It's Week 15 and the byes are now behind us. If you managed to make the playoffs in your league, a huge congrats is most certainly in order. You've successfully navigated ill-timed bye weeks, injuries and a host of other issues. With that said, the mission is certainly not complete. It's time to go win that league championship!
Thankfully, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 15 at wide receiver.
Wide Receivers
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There's no sitting Rice now after the way he's performed in the past three games against the Raiders, Packers and Bills. He has at least 14.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span. The Patriots have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games, and Rice should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Even though the Chiefs offense is struggling of late, Rice continues to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The targets aren't ideal for Sutton, who has seven or less in four games in a row, but the production is hard to ignore. He continues to find the end zone with a touchdown in seven of his past eight games and 10 on the season. This is a great matchup for him against the Lions, who have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, and Sutton should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins is getting back to must-start status with his production of late, and he should stay hot in a revenge game against his former team. He has a touchdown in three of his past four games, and in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Miami, Hopkins has 24 targets for 12 catches, 199 yards and two touchdowns. The last time he faced the Texans was in Week 7 in 2021 with the Cardinals, and Hopkins had seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The Texans have allowed eight of the past nine No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and 10 receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Garrett Wilson loved having Zach Wilson back under center for the Jets in Week 14 against Houston, and Garrett Wilson had nine catches for 108 yards on 14 targets. He also did well against Miami in Week 12 with seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Dolphins. Miami has now allowed a receiver to score at least 17.4 PPR points in three of the past four games.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers has been solid in two games without Mark Andrews (ankle), and Flowers should remain a go-to option for Lamar Jackson in Week 15 at Jacksonville. In his past two games against the Chargers and Rams, Flowers has 18 targets for 11 catches, 85 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added one carry for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Flowers should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Odell Beckham Jr. as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had 10 targets for four catches, 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Rams. Beckham now has three games with at least seven targets in his past five outings, and he scored at least 14.6 PPR points in all of them.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if Christian Watson (hamstring) can return for Week 15 against Tampa Bay after sitting out Week 14 at the Giants, and if he does then consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. But even if Watson is back, I still like Reed as a high-end No. 3 receiver as well. He's been awesome of late with at least 12.3 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he just got 12 total touches (eight catches and four carries) against the Giants. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Romeo Doubs is also worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all in play in Week 15 as potential starters to varying degrees given the matchup with the Eagles. I like Metcalf as a must-start option in all leagues, Lockett as a borderline starter and Smith-Njigba as a No. 3 Fantasy option. For Lockett, he just had six catches for 89 yards on six targets in Week 14 at San Francisco, and he has at least six targets in six of his past seven games. He has three games with at least 14.9 PPR points over that span, and hopefully Geno Smith (groin) is healthy for this matchup. Philadelphia allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so look for the Seattle passing game to thrive this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
McLaurin will hopefully get a squeaky wheel game in Week 15 at the Rams after what happened to him in Week 13 against Miami. Against the Dolphins, McLaurin had three targets and no catches, and following the game he said, "I ran a lot of cardio." He's also scored fewer than 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. I would only start McLaurin in three-receiver leagues, along with Curtis Samuel, who has 13 catches for 165 yards on 17 targets in his past two games. But this is a good matchup since the Rams have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points in their past four games.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In two games since Christian Kirk (groin) got hurt, Jones has 22 targets. While he only has 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns to show for it against Cincinnati and Cleveland, the potential for a big game is there, and it could happen in Week 15 against the Ravens. Jones faced the Ravens last year in Week 12 and had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets, so hopefully history can repeat itself. And in deeper leagues, you can also look at Parker Washington since he has two touchdowns in the past two games with Kirk hurt, including eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's risky to trust Robinson after one good game, but he looked great in Week 14 against Green Bay with six catches for 79 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come, and the Saints have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12 PPR points in all but two games this season. We'll see if Robinson can be that guy for the Giants again, and I hope Tommy DeVito continues to lean on him in this matchup. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks nearly had a touchdown in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but he fell just short of the goal line. Had he scored, that would have been a touchdown in five home games in a row. On the road, Cooks has been terrible, averaging 5.7 PPR points in six outings outside of Dallas. He also hasn't had more than five targets in any of his past four games, and he's a questionable No. 3 Fantasy receiver for Week 15 at Buffalo.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In his past two games since a three-game absence with a hamstring injury, Higgins has combined for five catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets against Jacksonville and Indianapolis. He's only scored a touchdown in one game this season, which was Week 2, and this Vikings defense is tough to throw against. Minnesota has also allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 10, and Higgins is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 15.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis has now gone without a catch in three of his past five games after getting just two targets for no receptions in Week 14 at Kansas City. He also has one touchdown since Week 8. He could always surprise us with a big game, including Week 15 against Dallas, but he's too tough to trust in the majority of leagues. Also, only one receiver has scored a touchdown against the Cowboys in the past four games, which was DK Metcalf in Week 13.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We keep waiting for Pickens to be a consistent Fantasy option, but that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. He's scored 8.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. He also has six targets or less in seven games in a row. Diontae Johnson is the only Steelers receiver to consider using in Week 15 at the Colts, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy option at best in PPR.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Godwin finally got a hefty dose of targets in Week 14 at Atlanta with 11, which was his best total since Week 7. However, he only managed five catches for 53 yards, and he's now had fewer than 60 receiving yards in seven games in a row. He's also scored just one receiving touchdown this season, which came in Week 8, and Godwin is too tough to trust in the Fantasy playoffs. The Packers also are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London was a star in Week 14 against Tampa Bay with 10 catches for 172 yards on 11 targets. It continued his pattern of being great at home -- he's scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each of his past five games in Atlanta -- but he struggles on the road. London has averaged just 7.9 PPR points per game in six road games this season, and he scored 6.6 PPR points at Arizona in Week 10 and 1.8 PPR points at the Jets in Week 13 in his past two road outings. Carolina is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and London had no catches on one target against the Panthers at home in Week 1. I would only use London in three-receiver leagues in Week 15.