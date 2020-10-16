One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2020 college football season will take center stage on Saturday night when the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide battles the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are coming off a thrilling 63-48 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, while the Bulldogs used a second-half surge to top the Tennessee Volunteers, 44-21. Running back Najee Harris had a field day against the Rebels, carrying the ball 23 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: Ole Miss (-1.5 at William Hill) covers at Arkansas in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Rebels fell to Alabama in Week 6, but piled up a whopping 48 points as they covered the spread (+24).

Lane Kiffin's squad needs to make adjustments on defense, but the Rebels have one of the nation's most prolific offenses as they enter Week 7 averaging 41.7 points per game. The model is calling for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to throw for well over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while the Ole Miss backs combine for over 200 yards on the ground as Ole Miss covers in 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 7 college football predictions from the model: Pittsburgh (+13.5) stays within the spread on the road in a noon ET matchup against Miami (FL) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. All eyes have been on the status off Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is banged up with an ankle injury.



He's expected to play, but might be less than 100 percent. After Miami opened at -10.5, the Hurricanes are now -13.5. SportsLine's model has found significant value at that line. Pickett is projected to throw for almost 200 yards, while Pitt's defense holds Miami quarterback D'Eriq King under 200 yards through the air. The Panthers cover almost 60 percent of the time, while the under (47.5) also has plenty of value since that also hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

SMU at Tulane (+6.5)

BYU at Houston (+3.5)

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) (-9.5)

Auburn at South Carolina (+3)

Kansas at West Virginia (-22.5)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+27)

Kentucky at Tennessee (-5.5)

Louisville at Notre Dame (-16)

Duke at NC State (-3.5)

Ole Miss at Arkansas (+1.5)

UCF at Memphis (+3)

Virginia at Wake Forest (+3)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (+6.5)

North Carolina at Florida State (+10.5)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-10.5)

Georgia at Alabama (-4.5)