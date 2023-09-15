Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups @SD3, @CHC3 Rostered 77% It's true I don't love the Rockies' matchups for this week, which would normally prevent me from recommending any of their fringies, but Jones is, to me, a stud who simply isn't rostered like one. His numbers away from Coors Field (a .270 batting average and .857 OPS) are fine, too.

Mitch Garver DH TEX Texas • #18 • Age: 32 Matchups BOS3, SEA3 Rostered 67% Garver left Thursday's game after fouling a ball off a foot, and I wouldn't normally recommend an injured player here. But he's been diagnosed with only a bruise, so provided he returns at some point over the weekend, he should continue to outperform most every other catcher as a full-time DH with considerable power.

Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 30 Matchups @CIN3, LAA3 Rostered 73% Royce Lewis has gotten all the attention for the Twins in recent weeks, but Polanco has been productive in his own right, batting .306 (30 for 98) with six homers, three steals and a .934 OPS in his past 27 games. And he's available enough to recommend for the Twins' favorable schedule this week, which includes three games in Cincinnati.

Zack Gelof 3B OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23 Matchups SEA3, DET4 Rostered 67% There's a sense that Gelof has slowed down given that he has just one home run and one stolen base in September, but he's still batting .280 (14 for 50) with six doubles for the month. If he can hold his own against the Mariners' pitching staff to open the week, he gets four games against the Tigers' to close it.

Lars Nootbaar CF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26 Matchups MIL4, @SD3 Rostered 73% Though it's been concealed somewhat by injuries, Nootbaar's production has taken off in the second half, and he's always been at his best against righties, batting .276 with an .850 OPS compared to .255 and .697 against lefties. The Cardinals are scheduled to face six righties in their seven games this week.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups MIN3, PIT3 Rostered 74% Friedl remains the one Reds outfielder who plays basically every day and has picked things up at the plate of late, batting .367 (11 for 30) with three homers and three triples in his past 10 games. The Reds not only have favorable matchups this week but are also at their hitter-friendly home, where Friedl has hit 10 of his 14 home runs this season.

Kris Bryant RF COL Colorado • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups @SD3, @CHC3 Rostered 67% Bryant will be an even better pickup for Week 27 (Sept. 25-Oct. 1), when the Rockies are back home for seven games, but seeing as he's already homered a couple times since being activated from the IL (fractured finger) Monday, he can probably do you some good now.

Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23 Matchups @STL4, @MIA3 Rostered 51% Frelick has gone from platooning for the Brewers to playing against both lefties and righties, which works out nicely with several of both on the schedule this week. The matchups are some of the best you could ask for, including pitchers like Adam Wainwright, Drew Rom, Miles Mikolas and Johnny Cueto.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21 Matchups BOS3, SEA3 Rostered 30% Carter's power may be a little underdeveloped at 21 years old, but the recent call-up has at least done a fine job of getting on base so far. As a left-handed batter, he may benefit from having nothing but righties on the schedule this week.