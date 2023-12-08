You may have heard that outfield is shaping up to be far and away the worst position for Fantasy in 2024, and it was no great shakes in 2023 either.

Normally, when you see a position deteriorate to such a degree, it means an influx of talent is on the horizon. And judging from this list, outfield is indeed on the verge of a deluge.

As with third base and shortstop, I had to expand these rankings to give a proper accounting of what's to come. (At this rate, 90 percent of my top 100 will come from those three positions.) My outfield rankings are normally longer, of course, since three times as many players play there as at any infield spot, but 25 I think sets a new record. I was tempted to push it to 30.

It helps that the 2023 draft was so fruitful, immediately introducing the Rangers' Wyatt Langford and the Nationals' Dylan Crews as stud prospects, with the Twins' Walker Jenkins and the Tigers' Max Clark not far behind.

Note: This list is intended for a variety of Fantasy formats and thus weighs short-term role against long-term value. Not all of these players will contribute in 2023 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

1. Jackson Chourio, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (531 AB), 22 HR, 44 SB, .805 OPS, 43 BB, 104 K

Chourio is a dynamic talent whose combined home run and stolen base totals will likely make him a first-rounder someday, and he's on the verge of the majors after signing an eight-year deal this offseason. The fact that he cut his strikeout rate from 26.9 percent in 2022 to 17.8 percent in 2023, even while playing at a much tougher level, is enough for me to go all in.

2. Wyatt Langford, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .360 BA (161 AB), 10 HR, 12 SB, 1.157 OPS, 36 BB, 34 K

It's tempting to put Langford No. 1 based on his completely bonkers debut that saw him streak through the Rangers' entire system in just two months' time, and yes, his game contains few discernible flaws. He's patient. He's polished. He's powerful. He's ... fast. But I'm sticking with Chourio purely because it takes more than a couple months to overtake a talent as good as him.

3. Dylan Crews, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (137 AB), 5 HR, 4 SB, .845 OPS, 14 BB, 38 K

Crews actually outclassed Wyatt Langford on most pre-draft rank lists, and indeed, the Nationals took him two picks earlier (second overall).The two are pretty similar in terms of skill set and experience, so while Langford was the one who hit the ground running, Crews' feel for the strike zone and knack for barreling up the ball should also propel him to the majors in short order and make him an All-Star fixture.

4. James Wood, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .262 BA (473 AB), 26 HR, 18 SB, .874 OPS, 65 BB, 173 K

A 6-foot-7 behemoth with monster power and surprising speed, Wood has as much upside as any prospect on this list, inviting Aaron Judge comparisons with his size and skills. But his strikeout concerns went from bad to worse with his move up to Double-A, where he hit just .248 in 87 games. While it was actually a young Judge who proved that a 30 percent strikeout rate is surmountable with hard enough contact, it's a fine line to walk.

5. Evan Carter, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (420 AB), 13 HR, 26 SB, .863 OPS, 81 BB, 111 K

Major-league stats: .307 BA (62 AB), 5 HR, 3 SB, 12 BB, 24 K

Carter's major-league success, both in the regular season and postseason, went a long way to improving his standing here. Tall and wiry, he seemed like he might be underdeveloped physically -- and his exit velocities were indeed modest -- but his swing is optimized for damage and he wielded it to maximum effect. His on-base skills have him batting in the heart of the order already, and he's not shy about stealing bases.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (456 AB), 15 HR, 40 SB, .802 OPS, 83 BB, 133 K

Major-league stats: .258 BA (31 AB), 4 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 2 BB, 8 K

Dominguez's stock has fluctuated wildly over the years, and his 2023 was a microcosm of that, beginning with him hitting .197 in his first 67 minor-league games, then hitting .344 in his next 51 minor-league games, then homering four times in eight major-league games, then having to undergo Tommy John surgery. Now that he's seen success in the majors, most everyone should be fully bought in, but of course, he's out until midseason.

7. Walker Jenkins, Twins



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .362 BA (105 AB), 3 HR, 6 SB, .989 OPS, 9 BB, 14 K

The fifth pick in the 2203 draft has one of those gorgeous left-handed swings that the scouts all rave about, which can be a false indicator at times, but he looked the part in his professional debut, actually hitting .392 (20 for 51) after moving up to full-season ball. I've seen comps as fanciful as Josh Hamilton and Larry Walker, which is probably going too far, but the fact is that Jenkins profiles as a prototypical No. 3 hitter.

