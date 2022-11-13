pat-freiermuth-steelers-3-getty.jpg
USATSI

If you added Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, or Dalton Schultz this week, they should all be in your starting lineups this week -- they're all in my top-eight for Week 10, with Schultz ranked highest among that crew. The tight end position still isn't great -- I'd say it goes about nine deep before you're in the "touchdown-or-bust" range -- but given how shallow the position typically looks, that's not so bad. Here are the rest of my top 20 at tight end: 

  1. Travis Kelce vs. JAX
  2. Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
  3. George Kittle vs. LAC
  4. T.J. Hockenson @BUF
  5. Dalton Schultz @GB
  6. Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
  7. Greg Dulcich @TEN
  8. Gerald Everett @SF
  9. Zach Ertz @LAR
  10. Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
  11. Foster Moreau vs. IND
  12. Juwan Johnson @PIT
  13. Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
  14. Dawson Knox vs. MIN
  15. Taysom Hill @PIT
  16. Harrison Bryant @MIA
  17. Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
  18. Cole Kmet vs. DET
  19. Logan Thomas @PHI
  20. Mo Alie-Cox @LV