We've probably received more questions about Jonathan Taylor than any other player over the past week, with some variation of, "Should I try to get something for him now while I can?" being the prevailing sentiment. And it's definitely a sentiment I understand: You paid so much for Taylor in drafts, and you'd rather get something for him than watch him turn into a non-entity for Fantasy down the stretch. With the Colts looking like a disaster right now and Taylor nursing a lingering ankle injury, it seems entirely possible that's what could happen.

But it isn't a fait accompli. Maybe the Colts will opt to shut Taylor down, but I have a hard time believing interim coach Jeff Saturday, in his first ever high-level coaching opportunity, is going to welcome a tank the way some think he might. If Taylor is able to play, I'm going to guess they're going to play him, and I'm going to guess he's going to remain the focal point of the offense.

True, it may be a bad offense, but Taylor is still averaging 88.8 total yards from scrimmage in what has been a pretty bad offense all season long, so I'm not sure that'd be enough to make him a Fantasy non-entity. If he's healthy enough to play, I'm going to have a hard time not ranking Taylor as an RB1 – it just might be as a low-end RB1 rather than, you know, the RB1.

Which is all to say, I don't think it makes much sense to just move Taylor for the sake of moving him. His value has never been lower than it is right now, so if you're moving him for someone like D'Onta Foreman, it just isn't worth it. If you could get Dameon Pierce, that probably makes more sense – Pierce isn't nearly as talented as Taylor and is in a terrible offense of his own, but at least he's healthy right now. That's enough to make that a trade worth doing, though I think you're sacrificing some possible upside.

If you're thinking about trading Taylor, at the very least, make sure you consult Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart to see how you should be valuing him. And I spoke with Dave on today's Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast about Taylor's trade value and asked him for some buy-low and sell-high candidates in trades, so make sure you check that out -- plus, today's newsletter has more trade targets for you to consider this week.

But first, let's check out Heath Cummings' position previews for Week 10:

🔍Week 10 Position Previews



Every Tuesday, Heath Cummings previews each position, providing injury insights, key stats to know, the best waiver-wire adds, DFS targets, and more for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Here's a brief rundown of each position, along with some key details you need to know before you go read Heath's full breakdowns:

"I'm always more skeptical of matchups than most, at least as it pertains to Fantasy Football projections. A big part of that is injuries, and how teams evolve over the course of a season. Week 10 provides at least three examples of teams that we really shouldn't be too confident in either way when it comes to matchups.



"The first is Kirk Cousins against the Buffalo Bills. When healthy, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the league and Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback all season who has scored 20 Fantasy points against them. At the same time, Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer both missed Week 9 and are uncertain for Week 10."

"We've become comfortable with the idea of running back committees by now. But even in a league full of committees, the Lions' situation has become unique.



"For one thing, D'Andre Swift has had a terrible time staying healthy and the only thing that has saved his Fantasy managers was some insane efficiency early in the year. . And yet, with all those moves, it's hard to find anyone who came out ahead for Fantasy purposes."

"We generally use 65% roster rate as the cut off for waiver wire sections and Darnell Mooney is rostered in 66% of league as of Tuesday evening. It should go without saying that he's a must-add, even if I wouldn't call him a must-start just yet.



"For now, I think you should view Mooney as a mid-range No. 3 wide receiver on a weekly basis. Since Justin Fields took off in Week 5, Mooney has performed as WR33."

"Cole Kmet didn't make my top-three tight waiver wire options below. It's not because I don't want to add him. It's partially because there are two really good options available, and also because I don't quite trust Kmet;'s volume there yet, especially with the possibility that Chase Claypool's role could grow.

"Week 9 showed us the usage we need for Kmet -- six targets, five catches, 41 yards and a couple of touchdowns."

Three to buy-low

Chris Godwin – It's entirely possible Godwin just won't be healthy at any point this season, or maybe the Buccaneers offense is just irreparably broken. But you have a chance to trade for Chris Godwin – Chris Godwin! – coming off a stretch of four games where he is averaging nearly a dozen targets, and he'll cost you much less than a WR1. In his first two seasons with Tom Brady, Godwin averaged 2.27 and 1.94 PPR points per target; he's at 1.1 over the past four games. He's an obvious buy.

