Most prospect rankings are intended for Dynasty leagues, featuring players with no chance of contributing in the year ahead. My top 100 is no exception.

But what if you play in a redraft league and still care about prospects? Well, luckily for you, I've put together this All-Rookie team, identifying the prospect at each position who should have the biggest Fantasy impact in 2024.

I'm not promising they'll all make the opening day roster, but the ones who don't should be up soon enough to make them worth stashing in deeper leagues still. I've also designated an alternate at each position, because who doesn't want more names?

Catcher

Minors: .240 BA (371 AB), 17 HR, 7 SB, .775 OPS, 48 BB, 97 K

Majors: .229 BA (70 AB), 4 HR, 6 2B, .743 OPS, 3 BB, 14 K

Austin Wells' left-handed power should play up at Yankee Stadium, and while his defense leaves something to be desired, the Yankees have left themselves no other recourse behind the plate.

Alternate: Kyle Teel, Red Sox

It's rare for catcher to make his debut just a year after being drafted, but Teel is advanced both offensively and defensively and has a clear enough path in Boston.

First base

Minors: .323 BA (390 AB), 27 HR, 1.049 OPS, 65 BB, 88 K

Majors: .167 BA (72 AB), 2 HR, 3 2B, 8 BB, 27 K

Michael Busch isn't eligible at first base yet, but that's where the Cubs say they plan to play the OPS hot, giving him the opportunity he never got with the Dodgers.

Alternate: Kyle Manzardo, Guardians

The Guardians dealt Aaron Civale for Manzardo even though they already had an up-and-coming first baseman in Josh Naylor, which tells you what they think of his potential. The two could split time at first base and DH.

Second base

Minors: .306 BA (507 AB), 27 HR, 38 2B, .932 OPS, 60 BB, 121 K

Though he's a natural third baseman, the Tigers have stated their intention to start Colt Keith at second base after signing him to a six-year deal in the offseason. He profiles for average and power but will play in a tough home park.

Alternate: Xavier Edwards, Marlins

The Marlins like Edwards' combination of speed and plate discipline and seem to be eyeing him as a super utility player, with his easiest path to at-bats being shortstop, actually.

Third base

Minors: .279 BA (348 AB), 11 HR, 18 SB, .812 OPS, 43 BB, 70 K

Majors: .316 BA (114 AB), 3 HR, 6 SB, .822 OPS, 8 BB, 25 K

Noelvi Marte genuinely clobbered the ball in his late-season debut for the Reds and showed an aptitude for stealing bases as well, giving him an exciting future (not to mention present) in what should be a deep lineup.

Alternate: Tyler Black, Brewers

If you're obsessing over who isn't named here, keep in mind the All-Rookie Team has a DH spot as well! The Brewers have seemingly kept third base open for Black, who stands out most for his speed and on-base skills but isn't a total zero for power.

Shortstop

Minors: .323 BA (477 AB), 12 HR, 24 SB, .941 OPS, 101 BB, 118 K

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft surged through the entire minor-league system in his first full professional season, and the Orioles are at least keeping open the possibility of an opening day job at age 20.

Alternate: Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have seemingly foreclosed every avenue for at-bats for Lawlar, which isn't terribly surprising given his 4-for-31 debut last year. In the long run, he's still probably more useful for Fantasy than someone like Masyn Winn.

Outfield

Minors: .283 BA (531 AB), 22 HR, 44 SB, .805 OPS, 43 BB, 104 K

An eight-year contract this offseason makes Jackson Chourio the odds-on favorite for the center field job this spring, and it doesn't hurt that he hit .323 with a .924 OPS in 51 Double-A games after the Southern League ditched the experimental tacky ball.

Wyatt Langford OF

Minors: .360 BA (161 AB), 10 HR, 12 SB, 1.157 OPS, 36 BB, 34 K

The Rangers may not have a clear opening for Wyatt Langford, but they're not going to be able to constrain him for long after he laid waste to the entire minor-league system in just two months' time.

Minors: .288 BA (420 AB), 13 HR, 26 SB, .863 OPS, 81 BB, 111 K

Majors: .307 BA (62 AB), 5 HR, 3 SB, 12 BB, 24 K

Evan Carter just kept moving up the Rangers lineup on their march to a World Series championship and is now fully ingrained, though questions remain about his exit velocities and strikeout rate.

Alternates: Jung Hoo Lee, Giants; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs; Colton Cowser, Orioles

Lee should have an immediate role for the Giants but may be just a batting average specialist and lack true impact potential for Fantasy. Crow-Armstrong and Cowser are close, but the look they got in the majors last year revealed some holes in their offensive game that aren't immediately detectable in the minor-league numbers.

Designated hitter

Minors: .324 BA (460 AB), 31 HR, .976 OPS, 42 BB, 100 K

Majors: .235 BA (34 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 8 K

The incentives in the latest CBA favor putting mega prospects on the opening day roster if they're ready, which Rays must think Junior Caminero is after calling him up last September, but it's hard to see where he fits in the lineup right now.

Alternate: Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox

Abreu's power breakthrough in the minors and strong showing in the majors should position him to be in the outfield mix at the start of this year, but as a left-handed hitter, he may have to settle for a platoon role.

Starting pitcher

Japan: 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 171 IP, 28 BB, 176 K

Though he's only 25, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most decorated pitcher ever to come over from Japan, featuring pristine control and an arsenal of wipeout pitches. He'll be valued like an ace right away.

Minors: 1-3, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 2/3 IP, 48 BB, 109 K

Majors: 1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 2/3 IP, 11 BB, 35 K

Kyle Harrison made big strides with his strike-throwing late in his Triple-A stint that then carried over to the majors, which is an exciting thought given that he averaged 14.6 K/9 over his minor-league career.

Japan: 7-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 IP, 24 BB, 188 K

Shota Imanaga isn't as young as Yamamoto and doesn't have as flashy of an arsenal, but the optimal shape of his fastball gave him a higher Stuff+ rating in the World Baseball Classic, where major-league balls were used.

Paul Skenes P

Minors: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

The top pick in last year's draft hardly has any minor-league experience yet but is so close to being a finished product that he'll at least be in the discussion this spring, likely debuting with ample time to impact the Fantasy game.

Minors: 14-2, 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 139 1/3 IP, 38 BB, 182 K

The minor-league leader in strikeouts last year carved up the lower levels with an advanced changeup and then got even better after moving up to Double-A. The Padres targeted Drew Thorpe in the Juan Soto trade and have holes aplenty in their starting rotation.

Alternates: Ricky Tiedemann, Blue Jays; Max Meyer, Marlins; A.J. Smith-Shawver, Braves; Sawyer Gipson-Long, Tigers; Joe Boyle, Athletics

We've seen all but Tiedemann in the majors before, but he has the most upside of this bunch, having put together some awe-inspiring strikeout numbers in the minors. Gipson-Long and Boyle performed well enough in a late-season trial that they'll be in the mix this spring, but they have glaring flaws, too, the former struggling badly with home runs and the latter with walks.

Relief pitcher

Minors: 1-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 19 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 35 K

Majors: 0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 1/3 IP, 16 BB, 38 K

Mason Miller demonstrated his scintillating stuff in a starting role last year, but his failure to stay healthy has the Athletics leaning toward using him in relief this year, potentially even as a closer.

Japan: 39 SV, 1.57 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 57 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 72 K

The Padres are without a closer, and Yuki Matsui starred in that role in Japan, racking up strikeouts with his rising fastball and trap-door splitter. Still, as a left-hander, he may be part of a committee at first.

Alternate: Kyle Hurt, Dodgers

With his 14.9 K/9 and 20 percent swinging-strike rate in the minors last year, Hurt is well worth testing in a starting role, but he's so far down the pecking order at age 25 that he may get pigeonholed as a multi-inning reliever before he gets that chance.