The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.  

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Thu, Dec 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 35
Chargers
Raiders
Easton Stick2.3Aidan O'Connell1.7
Austin Ekeler8.5Zamir White5.4
Josh Palmer6.4Ameer Abdullah4.1
Quentin Johnston5.2Davante Adams7.9
Gerald Everett6.5Jakobi Meyers5.9
Chargers DST 5.6Raiders DST 6.2
Minnesota Vikings
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Dec 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 40
Vikings
Bengals
Nick Mullens5.1Jake Browning6.0
Ty Chandler6.8Joe Mixon8.4
Justin Jefferson8.2Chase Brown5.3
Jordan Addison5.8Ja'Marr Chase8.3
T.J. Hockenson8.5Tee Higgins6.3
Vikings DST 5.0Tyler Boyd3.4


Tanner Hudson5.0


Bengals DST 4.6
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Dec 16 at 4:30 pm ET •
IND -1.5, O/U 42
Steelers
Colts
Mitch Trubisky2.8Gardner Minshew5.7
Najee Harris6.7Zack Moss7.5
Jaylen Warren5.7Michael Pittman9.6
Diontae Johnson6.6Josh Downs4.0
George Pickens5.3Colts DST 5.8
Pat Freiermuth5.3

Steelers DST 5.2

Denver Broncos
@
Detroit Lions
Sat, Dec 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -4.5, O/U 47.5
Broncos
Lions
Russell Wilson6.8Jared Goff7.1
Javonte Williams7.0Jahmyr Gibbs8.7
Samaje Perine4.2David Montgomery7.3
Courtland Sutton7.8Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9
Jerry Jeudy4.8Jameson Williams4.2
Broncos DST 4.4Sam LaPorta7.7


Lions DST 3.8
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 34
Falcons
Panthers
Desmond Ridder2.2Bryce Young1.4
Bijan Robinson9.0Chuba Hubbard7.1
Tyler Allgeier4.5Miles Sanders4.0
Drake London6.1Adam Thielen6.9
Kyle Pitts5.9Jonathan Mingo4.9
Falcons DST 7.6D.J. Chark3.8


Panthers DST 2.3
Chicago Bears
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 38.5
Bears
Browns
Justin Fields8.2Joe Flacco6.6
D'Onta Foreman6.4Jerome Ford7.2
D.J. Moore9.0Kareem Hunt5.9
Cole Kmet6.9Amari Cooper7.7
Bears DST 6.6Elijah Moore4.7


David Njoku7.1


Browns DST 6.4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 41.5
Buccaneers
Packers
Baker Mayfield6.4Jordan Love7.7
Rachaad White9.5A.J. Dillon5.8
Mike Evans9.3Jayden Reed7.6
Chris Godwin5.5Romeo Doubs6.2
Cade Otton4.8Tucker Kraft5.6
Buccaneers DST 3.2Packers DST 3.6
New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -8.5, O/U 37.5
Jets
Dolphins
Zach Wilson3.9Tua Tagovailoa6.5
Breece Hall8.8Raheem Mostert9.4
Garrett Wilson9.1De'Von Achane8.1
Tyler Conklin6.0Tyreek Hill9.8
Jets DST 7.3Jaylen Waddle7.4


Dolphins DST 7.5
Kansas City Chiefs
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +7.5, O/U 37
Chiefs
Patriots
Patrick Mahomes7.9Bailey Zappe2.6
Jerick McKinnon6.2Ezekiel Elliott8.2
Clyde Edwards-Helaire5.5JuJu Smith-Schuster4.4
Rashee Rice8.1Hunter Henry4.7
Kadarius Toney3.0Patriots DST 4.2
Travis Kelce8.3

Chiefs DST 7.2

New York Giants
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -6, O/U 39
Giants
Saints
Tommy DeVito3.8Derek Carr5.8
Saquon Barkley9.7Alvin Kamara8.6
Wan'Dale Robinson5.6Chris Olave8.6
Isaiah Hodgins3.9Juwan Johnson1.9
Jalin Hyatt3.6Saints DST 3.4
Dan Bellinger1.3

Giants DST 4.0

Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3, O/U 37
Texans
Titans
Davis Mills1.5Will Levis5.2
Devin Singletary6.0Derrick Henry8.9
Dameon Pierce3.8Tyjae Spears5.2
Noah Brown4.6DeAndre Hopkins8.0
Robert Woods4.1Chigoziem Okonkwo5.7
Dalton Schultz6.4Titans DST 6.8
Texans DST 5.4

San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +12.5, O/U 48
49ers
Cardinals
Brock Purdy8.6Kyler Murray6.3
Christian McCaffrey9.9James Conner6.5
Deebo Samuel9.7Greg Dortch4.5
Brandon Aiyuk8.5Rondale Moore3.7
George Kittle7.2Trey McBride7.6
49ers DST 9.1Cardinals DST 1.3
Washington Commanders
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 50.5
Commanders
Rams
Sam Howell6.9Matthew Stafford8.3
Antonio Gibson6.6Kyren Williams9.8
Terry McLaurin6.8Puka Nacua9.4
Curtis Samuel6.5Cooper Kupp9.2
Jahan Dotson3.5Demarcus Robinson5.0
Logan Thomas5.8Rams DST 7.0
Commanders DST 2.0

Dallas Cowboys
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -2, O/U 50.5
Cowboys
Bills
Dak Prescott9.3Josh Allen9.1
Tony Pollard8.3James Cook7.8
Rico Dowdle3.7Latavius Murray3.9
CeeDee Lamb9.9Stefon Diggs8.7
Brandin Cooks5.7Gabe Davis5.4
Michael Gallup3.1Dalton Kincaid7.3
Jake Ferguson7.8Bills DST 2.7
Cowboys DST 6.0

Baltimore Ravens
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
JAC +3, O/U 42.5
Ravens
Jaguars
Lamar Jackson9.4Trevor Lawrence7.6
Keaton Mitchell6.3Travis Etienne7.9
Gus Edwards5.0Calvin Ridley7.1
Zay Flowers7.5Zay Jones6.0
Odell Beckham Jr.6.7Parker Washington4.3
Isaiah Likely6.7Evan Engram8.1
Ravens DST 7.4Jaguars DST 3.0
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Seattle Seahawks
Mon, Dec 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA +3.5, O/U 47.5
Eagles
Seahawks
Jalen Hurts8.9Drew Lock3.7
D'Andre Swift7.4Kenneth Walker III6.9
A.J. Brown9.5Zach Charbonnet4.8
DeVonta Smith8.8DK Metcalf8.4
Dallas Goedert6.8Tyler Lockett7.0
Eagles DST 4.8Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.1


Seahawks DST 2.8