It seems odd, but rivalry weekend is upon us despite the fact that there's a good chunk of the season left. The weekend is headlined by the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Even though the Tigers have disappointed the pundits this year, they have the chance to top the Tide for the third time in four seasons.

Toss in the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, "The Big Game" between Stanford and Cal and the intra-state rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State, and you have a football feast that will last from Thursday through the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Let's help you navigate through a great weekend of college football with a handy viewer's guide.

All times Eastern

Featured on Friday

No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas -- noon, ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): The Big 12 will kick off Black Friday with a matchup that could define the late season race for the conference championship game. The chess match between Iowa State's defense and a Longhorn offense led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be well worth your time.

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m., ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): Recover from your Thanksgiving feast with this top 25 matchup between two ACC foes. The Tar Heels' offense has been clicking on all cylinders and will put a ton of pressure on Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book, running back Kyren Williams and the rest of that talented crew.

No. 15 Oregon at Oregon State -- 7:30 pm., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): We don't call this one the "Civil War" anymore, but that doesn't take away the importance that it carries in the state. The Ducks haven't looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first few weeks of the season, but they can make a statement on Friday night with the college football world watching.

Stanford at California -- 4 p.m., Fox and fuboTV (Try for free): Neither of these teams have much hope in the race for the Pac-12 Championship Game, but that shouldn't take away from the intrigue of one of the biggest rivalries in our sport. Bands, don't go out on the field after this one's over. We have to maintain social distancing here.

The biggest games

No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois -- Saturday, noon, FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Illini throttled Nebraska last weekend but face a much tougher challenge this week against the Big Ten favorites. Ohio State needs to find a way to solidifying the back end of its defense, and there's no time like the present.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS and CBSSports.com: Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones can continue his Heisman Trophy run and running back Najee Harris could make a big statement against the the Tigers in the best rivalry in sports. Meanwhile, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn surely has some tricks up his sleeve in an attempt to shock the world for the third time in four years. The added element of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's absence due to COVID-19 makes this coaching matchup even more interesting.

Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has missed the better part of a month due to COVID-19 and game cancellations, but he will return against the Panthers in a game that could get a little sketchy. After all, the Panthers and quarterback Kenny Pickett can be dangerous if the offense gets hot.

Other big games

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida -- Saturday, noon, ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): Gators' tight end Kyle Pitts will be back after missing the last two-plus games with a concussion. That, coupled with the intrigue surrounding quarterback Kyle Trask's quest for the best season from a quarterback in college football history, should be well worth your time.

No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State -- Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Wildcats are on a path directly toward the Big Ten West championship and, perhaps, an outside shot at a berth in the College Football Playoff. Will there be a let down after last week's big win over Wisconsin?

LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M -- Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): The Aggies topped the Tigers in a seven-overtime thriller the last time these two met in College Station. This one's a little bit different. The Aggies need some style points against the disappointing Tigers in what could prove to be a big game in Jimbo Fisher's quest to make the College Football Playoff.

Best of the rest