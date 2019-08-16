2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Don't-want-to-draft list goes with big names at running back, quarterback

We want to set you up for success before you enter the draft room. That's why we're hosting a Fantasy Football Today Telethon on Aug. 22 at noon ET on CBS Sports HQ. The Fantasy Football Today team will be with you for six hours, going over everything you need to know to draft the perfect team. They'll be joined by special guests from around the CBS Sports family, the Fantasy Football community, and even the worlds of sports and entertainment. We will be raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital, so make sure you tune at CBSSports.com/live!

Here's some simple draft advice: don't draft players you don't buy into.

Simple philosophy, right? Fantasy Football is about building and maintaining a team with players you believe in. Why louse it up with players who you just don't think are going to be great?

Every year I release a list of players who I'm avoiding at their current Average Draft Position. Last year was almost perfect — the call I made on JuJu Smith-Schuster, which I admittedly wrote "I want to be wrong on this one" was pretty ugly. But other than that, I avoided a bunch of headaches and landmines.

This year, we're going for the perfect sweep of players I don't want to draft — and we're swinging for the fences. Two former top-five running backs, several former elite-tier quarterbacks and a heap of tight ends are on the avoid list.

Andrew Luck QB IND Indianapolis • #12

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 4593 RUYDS 148 TD 39 INT 15 FPTS/G 25.3

When Luck seemed healthy and Patrick Mahomes was staring at losing his fastest receiver for the foreseeable future, I made the case for Luck to be No. 1 overall. Now, Mahomes has his full cadre of receivers and Luck has a mystery injury that's kept him from throwing to any of his receivers in training camp. The last time Luck's body wasn't right, he missed the whole season. This doesn't seem like the case this time, but it's becoming harder to feel confident in Luck being ready for the early part of the year. That means if you draft Luck, you must also draft another quarterback. Not many Fantasy managers are willing to do that. Until it becomes increasingly clear Luck will be ready to go for the early portion of the season, he's not someone worth targeting. Not in an era where so many quarterbacks carry so much appeal.

Mid-August ADP: Round 5 and fading

I'd take him: Round 10

Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 5129 RUYDS 98 TD 37 INT 16 FPTS/G 25.6

Losing Antonio Brown is going to sting Big Ben. Over the past six seasons, roughly 35% of Roethlisberger's yards and nearly 40% of his touchdowns were gained by Brown. He finished as a top-10 quarterback in four of those seasons and might have had more if not for injuries. Before Brown exploded on the scene in 2013, Roethlisberger had two seasons with over 4,000 yards and one with more than 26 touchdowns. He finished as a top-10 quarterback three times over nine years. And it wasn't like he had junk at receiver -- he was throwing to Hines Ward, Santonio Holmes, Emmanuel Sanders and plenty others. So unless JuJu Smith-Schuster, Donte Moncrief and James Washington all pick up the slack left behind, expect Roethlisberger to disappoint. Don't draft him expecting another 5,000-yard season ... or even a 4,500-yard season.

Mid-August ADP: Round 7

I'd take him: Round 12-plus

Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1251 REC 59 REYDS 580 TD 21 FPTS/G 26.6

You know the deal already: Gurley has an arthritic component in his knee that requires daily treatment and management. While it doesn't mean he'll definitely be slower, it does mean there's significant risk of him missing time due to anything from pain tolerance to major injury. We also know the Rams brought back reserve runner Malcolm Brown and traded up in the draft for Darrell Henderson, two crystal-clear signs that they intend to keep Gurley's snaps and touches down. That means it's unlikely he'll come close to averaging 22.5 touches per game, which was his 2018 average.

Gurley has 28 career games with 19 or fewer touches, recording 10-plus non-PPR points 13 times (46% success rate) and 15-plus PPR points 12 times (43% success rate). Predictably, the numbers are worse if we lower the bar to 17 or fewer touches. So if he's not getting a lot of work, history says he'll be ineffective more often than not. Further hurting his cause is an offensive line with two new starters on the interior and a 37-year-old left tackle who contemplated retirement. In his favor is a top-10 projected run defense schedule, but it won't matter if his O-line regresses — or if he's hurt. Gurley is worth taking, just not as his ADP.

Mid-August ADP: mid-Round 2

I'd take him: Round 3

Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 885 REC 50 REYDS 490 TD 14 FPTS/G 22.9

Obvious, right? If he's holding out and not playing football, he's going to get you zero Fantasy points. If his holdout lingers into the season, there's a chance he doesn't step foot into the Chargers facility until after Week 10, or not at all. These possibilities create enormous Fantasy risk in Gordon.

But let's paint a rosier picture. Let's say Gordon and the Chargers mend fences and he returns a week before their Week 1 game against the Colts. Will the coaches immediately give him his usual allotment of touches (18.8 per game last year)? What kind of shape will he be in (his trainer says he's ready)? How do we know if a running back who has missed a handful of games in three of four seasons will be primed to handle starter's reps without risk of another injury? Rare is the training camp holdout who doesn't suffer some kind of problem upon his return.

In this example, Gordon would be a welcomed top-15 pick since his risk would be minimized by the potential reward of a top-five kind of season. That's better than what his sliding ADP suggests. But this scenario is only going to happen if the Chargers budge on their contract offer (unlikely) or if Gordon doesn't want to miss any game checks (a possibility). Then again, Gordon sympathized with Le'Veon Bell's holdout last year and even reacted to a tweet from Bell regarding another possible holdout, Ezekiel Elliott's.

There are draft strategies for taking Gordon in late Round 3 and Austin Ekeler in early Round 6. There are draft strategies for taking Gordon at any point in the draft and finding Justin Jackson in Round 10-plus. And then there's the strategy where you don't open yourself up to any risk whatsoever by drafting a disgruntled holdout with a top-40 pick. Until there's more clarity with Gordon's situation, I'm letting other people take him.

Mid-August ADP: Round 2/Round 3 border

I'd take him: Early Round 5

Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.

As of mid-August, the kid hasn't been cleared for full-contact football! He's practiced and looked fine according to reports and social media videos, but the Redskins are being very cautious with Guice. That will continue into the regular season so long as they have Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson on staff. Thompson has a lock on the passing-downs role and Peterson is capable of handling early down work alongside Guice. The Redskins' O-line is shaping up to be among the worst in the league, their passing game is equally uninspiring and they have the second-worst projected run-defense schedule. There simply isn't much to be excited about this season.

Mid-August ADP: Round 8

I'd take him: late Round 9 in non-PPR, early Round 10 in PPR

Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 824 REC 26 REYDS 378 TD 14 FPTS/G 20.8

Hunt guarantees your Fantasy team nine weeks of zero Fantasy points (eight games plus the Browns' Week 7 bye) and nothing else. Is he a cinch to play when he's reinstated? Probably. Is he going to suddenly minimize Nick Chubb and become a Fantasy workhorse like he was in Kansas City? The only way that happens is if Chubb misses playing time or is woefully ineffective. Perhaps he sees more touches in blowouts, but otherwise the Browns owe him nothing and can use him for as little as 10 touches per game. That's not worth waiting two-and-a-half months for. Anyone who drafts Hunt as his current ADP is choosing him based on the past, not on the present. It's a bad way to play Fantasy Football.

Mid-August ADP: Round 10

I'd take him: Round 12

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 113 TAR 153 REYDS 1373 TD 9 FPTS/G 19.2

Last year, Thielen had nine games with over 100 yards and nearly matched his career total touchdowns with nine scores. If you think he's doing all that again, draft him.

Part of the reason Thielen had a career year in 2018 was because the Vikings' run game was both depleted and ignored. That was rectified late last year when coach Mike Zimmer changed playcallers and basically forced more touches for Dalvin Cook. It didn't work out for Thielen, who had 3, 13, and 6 PPR points in those games. Zimmer's edict will continue in 2019, which should put a cap on the number of big games for Thielen. Thielen has only been involved in eight games in his career where he and a Vikings running back both had 15-plus PPR Fantasy points (or 10-plus non-PPR).

The Vikings also intend to spread the ball around a little more, getting not only tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith more involved, but also slot receiver Chad Beebe, who's been a revelation in training camp. If these changes mean fewer targets and less time in the slot for Thielen, it's going to impact his numbers. Per Sports Info Solutions, only five of the 13 scores he had in 2017-18 were from out wide, and his 79% slot catch rate in 2018 was elite compared to 61% out wide. He's a terrific receiver who won't deliver on his ADP.

Mid-August ADP: Early Round 3

I'd take him: Round 3/4 border in PPR, Round 4 in non-PPR

Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 81 TAR 150 REYDS 976 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5

You already know that Landry's first year in Cleveland was a downer and the addition of Odell Beckham means fewer targets are headed his way. But what you might not know is that he had a 60% catch rate with five drops on just his slot targets in 2018, per Pro Football Focus. That's out of character for Landry (his 2017 slot reception rate was 78%). Maybe it rebounds, maybe it doesn't, but after averaging 6.9 targets per game under Freddie Kitchens' playcalling last year, it's hard to be excited about any potential. He had five or fewer catches in six of his final seven games and failed to hit 10 PPR points in four of them.

Mid-August ADP: Round 6

I'd take him: late Round 7 in PPR, Round 8 in non-PPR

Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 110 REYDS 750 TD 14 FPTS/G 13.9

It's hard to find fault with anything Ebron did in his career-best season. But it's easy to see the Colts wanted more options in their passing game based on the additions of Devin Funchess (a big mismatch type of receiver) and Parris Campbell (a small speedster). Indy also will get Jack Doyle back — when he played last year, Ebron's snaps shriveled.

These changes are sure to keep Ebron from continuing his torrid red-zone production. Of his 14 touchdowns (playoffs included), 11 came from 20 yards or closer. The Colts are no longer reliant on Ebron to handle as many scoring opportunities. And without touchdowns, Ebron is in trouble — he had only three games with 70-plus yards.

And oh yeah, his quarterback situation is muddled for who-knows-how-long. Even his streaming prospects aren't pretty with the Colts and Titans' big safeties awaiting his presence.

Mid-August ADP: Round 6

I'd take him: Round 10

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 56 TAR 88 REYDS 639 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9

Njoku might be the most overrated tight end in Fantasy Football. Through two seasons (32 games), he's achieved 70-plus yards twice, has been at six Fantasy points or less in 18 games (that's in PPR, it's even worse in non-PPR), has scored eight touchdowns and has 13 drops. This summer his head coach has already railed on him publicly for not being consistent enough. Njoku has the raw talent to be amazing but there's something stopping him from meeting that potential. Adding Odell Beckham into the passing game in Cleveland won't help his case for more targets (he's averaged 4.6 per game).

Mid-August ADP: early Round 9

I'd take him: Round 13

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 50 TAR 72 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9

Haven't you heard? Antonio Brown's departure leaves 168 targets up for grabs in Pittsburgh! Where will they go? Don't bet the farm on McDonald benefitting. The Steelers have always used a tight end in their offense but rarely has one been good enough to qualify as a reliable Fantasy starter. McDonald is entering his seventh season. He's played 73 games. He's totaled 70 yards or more four times. He's caught five-plus passes four times. He's scored 12 times. He's missed 23 games. I know he was the 12th-ranked Fantasy tight end last year, but he still averaged 4.9 non-PPR points and 8.3 PPR points per game. Aim higher.

Mid-August ADP: Round 9

I'd take him: Round 12