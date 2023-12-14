jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.   

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Thu, Dec 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 35
Chargers
Raiders
Easton Stick2.3Aidan O'Connell1.7
Austin Ekeler8.3Zamir White5.4
Josh Palmer5.9Ameer Abdullah3.3
Quentin Johnston4.5Davante Adams7.6
Gerald Everett6.5Jakobi Meyers5.3
Chargers DST 5.6Raiders DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Dec 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 40
Vikings
Bengals
Nick Mullens5.1Jake Browning6.0
Ty Chandler6.3Joe Mixon8.0
Justin Jefferson8.0Chase Brown4.9
Jordan Addison5.7Ja'Marr Chase8.4
T.J. Hockenson8.0Tee Higgins6.1
Vikings DST 5.0Tyler Boyd3.3


Tanner Hudson4.6


Bengals DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Dec 16 at 4:30 pm ET •
IND -1.5, O/U 42
Steelers
Colts
Mitch Trubisky2.8Gardner Minshew5.7
Najee Harris6.4Zack Moss7.5
Jaylen Warren5.1Michael Pittman8.6
Diontae Johnson6.5Josh Downs3.2
George Pickens4.8Colts DST 5.8
Pat Freiermuth5.2

Steelers DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Detroit Lions
Sat, Dec 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -4.5, O/U 47.5
Broncos
Lions
Russell Wilson6.8Jared Goff7.1
Javonte Williams6.5Jahmyr Gibbs8.4
Samaje Perine3.2David Montgomery7.2
Courtland Sutton8.1Amon-Ra St. Brown8.7
Jerry Jeudy4.9Jameson Williams4.7
Broncos DST 4.4Sam LaPorta7.7


Lions DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 34
Falcons
Panthers
Desmond Ridder2.2Bryce Young1.4
Bijan Robinson8.7Chuba Hubbard6.9
Tyler Allgeier4.4Miles Sanders4.0
Drake London5.4Adam Thielen6.2
Kyle Pitts6.1Jonathan Mingo3.4
Falcons DST 7.6D.J. Chark3.6


Panthers DST 2.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 38.5
Bears
Browns
Justin Fields8.2Joe Flacco6.6
D'Onta Foreman6.6Jerome Ford7.0
D.J. Moore9.5Kareem Hunt5.9
Cole Kmet6.7Amari Cooper7.5
Bears DST 6.6Elijah Moore4.6


David Njoku7.0


Browns DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 41.5
Buccaneers
Packers
Baker Mayfield6.4Jordan Love7.7
Rachaad White9.0A.J. Dillon5.6
Mike Evans9.3Jayden Reed7.4
Chris Godwin5.1Romeo Doubs6.0
Cade Otton4.4Tucker Kraft5.8
Buccaneers DST 3.2Packers DST 3.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -8.5, O/U 37.5
Jets
Dolphins
Zach Wilson3.9Tua Tagovailoa6.5
Breece Hall7.6Raheem Mostert9.3
Garrett Wilson7.7De'Von Achane8.1
Tyler Conklin5.7Tyreek Hill9.7
Jets DST 7.3Jaylen Waddle7.2


Dolphins DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +7.5, O/U 37
Chiefs
Patriots
Patrick Mahomes7.9Bailey Zappe2.6
Jerick McKinnon5.7Ezekiel Elliott7.7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire5.5JuJu Smith-Schuster3.7
Rashee Rice7.9Hunter Henry5.0
Kadarius Toney3.0Patriots DST 4.2
Travis Kelce7.9

Chiefs DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -6, O/U 39
Giants
Saints
Tommy DeVito3.8Derek Carr5.8
Saquon Barkley9.5Alvin Kamara8.5
Wan'Dale Robinson4.4Chris Olave8.9
Isaiah Hodgins3.1Juwan Johnson1.9
Jalin Hyatt2.9Saints DST 3.4
Dan Bellinger1.3

Giants DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3, O/U 37
Texans
Titans
Davis Mills1.5Will Levis5.2
Devin Singletary6.0Derrick Henry9.6
Dameon Pierce4.2Tyjae Spears4.5
Noah Brown4.3DeAndre Hopkins7.8
Robert Woods3.5Chigoziem Okonkwo5.9
Dalton Schultz6.2Titans DST 6.8
Texans DST 5.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +12.5, O/U 48
49ers
Cardinals
Brock Purdy8.6Kyler Murray6.3
Christian McCaffrey9.9James Conner6.7
Deebo Samuel9.8Greg Dortch3.9
Brandon Aiyuk8.8Rondale Moore3.7
George Kittle7.5Trey McBride7.4
49ers DST 9.1Cardinals DST 1.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 50.5
Commanders
Rams
Sam Howell6.9Matthew Stafford8.3
Antonio Gibson5.8Kyren Williams9.7
Terry McLaurin6.4Puka Nacua9.4
Curtis Samuel5.8Cooper Kupp9.2
Jahan Dotson4.1Demarcus Robinson4.2
Logan Thomas6.0Rams DST 7.0
Commanders DST 2.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -2, O/U 50.5
Cowboys
Bills
Dak Prescott9.3Josh Allen9.1
Tony Pollard7.9James Cook7.3
Rico Dowdle3.9Latavius Murray3.9
CeeDee Lamb9.9Stefon Diggs8.3
Brandin Cooks5.2Gabe Davis5.0
Michael Gallup3.0Dalton Kincaid7.1
Jake Ferguson7.6Bills DST 2.7
Cowboys DST 6.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
JAC +3, O/U 42.5
Ravens
Jaguars
Lamar Jackson9.4Trevor Lawrence7.6
Keaton Mitchell6.2Travis Etienne7.4
Gus Edwards5.0Calvin Ridley6.8
Zay Flowers7.3Zay Jones5.5
Odell Beckham Jr.6.6Parker Washington3.8
Isaiah Likely6.8Evan Engram7.8
Ravens DST 7.4Jaguars DST 3.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Seattle Seahawks
Mon, Dec 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA +3.5, O/U 47.5
Eagles
Seahawks
Jalen Hurts8.9Drew Lock3.7
D'Andre Swift7.1Kenneth Walker III6.8
A.J. Brown9.6Zach Charbonnet4.6
DeVonta Smith8.5DK Metcalf8.2
Dallas Goedert6.9Tyler Lockett6.9
Eagles DST 4.8Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.0


Seahawks DST 2.8