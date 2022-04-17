Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that deadweight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.



All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 3 (April 18-24) Connor Joe 1B COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups PHI3, @DET3 Rostered 67% A hot start has him back at the top of the Rockies lineup, where he'll enjoy three games at home and then three against a bad Tigers staff. Randal Grichuk CF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups PHI3, @DET3 Rostered 56% Turns out Randal Grichuk (and not Joe) has been the Rockies outfielder forced to sit on occasion (and not just because of the recent flare-up in his back), but his power bat is still in position to do damage this week. Owen Miller 1B CLE Cleveland • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW4, @NYY3 Rostered 26% I generally avoid hot-hand plays when the matchups aren't there to justify it, but we're not looking at the most promising selection of hitters this week. Owen Miller is demonstrating a Ty France-like skill set with the 1B/2B eligibility to match. Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, PIT4 Rostered 60% Among those available on waivers, Ian Happ is the Cubs hitter most equipped to take advantage of a seven-game slate that includes pitchers like Josh Fleming, Bryse Wilson, Zach Thompson and J.T. Brubaker. Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups TB3, PIT4 Rostered 68% The all-or-nothing slugger has been picking it up at the plate recently, so if you're already hurting for home run help, it's worth seeing if he can keep it going. He'll get to feast on those same pitchers as Happ. Joshua Lowe LF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHC3, BOS3 Rostered 53% The rookie hasn't made a Fantasy impact yet, but he's been impacting the ball in a way that suggests it's coming. The Rays are facing a bunch of pitch-to-contact types this week, with Nathan Eovaldi being the lone exception. Seth Brown RF OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 29 Matchups BAL4, TEX3 Rostered 14% A former minor-league standout, the 29-year-old is getting a chance to play more regularly for a rebuilding club and even got a start against Shane McClanahan, a lefty. The Athletics have the most favorable matchups of any team this week. Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups @OAK4, @LAA3 Rostered 19% Like Seth Brown, Jorge Mateo is also enjoying an overdue look as a full-time player. If speed isn't a thing in your league, he's probably not for you, but these matchups should put him on base enough to show what he can do. David Peralta LF ARI Arizona • #6 • Age: 34 Matchups @WAS4, NYM3 Rostered 22% He made some changes to his swing that led to big power production this spring, but it so far hasn't carried over to the regular season. A four-game set against the Nationals staff could change that. Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN3, @SEA3 Rostered 66% He's swinging a hot bat in the early going but has limited upside in the home run and stolen base departments. Still, the matchups are decent.

Best hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Athletics BAL4, TEX3

2. Twins @BOS1, @KC3, CHW3

3. Cubs TB3, PIT4

4. Mariners TEX3, KC3

5. Orioles @OAK4, @LAA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Braves @LAD3, MIA3

2. Dodgers ATL3, @SD3

3. Cardinals @MIA3, @CIN3

4. Mets SF4, @ARI3

5. Brewers PIT3, @PHI3