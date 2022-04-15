trevor-rogers.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice. Check back Sunday for the latest update.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 18-24):

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
2
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ARI
Arizona
3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
4
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
SD
San Diego
5
F. Montas SP OAK Frankie Montas SP OAK
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TEX
Texas
6
R. Ray SP SEA Robbie Ray SP SEA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
7
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
WAS
Washington
8
S. Manaea SP SD Sean Manaea SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
9
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
BOS
Boston
10
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
11
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
12
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ARI
Arizona
14
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
15
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
Sleepers and questionables
16
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
17
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
19
T. McKenzie RP CLE Triston McKenzie RP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
20
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
22
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
23
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
24
J. Hicks RP STL Jordan Hicks RP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
25
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
26
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
HOU
Houston
No thanks
27
Z. Thompson SP PIT Zach Thompson SP PIT
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
29
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
30
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
SEA
Seattle
31
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
32
C. Irvin SP OAK Cole Irvin SP OAK
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TEX
Texas
33
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
34
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
35
R. Hill SP BOS Rich Hill SP BOS
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
36
J. Adon SP WAS Joan Adon SP WAS
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
37
C. Kuhl SP COL Chad Kuhl SP COL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
DET
Detroit
38
J. Lambert SP CHW Jimmy Lambert SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
39
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels