Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 74 REYDS 540 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.2 We'll see if Christian Watson (hamstring) can return for Week 15 against Tampa Bay after sitting out Week 14 at the Giants, and if he does then consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. But even if Watson is back, I still like Reed as a high-end No. 3 receiver as well. He's been awesome of late with at least 12.3 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he just got 12 total touches (eight catches and four carries) against the Giants. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Romeo Doubs is also worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 93 REYDS 711 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all in play in Week 15 as potential starters to varying degrees given the matchup with the Eagles. I like Metcalf as a must-start option in all leagues, Lockett as a borderline starter and Smith-Njigba as a No. 3 Fantasy option. For Lockett, he just had six catches for 89 yards on six targets in Week 14 at San Francisco, and he has at least six targets in six of his past seven games. He has three games with at least 14.9 PPR points over that span, and hopefully Geno Smith (groin) is healthy for this matchup. Philadelphia allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so look for the Seattle passing game to thrive this week.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 100 REYDS 694 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 McLaurin will hopefully get a squeaky wheel game in Week 15 at the Rams after what happened to him in Week 13 against Miami. Against the Dolphins, McLaurin had three targets and no catches, and following the game he said, "I ran a lot of cardio." He's also scored fewer than 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. I would only start McLaurin in three-receiver leagues, along with Curtis Samuel, who has 13 catches for 165 yards on 17 targets in his past two games. But this is a good matchup since the Rams have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points in their past four games.

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 215 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 In two games since Christian Kirk (groin) got hurt, Jones has 22 targets. While he only has 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns to show for it against Cincinnati and Cleveland, the potential for a big game is there, and it could happen in Week 15 against the Ravens. Jones faced the Ravens last year in Week 12 and had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets, so hopefully history can repeat itself. And in deeper leagues, you can also look at Parker Washington since he has two touchdowns in the past two games with Kirk hurt, including eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets.