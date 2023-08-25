Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups NYY4, @CHW3 Rostered 74% The August standout (nine home runs this month) has become an everyday player, but Carpenter is still at his best against right-handers, batting .296 with a .933 OPS. Fortunately, that's all the Tigers are scheduled to face in their seven games this week, and they're some of the worst the Yankees and White Sox can throw at them.

Nolan Jones RF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups ATL3, TOR3 Rostered 61% Jones caught fire on the Rockies' last home stand and is back at Coors Field for back-to-back series against the Braves and Blue Jays. Seeing as he's batting .282 with an .875 OPS this season, it's a wonder he's as available as he is.

Zack Gelof 3B OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23 Matchups @SEA3, LAA3 Rostered 73% Just when it seemed like Gelof might be cooling off, he homered on his hardest-hit ball of the season Thursday. The Athletics' matchups this week are hardly prohibitive, particularly the three games against the Angels pitching staff, so there's no reason to back off the rookie second baseman.

Yainer Diaz C HOU Houston • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups @BOS3, NYY3 Rostered 54% Diaz is quickly rising the catcher ranks while splitting his time between his primary position, first base and DH. He doesn't have a job all to himself, but seeing as he's batting .341 (31 for 91) with eight homers in his past 26 games, Dusty Baker is motivated to play him.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand DH CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups @SF3, CHC4 Rostered 66% Encarnacion-Strand hasn't gotten rolling yet, but the expected stats look better than the actual ones. He'll get a chance to spread his wings at first base with Joey Votto (shoulder) on the IL

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups ATL3, TOR3 Rostered 49% You may think there's nothing left in the tank for Blackmon, who recently returned from a fractured hand. But that's not true at home in Coors Field, where the Rockies will play all six of their games this week and where he's batting .307 with a .923 OPS.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, @LAD4 Rostered 62% Arcia's bat has gone quiet recently, but he's been dynamite against lefties all year, batting .344 with a 1.126 OPS. With four on the schedule this week, including three at Coors Field, there's a good chance his bat will heat up again.

Wilyer Abreu CF BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, @KC3 Rostered 3% Abreu has crushed the ball in two major-league starts, living up to the power numbers he delivered in the minors. It's unlikely the Red Sox play him against lefties, but the good news is there are only righties on the schedule this week, making him a super sneaky play in Fantasy.

Adam Duvall CF BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups HOU3, @KC3 Rostered 40% Duvall has gotten to play alongside recent call-up Wilyer Abreu rather than platooning with him, and as long as that doesn't change with the Red Sox's righty-heavy schedule, he has a chance to continue his power surge against pitchers like Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Jordan Lyles, Alec Marsh and Zack Greinke.