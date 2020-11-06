The tide is turning -- 2020 is finally turning around! We have every conference in college football playing now that the Pac-12 and MAC have returned to action, which means that things (hopefully) are returning to normal.

"Pac-12 for brunch" will open a wild Saturday when No. 20 USC plays host to Arizona State in one of the biggest Pac-12 games of the season. The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida headlines the mid-day slate of games, and a major ACC showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will be featured in prime time.

Here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana -- noon, FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Wolverines are coming off of a stunning defeat at the hands of rival Michigan State. They now have to travel to Bloomington to take on the upstart Hoosiers who would love nothing more than to make another early-season statement and move closer to a New Year's Six bowl game.

Arizona State at No. 20 USC -- noon, FOX and fuboTV (Try for free): The Trojans are juicy for multiple reasons. Coach Clay Helton is still on the hot seat, quarterback Kedon Slovis is a Heisman Trophy contender and they were picked to win the Pac-12 South in the conference's preseason poll. Meanwhile, Arizona State can make a major statement with a road win in its toughest game of the season.

West Virginia at No. 22 Texas -- noon, ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): Coach Neal Brown has his Mountaineers ahead of schedule in their rebuilding effort, and the Longhorns need to keep momentum going into the final stretch of the Big 12 race. If you love shootouts, check this one out.

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida (in Jacksonville) -- 3:30 p.m., CBS and CBSSports.com: This one has everything you could possible want as a college football fan. Bragging rights, division title implications and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff will be on the line in a game that will feature a potent Gators' passing attack against the stout Bulldogs defense.

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC and fuboTV (Try for free): The college football world pointed to this game this summer when it was announced that the Fighting Irish will play as an ACC team in 2020. Here it is -- and it's everything that we wished for with both teams undefeated and in the thick of the national title race (sans Trevor Lawrence). Oh, and freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be making his first road start against a salty Irish defense. Get your popcorn ready.

Other big games

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State -- 4 p.m., FOX and fuboTV (Try for free): The Cowboys are reeling after the overtime loss to Texas last week, but they can get back on track against a Wildcats team that is in full-on desperation mode. Mike Gundy's crew better not turn the ball over four times again.

No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina -- 7 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): The Aggies are quietly hanging around the CFP race considering they already played Alabama and might get to avoid the SEC Championship Game as the West division runner-up as long as the Tide don't collapse. For the Gamecocks, coach Will Muschamp could use another signature win to put on his resume when it comes time to discuss his future employment.

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon -- 7:30 p.m., ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): The Ducks are carrying the Pac-12 torch heading into the season, and better come out ready to fight against the hard-nosed Stanford team led by quarterback Davis Mills. After all, there is no margin for error out west this year.

Best of the rest