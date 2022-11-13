If you added Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, or Dalton Schultz this week, they should all be in your starting lineups this week -- they're all in my top-eight for Week 10, with Schultz ranked highest among that crew. The tight end position still isn't great -- I'd say it goes about nine deep before you're in the "touchdown-or-bust" range -- but given how shallow the position typically looks, that's not so bad. Here are the rest of my top 20 at tight end:
- Travis Kelce vs. JAX
- Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
- George Kittle vs. LAC
- T.J. Hockenson @BUF
- Dalton Schultz @GB
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
- Greg Dulcich @TEN
- Gerald Everett @SF
- Zach Ertz @LAR
- Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
- Foster Moreau vs. IND
- Juwan Johnson @PIT
- Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
- Dawson Knox vs. MIN
- Taysom Hill @PIT
- Harrison Bryant @MIA
- Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
- Cole Kmet vs. DET
- Logan Thomas @PHI
- Mo Alie-Cox @LV