8. Spencer Jones, Yankees



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (480 AB), 16 HR, 43 SB, .780 OPS, 49 BB, 155 K

Jones has garnered ample attention from prospect hounds in the year since he was picked 25th overall, and judging by the numbers, you might think there's a Yankee bias at work. But the hype owes more to him posting an average exit velocity of 93.8 mph, which makes the 6-foot-6 lefty easy to envision as a 40-homer man (with speed) at Yankee Stadium if he can improve his launch angle and keep his strikeouts in check.

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (397 AB), 14 HR, 16 SB, .869 OPS, 86 BB, 119 K

Arguably the biggest prospect riser from the past year, Anthony stands out for his exit velocities and patient approach. He's still working to actualize his power, and his efforts to do so did see his strikeout rate climb over 30 percent at High-A, where he spent the majority of last season. There's considerable upside here, particularly for OBP leagues, but some work ahead to achieve it.

10. Max Clark, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .224 BA (85 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .760 OPS, 21 BB, 25 K

The third pick in the 2023 draft stumbled a bit when the Tigers tried him at Low-A late in the year, but his pitch recognition and line-drive stroke were on full display for the 23 games he played. He profiles as hit-over-power, but possibly with 20-homer upside if Comerica Park doesn't neutralize it from the left side. He should be a good base-stealer, too.

11. Jung Hoo Lee, free agent



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Korea

KBO stats: .318 BA (330 AB), 6 HR, 23 2B, .860 OPS, 49 BB, 23 K

Normally, the concern for hitters who starred in East Asia is whether the power will translate, but that's not really Lee's game. It's his .340 career batting average that defines him, as well as having about twice as many walks as strikeotus over the past three years. The upside for Fantasy is limited, but the floor is high, especially since he'll likely sign to be some team's leadoff hitter right away.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (323 AB), 17 HR, 9 SB, .937 OPS, 64 BB, 107 K

Major-league stats: .115 BA (61 AB), 2 2B, 1 SB, 13 BB, 22 K

Cowser was the fifth pick in the 2021 draft and has looked the part throughout his minor-league career, delivering high batting averages with enough power and speed to dream on a star outcome, but his debut last summer was a total flop. He gets a pass for all the usual reasons, but for a player whose best trait is his hit tool, the strikeouts have been awfully high and the zone-contact rate awfully low. Makes you wonder.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (438 AB), 20 HR, 37 SB, .876 OPS, 46 BB, 129 K

Major-league stats: 0 for 19, 2 SB, 3 BB, 7 K

Crow-Armstrong's defensive wizardry in center field counts for a lot here by ensuring he gets every opportunity to hold down a full-time job, but his minor-league numbers belie the genuine concerns about his offensive game. His underwheling exit velocities and tendency to chase contributed to an 0-for-19 debut. While he may yet generate enough power to his pull side to deliver on his 20-homer, 30-steal potential, it likely won't come with a great batting average.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .355 BA (214 AB), 5 HR, 6 SB, .945 OPS, 23 BB, 30 K

DeLauter's pro career was delayed by a pair of foot injuries, one late in 2022 and one early in 2023, but once he finally got going last June, he looked every bit like a guy who hit .402 for his college career, combining superlative contact skills with the kind of exit velocities that should yield good power. That power came in the Arizona Fall League, where he homered five times in 109 plate appearances, while walking more (14) than he struck out (11).

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (241 AB), 13 HR, 19 2B, 1.001 OPS, 54 BB, 76 K

There were serious questions about Montes' hit tool when he struck out 33 percent of the time as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League two years ago, but after cutting that rate to 25 percent in his first year stateside, the arrow is pointing straight up. His career trajectory has followed Yordan Alvarez's so far, right down to him leaving Cuba to work with the same instructor in the Dominican Republic, and the production may be following suit.

16. Emmanuel Rodriguez, Twins



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A

Minor-league stats: .240 BA (354 AB), 16 HR, 20 SB, .863 OPS, 92 BB, 134 K

Rodriguez surged up rank lists last year with his top-of-the-scales plate discipline and exit velocities, but his contact issues at the lower levels made him less than a sure thing. They were even more acute early in 2023, but after shaking off the rust from knee surgery, he managed to bring his strikeout rate down to a not-as-terrible 27.3 percent from June 1 on, batting .261 with 14 homers, a .927 OPS and .420 on-base percentage during that stretch.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (147 AB), 2 HR, 9 SB, .679 OPS, 26 BB, 45 K

This is a steep fall for the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft and son of prospective Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, but we should note that he was coming back from a torn labrum in his shoulder and also battling leg problems off and on. There are real hit tool concerns but also considerable athleticism to work with, and Jones' .339 (21 for 62) batting average over his final 16 games may be a sign of progress.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .332 BA (349 AB), 3 HR, 47 SB, 32 BB, 69 K

I'm not normally one to project a .300-plus batting average and 50-plus steals onto a player -- which are the kind of benchmarks a non-slugger would have to reach to be a Fantasy stud in this power-laden era -- but considering this Crawford is the son of Carl Crawford, who was precisely that player over an eight-year period, I'm keeping an open mind. So far, Justin Crawford is doing a pretty good impression.

19. Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (444 AB), 20 HR, 36 SB, .870 OPS, 26 BB, 103 K

Major-league stats: .241 BA (83 AB), 2 HR, 3 SB, 4 BB, 28 K

A versatile defender who's at his best in center field but also capable of playing shortstop, Rafaela should get plenty of at-bats for the Red Sox in 2024, and his pull tendencies should help his power to play up at Fenway Park. Between that and his speed, there's a chance for a quality outcome, but his tendency to chase out of the zone may prove to be more of a hindrance in the majors than it was in the minors.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (433 AB), 18 HR, 12 SB, .868 OPS, 58 BB, 97 K

Gilbert came on so strong for the Astros last season that they were able to flip him for Justin Verlander and the truckloads of cash needed to offset his salary. The 2022 first-rounder slashed .325/.423/.561 during his 35 games in the Mets system, maximize his 5-foot-9 frame though optimal launch angles and a disciplined approach. The whole package is reminiscent of Shane Victorino, though unlike Victorino, Gilbert may top out at only 20 stolen bases.

21. Owen Caissie, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (439 AB), 22 HR, .918 OPS, 76 BB, 164 K

Caissie's power is among the best in all the minors, but his strikeouts made him easy to pass up in Dynasty prior to the progress he made in 2023. He cut that ludicrous rate down to a manageable 26.8 pecent over his final 61 games at Double-A, batting .314 (69 for 220) with an .972 OPS, and even if he remains too strikeout-prone to hit for avearge at the highest level, his walks should partly make up for it.

22. Kevin Alcantara, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (391 AB), 13 HR, 15 SB, .810 OPS, 36 BB, 105 K

Big things have been projected for Alcantara since the Cubs acquired him from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo trade a couple years ago, and his big frame (6-feet-6) has much to do with it. So far, he hasn't come close to actuallizing his power potential, but he appeared to take a step forward in 2023, cutting down his strikeout rate to hit .342 (54 for 158) with a .987 OPS from July 1 on.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .209 BA (172 AB), 2 HR, 22 SB, .612 OPS, 23 BB, 43 K

Many have written off Veen on account of him being a .196 hitter since first setting foot in Double-A late in 2022, but the timeline more or less coincides with the initial hand injury that ultimately led to him having wrist surgery this past June. It's reason to give one last shot to a prospect who was trending toward the top of the rankings before then, inviting comparisons to Kyle Tucker.

24. Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (299 AB), 22 HR, 8 SB, .930 OPS, 59 BB, 74 K

Major-league stats: .316 BA (76 AB), 2 HR, 3 SB, .862 OPS, 9 BB, 23 K

There's a great deal of skepticism surrounding Abreu that's possibility rooted in preconceived notions of him being no more than a fourth outfielder, but his power breakthrough last season was backed up by strong exit velocity readings. He's always been an on-base threat and center field-capable defender -- two traits that will encourage the Red Sox to play him often -- and so far, it's all translated to the majors.

25. Jordan Beck, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (487 AB), 25 HR, 20 SB, .867 OPS, 73 BB, 142 K

Any of half a dozen outfield prospects could reasonably slide in here, but Beck gets the nod over fellow Rockie Yanquiel Fernandez and others because he's a more complete player with higher-probability outcomes. Power is his carrying tool and defined his time in college, but he's also a capable base-stealer and a disciplined hitter who should reach base at a nice clip even if the strikeouts keep his batting average down.