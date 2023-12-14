The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers

Raiders

Easton Stick 2.3 Aidan O'Connell 1.7 Austin Ekeler 8.3 Zamir White 5.4 Josh Palmer 5.9 Ameer Abdullah 3.3 Quentin Johnston 4.5 Davante Adams 7.6 Gerald Everett 6.5 Jakobi Meyers 5.3 Chargers DST 5.6 Raiders DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings

Bengals

Nick Mullens 5.1 Jake Browning 6.0 Ty Chandler 6.3 Joe Mixon 8.0 Justin Jefferson 8.0 Chase Brown 4.9 Jordan Addison 5.7 Ja'Marr Chase 8.4 T.J. Hockenson 8.0 Tee Higgins 6.1 Vikings DST 5.0 Tyler Boyd 3.3



Tanner Hudson 4.6



Bengals DST 4.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers

Colts

Mitch Trubisky 2.8 Gardner Minshew 5.7 Najee Harris 6.4 Zack Moss 7.5 Jaylen Warren 5.1 Michael Pittman 8.6 Diontae Johnson 6.5 Josh Downs 3.2 George Pickens 4.8 Colts DST 5.8 Pat Freiermuth 5.2



Steelers DST 5.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos

Lions

Russell Wilson 6.8 Jared Goff 7.1 Javonte Williams 6.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.4 Samaje Perine 3.2 David Montgomery 7.2 Courtland Sutton 8.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.7 Jerry Jeudy 4.9 Jameson Williams 4.7 Broncos DST 4.4 Sam LaPorta 7.7



Lions DST 3.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons

Panthers

Desmond Ridder 2.2 Bryce Young 1.4 Bijan Robinson 8.7 Chuba Hubbard 6.9 Tyler Allgeier 4.4 Miles Sanders 4.0 Drake London 5.4 Adam Thielen 6.2 Kyle Pitts 6.1 Jonathan Mingo 3.4 Falcons DST 7.6 D.J. Chark 3.6



Panthers DST 2.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears

Browns

Justin Fields 8.2 Joe Flacco 6.6 D'Onta Foreman 6.6 Jerome Ford 7.0 D.J. Moore 9.5 Kareem Hunt 5.9 Cole Kmet 6.7 Amari Cooper 7.5 Bears DST 6.6 Elijah Moore 4.6



David Njoku 7.0



Browns DST 6.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers

Packers

Baker Mayfield 6.4 Jordan Love 7.7 Rachaad White 9.0 A.J. Dillon 5.6 Mike Evans 9.3 Jayden Reed 7.4 Chris Godwin 5.1 Romeo Doubs 6.0 Cade Otton 4.4 Tucker Kraft 5.8 Buccaneers DST 3.2 Packers DST 3.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets

Dolphins

Zach Wilson 3.9 Tua Tagovailoa 6.5 Breece Hall 7.6 Raheem Mostert 9.3 Garrett Wilson 7.7 De'Von Achane 8.1 Tyler Conklin 5.7 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Jets DST 7.3 Jaylen Waddle 7.2



Dolphins DST 7.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs

Patriots

Patrick Mahomes 7.9 Bailey Zappe 2.6 Jerick McKinnon 5.7 Ezekiel Elliott 7.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.7 Rashee Rice 7.9 Hunter Henry 5.0 Kadarius Toney 3.0 Patriots DST 4.2 Travis Kelce 7.9



Chiefs DST 7.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants

Saints

Tommy DeVito 3.8 Derek Carr 5.8 Saquon Barkley 9.5 Alvin Kamara 8.5 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.4 Chris Olave 8.9 Isaiah Hodgins 3.1 Juwan Johnson 1.9 Jalin Hyatt 2.9 Saints DST 3.4 Dan Bellinger 1.3



Giants DST 4.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans

Titans

Davis Mills 1.5 Will Levis 5.2 Devin Singletary 6.0 Derrick Henry 9.6 Dameon Pierce 4.2 Tyjae Spears 4.5 Noah Brown 4.3 DeAndre Hopkins 7.8 Robert Woods 3.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.9 Dalton Schultz 6.2 Titans DST 6.8 Texans DST 5.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers

Cardinals

Brock Purdy 8.6 Kyler Murray 6.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 James Conner 6.7 Deebo Samuel 9.8 Greg Dortch 3.9 Brandon Aiyuk 8.8 Rondale Moore 3.7 George Kittle 7.5 Trey McBride 7.4 49ers DST 9.1 Cardinals DST 1.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders

Rams

Sam Howell 6.9 Matthew Stafford 8.3 Antonio Gibson 5.8 Kyren Williams 9.7 Terry McLaurin 6.4 Puka Nacua 9.4 Curtis Samuel 5.8 Cooper Kupp 9.2 Jahan Dotson 4.1 Demarcus Robinson 4.2 Logan Thomas 6.0 Rams DST 7.0 Commanders DST 2.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys

Bills

Dak Prescott 9.3 Josh Allen 9.1 Tony Pollard 7.9 James Cook 7.3 Rico Dowdle 3.9 Latavius Murray 3.9 CeeDee Lamb 9.9 Stefon Diggs 8.3 Brandin Cooks 5.2 Gabe Davis 5.0 Michael Gallup 3.0 Dalton Kincaid 7.1 Jake Ferguson 7.6 Bills DST 2.7 Cowboys DST 6.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens

Jaguars

Lamar Jackson 9.4 Trevor Lawrence 7.6 Keaton Mitchell 6.2 Travis Etienne 7.4 Gus Edwards 5.0 Calvin Ridley 6.8 Zay Flowers 7.3 Zay Jones 5.5 Odell Beckham Jr. 6.6 Parker Washington 3.8 Isaiah Likely 6.8 Evan Engram 7.8 Ravens DST 7.4 Jaguars DST 3.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em