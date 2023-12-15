Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How weird was Thursday's game? Well, Zamir White, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer, Brandon Bolden, and Tre Tucker all scored for the Raiders, combining for six touchdowns between them – seven, if you include Meyers' passing touchdown to Davante Adams. Entering play Thursday, they had eight touchdowns total this season.

The Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21, in one of those games that was so lopsided so quickly that I'm actually not sure we can draw any conclusions from it. Are the Raiders suddenly a juggernaut offensively, led by Aidan O'Connell? Seeing as they were shut out literally four days ago, that seems unlikely.

This was more about the Chargers being an absolute disaster. Justin Herbert's absence didn't help, obviously, as the Raiders had two defensive touchdowns on the Chargers' five turnovers (three by Easton Stick, who started in Herbert's place), and were gifted short fields on three of their early touchdowns, too. Brandon Staley may make it to the end of the season, or he may be fired by the end of this week, but his time as the Chargers coach was finished before they went to halftime down 42-0.

It was such a ridiculous game that I'm not sure there's much we can learn from it. Zamir White was better than I expected, and can be an RB3 if Josh Jacobs has to miss more time. And maybe Isaiah Spiller did enough in garbage time to leapfrog Joshua Kelley, who had a costly lost fumble last night. And it was nice to see Joshua Palmer still hitting on big plays en route to a four-catch, 113-yard-with-a-touchdown game. He'll be in the WR3 discussion moving forward.

But otherwise, I think we can just ignore that game. The Chargers are probably going to be a pretty big mess the rest of the way, but I would still be willing to use Austin Ekeler as a low-end RB2; Keenan Allen will be a must-start WR when he's back, as is Davante Adams, who had 8-101-1 in one of his best games of the season. Other than that? I think we can probably memory-hole this one.

It's just another weird game in a weird NFL season. If you started the Raiders DST or White, your playoff week got off to a pretty unexpectedly good start, but there's still work to be done. Because, as of Thursday night, there's still a ton of uncertainty about who will even be available in Week 15, let alone who should be in your starting lineup.

In today's newsletter, I focused on player availability, players you should consider starting and sitting, and more.

Week 15 injury updates

Remember, we've got three games Saturday this week, and we already have the full, final injury reports for those six teams, so we'll start there:

Saturday game injuries

Alexander Mattison (ankle): OUT – Ty Chandler is in the top 20 at RB vs. the Bengals.

Justin Jefferson (chest): QUESTIONABLE – He told reporters he's going to play, and I have no reason to not believe him.

Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT – Mitchell Trubisky will start a second game in a row. He's a fringe QB2, and a downgrade for the offense as a whole. At least Diontae Johnson (knee) and Najee Harris (knee) both have no injury designation after missing practice earlier in the week.

Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT – Taylor will miss his third straight game. Zack Moss continues to start in his place, and is a low-end RB1.

Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT – Dulcich will have to wait at least one more week to come back from IR. He's a decent stash in deeper leagues, but is by no means a sure thing.

Other Week 15 injury updates