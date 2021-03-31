There are plenty of new faces in new places following Thursday's trade deadline. With most teams having played two or three games since then, we are getting a feel for how they're adjusting to their new teams and how their new teams are adjusting to them.

It's essential to keep in mind we're still in small sample territory, so don't make any rash moves based on such little data. But the next waiver period will be an important one. Hopefully, roles are clear by then.

Through his first two games with Chicago, Vucevic's counting stats have looked good. He's averaged 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists. However, fantasy managers should have some concern about his volume of shots. The center has averaged 14.5 shots in his first two games with the Bulls compared to 20.7 shots with the Magic. Vucevic's 24.2 percent usage rate with the Bulls compares to his 2016-17 season with the Magic, where he averaged 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.8 minutes per game. We need a bigger sample to see whether or not he's really in line for that much of a downturn in stats, but a decrease in his role isn't surprising given team context. Vucevic is no longer a definitive No. 1 option. He's option 1B at best next to Zach LaVine.

Gordon's numbers with Denver have been underwhelming. In two games, he's totaled 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 46 minutes. His playing time in the first game was limited due to a blowout, with only two players seeing more than 30 minutes. However, the Nuggets played Tuesday's game against the 76ers closer, and he was tied for the fifth-most minutes on the team with Facundo Campazzo. Unless Paul Millsap and/or JaMychal Green get bumped from the rotation, it might be tough for Gordon to see 30 minutes consistently. He's also gone from a No. 3 option on the Magic to a No. 5 option on the Nuggets. Gordon was already a fringe 12-team fantasy asset, and he may be a drop candidate by the upcoming waiver period.

Fournier had a nightmare debut for the Celtics, going 0-for-10 from the field. He at least put up two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. The 30-plus minutes are a good sign for fantasy managers, and the hope certainly has to be that he'll let more shots fly when he's knocking them down. However, he's gone from a No. 2 option on the Magic to likely a No. 4 option on the Celtics. It will be tough for him to reach the 19.7 points per game he was averaging with Orlando.

The Magic

Orlando deserves its own section because management traded away the three best players to embrace a deep rebuild. The Magic have played three games since the deadline. The state of the team is as follows: Chuma Okeke leads in points per game (18.0); Khem Birch leads in rebounds (7.3); Michael Carter-Williams leads in assists (6.0). The elephant in the room is that Terrence Ross hasn't played yet, and he could end up being the team's driving offensive force.

Aside from Ross, there may not be a true waiver wire pickup from this team. Okeke's shooting is unsustainable. Birch is fine but is essentially in a three-way minutes split with Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter, who are also both seeing too few minutes to be worth rostering in most leagues. Carter-Williams and Bacon are putting up O.K. numbers now but could take a hit when Ross is back. Keep an eye on the situation, but don't expect anything to pan out.

Gary Trent, Raptors

Trent's role on the Raptors has remained nearly identical to the one he held on the Trail Blazers. He struggled in his first two games but popped off Monday against the Pistons for 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. In three games with Toronto, Trent has averaged 12.0 shot attempts, 5.7 of which have been threes. With Portland, he averaged 12.8 shots with 7.4 threes.

Norman Powell, Trail Blazers

Powell was outstanding in his debut with Damian Lillard sidelined, as the former posted 22 points, two rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 36 minutes. However, with Lillard back the next game, Powell's role decreased significantly. He saw only 27 minutes and lifted just six shots -- his fewest since Jan. 4. With Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic already controlling such a significant share of the offense, it's not clear if Powell will have room to take the 13.5 shots per game he was with the Raptors.

Wright's trade to the Kings may have killed all his fantasy value. He saw 23 minutes in each of his first two games and totaled just six points on six shots, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Compared to Wright's time on the Pistons, there are just too many other capable playmakers on the Kings for Wright to be impactful on a game-to-game basis. Fantasy managers should certainly consider dropping him.

With Christian Wood sidelined for both of Olynyk's first two games, the new addition drew starts in his first games with the Rockets. Across 29.5 minutes, Olynyk has averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. Once Wood returns, Olynyk will likely come off the bench. From there on out, his numbers will probably look similar to his time in Miami, where he averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.9 minutes.

Griffin has played four games for the Nets since getting bought out by the Pistons. Across 18.3 minutes per game, he's averaged 8.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. By all accounts, Brooklyn has been cautious with his workload. However, it doesn't seem like he'll be seeing significantly more minutes, especially once LaMarcus Aldridge debuts.

Horford and the Thunder agreed that the veteran would stay around the organization and practice facility but would no longer participate in games. This vaults Moses Brown into must-roster territory. Across the past nine games, Brown has averaged 12.2 points on 60.6 percent shooting, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.9 minutes per game.

And the players yet to debut...

Drummond will start in his Lakers debut Wednesday against the Bucks after not playing since Feb. 12. The Lakers have seemed less than satisfied with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell's play, so Drummond has an opportunity to potentially snatch 30 minutes per game. If that's the case, he should be just as valuable in Fantasy with the Lakers as he was with the Cavaliers. Once LeBron James and Anthony Davis return, Drummond's value could decline, but he could still see real starter's minutes and remain a nightly 15-and-15 threat.

Oladipo has yet to make his debut with the Heat. Once he does, he should be in the starting five and see 30 minutes per game. It seems reasonable to expect Oladipo to put up his career averages of 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Nets

It's possible Aldridge completely takes away Nicolas Claxton's role and essentially splits time with DeAndre Jordan at center. Once Kevin Durant returns, things will become more complicated while trying to find minutes for him, Aldridge, Griffin and Jordan. But it seems reasonable to expect Durant to play some small forward.

The newest piece of buyout news, Cousins will be joining the Clippers sometime next week on a 10-day contract. He had moments in Houston, but his overall numbers suggest he's closer to washed-up than a starter. It seems likely he'll be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency third center behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac if he sticks.