Josh Jacobs – The past two games have been a bit frustrating for Jacobs, who looked like he was joining the ranks of the truly elite prior to that. He's starting to lose some of his vice grip on playing time, with 55% and 69% of the snaps in the past two games, and this Raiders offense just hasn't been as good as we thought it would be. Still, Week 7 was a blowout and he still got 20 of 23 RB touches in Week 8, so I'm not sure much has changed here from when things were going well besides some variances. Jacobs may not be a contender for the No. 1 RB spot, but I'm still viewing him as an RB1.

Devonta Smith – Boom or bust wide receivers tend to be undervalued in Fantasy – just take a gander at Tyler Lockett's ADP compared to where he finishes every season in Fantasy for proof. Smith's past two games have been pretty disappointing – 7.3 and 4.2 PPR points – especially since A.J. Brown has been dominant and the Eagles offense generally has kept rolling. Smith is getting left behind, and there may be some concerns that is going to be the reality moving forward. More likely, Smith has just been on the bad side of variance lately, just like he was on the good side when he went for 44 yards on five targets but found the end zone in Week 6. Smith has four games with at least 15 PPR points, with as many as 28.9 in his best games. The down games are frustrating, but the upside is worth chasing if you can get Smith coming off the down games.

One to buy-high

Rondale Moore - Moore was forced to play most of his snaps on the outside of the formation in the first game with DeAndre Hopkins, and it was predictably terrible for his Fantasy value - 5-foot-7 wide receivers generally don't win on the outside in the NFL. In the past two games, however, Moore has been used much more often out of the slot, and he's responded with 15 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Moore looked like the perfect complement to Hopkins in this offense, an underneath-oriented receiver with big-play ability with the ball in his hands, and that's exactly what he's been when healthy this season - even including his one-catch showing in Week 7, Moore is averaging 13.3 PPR points per game over his past five; he's at 15.6 if you take out Week 7. I'm viewing him as pretty much a must-start WR2 in PPR scoring right now.

Three to sell-high

Tony Pollard – The Fantasy community wants to see Pollard get a significantly larger role, but even with Ezekiel Elliott out in Week 8, Pollard played 31 snaps – not far from his 29.5-snap average for the season. And Cowboys RB coach Skip Peete told reporters during the bye week, "I think that's probably his max as far as total play count." Peete continued: "When he had that long run on that third-and-1, as soon as he got to the sideline, he said, 'Coach, I'm done. I'm done for the game. Done. I got no more.'" Whether we like it or not, the Cowboys are committed to Elliott, who is expected back this week, and that should return Pollard to his complementary role. He's super-valuable for the Cowboys in that role, but he was averaging 10.2 PPR points per game prior to Elliott's injury. He's a supremely valuable handcuff, but it's worth seeing if someone might believe he's more than that.

Cordarrelle Patterson – Patterson had an awesome Week 9 in his return from the IR, but that was mostly because he got into the end zone twice. Without that, it was 53 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches while splitting touches with two other running backs. It's not unreasonable to think he played a somewhat limited 39% snap share because he was coming back from the injury, but I'm also concerned that might just be the norm moving forward. Patterson is a punishing, physical runner who notably broke down as last season went on and then made it through three games before getting hurt, and it might be in the Falcons best interest to keep him in a timeshare. He'll still be useful, but if someone in your league is viewing Week 9 as more of a floor than a ceiling outcome, it's a perfect time to try to move Patterson.

Greg Dulcich – I think Dulcich is probably going to be a top 12 tight end the rest of the way, but it's worth keeping his impressive start in perspective. He has one game out of three with more than five targets, and while I love his 13.2-yard average depth of target, he probably won't be able to sustain his current 71% catch rate – league-wide, passes thrown between 12-14 yards down the field are caught 58% of the time. Dulcich might just be an outlier there, in which case, he might just be a top three tight end moving forward, but we've been fooled by that kind of talk before. He's good, but probably not great, and his value may never be higher.

One to sell-low

D'Onta Foreman – Foreman's Week 9 – 23 yards on seven carries, two catches for -2 yards – looked a lot more like what I expected to see from him than his massive Week 8. You can't discount that Foreman rushed for 118 yards in consecutive games, but this is still a bad offense, with Foreman expected to be in a timeshare with Chuba Hubbard likely back this week. Foreman can be useful in that context, but he's unlikely to be a must-start back, and very well could be completely irrelevant for Fantasy – remember how little we cared about the backs in Carolina when Christian McCaffrey was hurt last season. What's scary is, this offense might actually be even worse.