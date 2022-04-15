Connor Joe 1B COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups PHI3, @DET3 Rostered 67% A hot start has him back at the top of the Rockies lineup, where he'll enjoy three games at home and then three against a bad Tigers staff.

Randal Grichuk CF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups PHI3, @DET3 Rostered 56% Turns out Randal Grichuk (and not Joe) has been the Rockies outfielder forced to sit on occasion, but his power bat is still in position to do damage this week.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, PIT4 Rostered 60% Among those available on waivers, Ian Happ is the Cubs hitter most equipped to take advantage of a seven-game slate that includes pitchers like Josh Fleming, Bryse Wilson, Zach Thompson and J.T. Brubaker.

Joshua Lowe LF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHC3, BOS3 Rostered 53% The rookie hasn't made a Fantasy impact yet, but he's been impacting the ball in a way that suggests it's coming. The Rays are facing a bunch of pitch-to-contact types this week, with Nathan Eovaldi being the lone exception.

Seth Brown 1B OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 29 Matchups BAL4, TEX3 Rostered 14% A former minor-league standout, the 29-year-old is so far making the most of his chance to shine for a rebuilding club and even got to start against the one left-hander they've faced. The Athletics have the most favorable matchups of any team this week.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups @OAK4, @LAA3 Rostered 19% Like Seth Brown, Jorge Mateo is also enjoying an overdue look as a full-time player. If speed isn't a thing in your league, he's probably not for you, but these matchups should put him on base enough to show what he can do.

Owen Miller 1B CLE Cleveland • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW4, @NYY3 Rostered 26% I generally avoid hot-hand plays when the matchups aren't there to justify it, but we're not looking at the most promising selection of hitters this week. Owen Miller is demonstrating a Ty France-like skill set with the 1B/2B eligibility to match.

David Peralta LF ARI Arizona • #6 • Age: 34 Matchups @WAS4, NYM3 Rostered 22% He made some changes to his swing that led to big power production this spring, but it so far hasn't carried over to the regular season. A four-game set against the Nationals staff could change that.

Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN3, @SEA3 Rostered 66% He's swinging a hot bat in the early going but has limited upside in the home run and stolen base departments. Still, the matchups are decent.