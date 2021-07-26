Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Aaron Judge (illness) may be poised to return, but with Corey Seager (hand), Mike Trout (calf), Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and Ketel Marte (hamstring) all possibly still a week away, you'll need fill-ins still for Week 18 (July 26-Aug. 1).

You might also consider replacing Giancarlo Stanton with the Yankees traveling to Miami for three games. He has yet to make a start in the outfield this season, though manager Aaron Boone has entertained the possibility of it recently. Yordan Alvarez will be tricky call as well with the Astros visiting San Francisco for three. He actually has made several starts in the outfield, though, so either of Kyle Tucker and Michael Brantley could sit for those games instead. Maybe each of the three sits for one.

Better, then, to keep them active, I guess, but if you do have a hitter to replace, here are my 10 sleepers for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 18 (July 26-Aug. 1) Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups @CHC4, @NYM3 ROSTERED 66% The guy's been a top-10 first baseman since returning from a fractured thumb in early June, so I don't know why I keep having to list him here. Seven games against righties can only help. Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups @MIN3, BAL4 ROSTERED 72% He's having a big July, and in leagues that reward on-base percentage rather than batting average, he's been pretty studly overall. Start him everywhere with these matchups. Dominic Smith LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 26 Matchups ATL5, CIN3 ROSTERED 68% Speaking of a big July, this must-start player from a year ago is finally showing that kind of form again and has eight games this week. Four are against lefties, but his splits actually favor them. Akil Baddoo CF DET Detroit • #60 • Age: 22 Matchups @MIN3, BAL4 ROSTERED 61% The rookie has followed a strange sort of progression this season. He took off like a firecracker the first two weeks only to find himself buried in strikeouts, which led to him selling out for contact for a couple months. Suddenly, the power is showing up again. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 23 Matchups @KC4, CLE3 ROSTERED 69% He's been trying our patience all year long but has actually been plenty productive since mid-June, batting .321 with a .932 OPS. I have to recommend one White Sox player given that they have the most favorable matchups this week. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Week Rankings Matchups TOR4, @TB3 ROSTERED 67% While a more complete hitter this year, he's still at his best against lefties, batting over .280 with an OPS near .900, and the Red Sox have four on the schedule this week. A.J. Pollock LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 33 Matchups @SF3, @ARI3 ROSTERED 58% He caught fire just before the break but has slowed down a little since then. Still, having delivered an .863 OPS the past two years while batting in a deep lineup, it just seems like he deserves more love. Enrique Hernandez CF BOS Boston • #5 • Age: 29 Matchups TOR4, @TB3 ROSTERED 48% He has a strong history against left-handed pitchers, and again, the Red Sox are scheduled to face four of them. He's suddenly hitting for power, too, which he tends to do in spurts. Joc Pederson RF ATL Atlanta • #22 • Age: 29 Matchups @NYM5, MIL3 ROSTERED 48% The Braves play eight games this week and are scheduled to face only one left-handed pitcher, which is especially advantageous for their new leadoff hitter. Luis Urias 3B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @PIT3, @ATL3 ROSTERED 71% The former Padres prospect may finally be living up to his potential with an OPS over .800 since mid-June, and the matchups are good enough for you to take advantage at one of the many positions where he's eligible.

Best hitter matchups for Week 18

1. White Sox @KC4, CLE3

2. Phillies WAS4, @PIT3

3. Tigers @MIN3, BAL4

4. Twins DET3, @STL3

5. Blue Jays @BOS4, KC3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Giants LAD3, HOU3

2. Astros @SEA3, @SF3

3. Indians STL2, @CHW3

4. Royals CHW4, @TOR3

5. Padres OAK2, COL4