If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25
The August standout (nine home runs this month) has become an everyday player, but Carpenter is still at his best against right-handers, batting .296 with a .933 OPS. Fortunately, that's all the Tigers are scheduled to face in their seven games this week, and they're some of the worst the Yankees and White Sox can throw at them.
Nolan Jones RF
COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25
Jones caught fire on the Rockies' last home stand and is back at Coors Field for back-to-back series against the Braves and Blue Jays. Seeing as he's batting .282 with an .875 OPS this season, it's a wonder he's as available as he is.
Zack Gelof 3B
OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23
Just when it seemed like Gelof might be cooling off, he homered on his hardest-hit ball of the season Thursday. The Athletics' matchups this week are hardly prohibitive, particularly the three games against the Angels pitching staff, so there's no reason to back off the rookie second baseman.
HOU Houston • #21 • Age: 24
Diaz is quickly rising the catcher ranks while splitting his time between his primary position, first base and DH. He doesn't have a job all to himself, but seeing as he's batting .341 (31 for 91) with eight homers in his past 26 games, Dusty Baker is motivated to play him.
CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 23
Encarnacion-Strand hasn't gotten rolling yet, but the expected stats look better than the actual ones. He'll get a chance to spread his wings at first base with Joey Votto (shoulder) on the IL
COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37
You may think there's nothing left in the tank for Blackmon, who recently returned from a fractured hand. But that's not true at home in Coors Field, where the Rockies will play all six of their games this week and where he's batting .307 with a .923 OPS.
ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 29
Arcia's bat has gone quiet recently, but he's been dynamite against lefties all year, batting .344 with a 1.126 OPS. With four on the schedule this week, including three at Coors Field, there's a good chance his bat will heat up again.
Wilyer Abreu CF
BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 24
Abreu has crushed the ball in two major-league starts, living up to the power numbers he delivered in the minors. It's unlikely the Red Sox play him against lefties, but the good news is there are only righties on the schedule this week, making him a super sneaky play in Fantasy.
Adam Duvall CF
BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34
Duvall has gotten to play alongside recent call-up Wilyer Abreu rather than platooning with him, and as long as that doesn't change with the Red Sox's righty-heavy schedule, he has a chance to continue his power surge against pitchers like Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Jordan Lyles, Alec Marsh and Zack Greinke.
Austin Hays LF
BAL Baltimore • #21 • Age: 28
Hays' first half made him an All-Star, but his second half has made him an afterthought in Fantasy. He may be picking it up again, though, batting .310 (9 for 29) with two homers and five doubles in his past eight games, and his matchups against the White Sox and Diamondbacks rotations are favorable enough for him to keep it going.
Best hitter matchups for Week 23
1. Padres @STL3, SF4
2. Tigers NYY4, @CHW3
3. Mariners OAK3, @NYM3
4. Blue Jays WAS3, @COL3
5. Pirates @KC3, @STL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 23
1. Rays @MIA2, @CLE3
2. Twins CLE3, @TEX3
3. Guardians @MIN3, TB3
4. Nationals @TOR3, MIA4
5. Giants CIN3, @SD4