-9.5, 58)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-365
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
FLA
+285
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-600
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
SC
+430
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 48.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5, 57)

Featured Game | Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OHIOST
-305
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
MICH
+240
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Oregon at Oregon State (+3.5, 56.5)

Featured Game | Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OREGST
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAMA
-2000
BET NOW
-22
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+1050
BET NOW
+22
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Iowa State at TCU (-10, 47.5)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
-365
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
IOWAST
+285
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

LSU at Texas A&M (+9.5, 46.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
+300
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
LSU
-385
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Notre Dame at USC (-5, 62.5)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USC
-220
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o64.5
-110
BET NOW
ND
+180
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u64.5
-110
BET NOW

Washington at Washington State (+2, 58.5)

Featured Game | Washington State Cougars vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WASHST
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o60
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u60
-110
BET NOW