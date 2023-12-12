As we enter into the Fantasy playoffs, you'll hear a lot of "start your studs" or "dance with the girl you brought" or some variance. The point being that if you drafted someone early in drafts and made it to the playoffs, you should keep starting them. But with the way Austin Ekeler has performed over the last month, I would understand if you were hesitant, especially in non-PPR.

Ekeler is coming off his best performance of the last month, a 100-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Broncos. But as bad as the Raiders have been against running backs, the Broncos are a much better matchup. They've allowed 27% more Fantasy points to running backs than the Raiders and they give up more than a yard per carry more to the position. They also just held the Vikings without a touchdown and Easton Stick will draw the start for the Chargers.

This is all best illustrated by the fact that the Chargers are a field goal underdog to the Raiders on Thursday night, with an implied team total of 15.5. That, combined with Ekeler's rushing inefficiency and loss of rush share last week means that when you look at my projections you won't see Ekeler projected as a top-20 rusher in any format. I the rankings, I'm still willing to boost Ekeler closer to RB15 in full PPR, because Stick will likely target him at a higher rate. Still, he's far from a must-start, especially in non-PPR, where I would start both Lions and both Dolphins backs over him.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 15 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Zamit White and Ameer Abdullah will split the work if Jacobs is out. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ty Chandler should be the lead back without Mattison.

RB Preview Numbers to know

22.4% -- De'Von Achane is second on the Dolphins with a 22.4% target share since his return. Both he and Raheem Mostert are must-start RBs.

-- De'Von Achane is second on the Dolphins with a 22.4% target share since his return. Both he and Raheem Mostert are must-start RBs. 42.7% -- D'Onta Foreman's 42.7% rush success rate ranks seventh in the NFL, four points better than any other Bears running back.

-- D'Onta Foreman's 42.7% rush success rate ranks seventh in the NFL, four points better than any other Bears running back. 2.13 -- D'Andre Swift ranks second amongst running backs, averaging 2.13 yards before contact per rush. His schedule gets easier moving forward as well.

-- D'Andre Swift ranks second amongst running backs, averaging 2.13 yards before contact per rush. His schedule gets easier moving forward as well. 84% -- Zack Moss has played at least 84% of the Colts offensive snaps the last two weeks. As bad as he's been, he's a start if Jonathan Taylor remains out.

-- Zack Moss has played at least 84% of the Colts offensive snaps the last two weeks. As bad as he's been, he's a start if Jonathan Taylor remains out. 31.5% -- Tyjae Spears' 31.5% avoid rate ranks third amongst running backs with at least 65 rush attempts. He's a flex with Henry and he'd be a league winner if Henry goes down.

-- Tyjae Spears' 31.5% avoid rate ranks third amongst running backs with at least 65 rush attempts. He's a flex with Henry and he'd be a league winner if Henry goes down. 5.1 -- The Broncos are the only team in the NFL giving up more than five yards per carry. You should start both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery this week.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DET -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 770 REC 12 REYDS 106 TD 10 FPTS/G 16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 13 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 631 REC 14 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds (RB Preview) D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 431 REC 11 REYDS 77 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.5 Ty Chandler and Zamir White could have more upside than Foreman if the starters on their teams are officially ruled out, but Foreman doesn't need an injury. He led the team with 13 touches and 72 yards from scrimmage in Week 14 and has even caught two passes in two of his last three games. He's a nice flex this week with top 20 upside. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 13 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Chandler had 15 touches against the Raiders in Week 14 and them into 42 yards and 7.2 PPR Fantasy points. This week he has another good matchup against a poor Bengals defense, but I don't have a high degree of confidence that he'll be more efficient or see that many more touches. View Chandler as a borderline No. 2 running back if Mattison is out, but recognize that as of Tuesday Mattison has not been ruled out so Chandler has a very low floor. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 6 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 White has been significantly underrostered due to the potential of a Jacobs injury and now it has happened. Like Mattison, Jacobs has not been ruled out, but it's a short week so his odds aren't great. Expect White to dominate early downs but Ameer Abdullah will likely do more in the passing game. View White as flex, just behind Foreman, if Jacobs is out.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 They simply could not raise Ezekiel Elliott's price fast enough. Elliott is in line for 20-plus touches and a handful of targets against a Chiefs defense that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry and has been gashed by running backs over the past month. Elliott is the free space on the main slate this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 625 REC 52 REYDS 435 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Hall paid off in a big way in this spot last week, finishing as the No. 1 running back on the main slate. I'm not sure that will impact his roster rate as he's on the road as an enormous underdog in Week 15. I'm going right back to him. In fact, with Hall's role in the passing game, a negative game script may actually be better for him. I would be slightly less enthused about this play if Tyreek Hill is out.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.