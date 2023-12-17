We've got plenty of injuries to deal with at the running back position for Fantasy Football as of Sunday morning in Week 15, but thankfully not too much is up in the air as of Sunday morning. Brian Robinson (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) have already been ruled out, with Antonio Gibson moving into the RB2 range of the rankings, Chris Rodriguez a decent "pray-for-a-TD" RB3/4, Ezekiel Elliott a solid RB2, and the Chiefs backups both in the RB3/4 range.
AJ Dillon is also expected to sit out Sunday's game, though he hasn't yet been ruled out due to his broken thumb. He suffered the injury last week and was hoping to be able to play through it after getting a limited practice in Friday, but according to Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to go. The good news for the Pacers is Aaron Jones (knee) is expected to play after missing three games. Jones will probably be worked in somewhat slowly given the absence and number of injuries he's dealt with this season, but I'm still using him as an RB2 where I have him. Kenyan Drake and Patrick Taylor should be in line for some work, but neither is anything more than a desperation play for deeper leagues.
Probably the biggest lingering question for Sunday morning is De'Von Achane's status as he deals with a toe injury. Achane practiced on a limited basis Friday, and that was the only time he got out on the field this week. The explosive rookie has dealt with a number of injuries that have held his breakout somewhat in check. If Achane plays, he's been too good to just declare a sit, but I'm a bit wary of relying on him in a game the Dolphins will hopefully be able to win fairly easily. I'm ranking him as a low-end RB2 if he plays, with huge upside but also considerable risk that he either suffers a setback (it wouldn't be the first time) or just has a limited role to try to keep him healthy.
Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at running back for PPR leagues:
Week 15 Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI
- Alvin Kamara vs. NYG
- Kyren Williams vs. WAS
- Bijan Robinson @CAR
- Rachaad White @GB
- Breece Hall @MIA
- Tony Pollard @BUF
- Travis Etienne vs. BAL
- Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- Saquon Barkley @NO
- D'Andre Swift @SEA
- Raheem Mostert vs. NYJ
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. KC
- James Cook vs. DAL
- James Conner vs. SF
- Chuba Hubbard vs. ATL
- De'Von Achane vs. NYJ
- Antonio Gibson @LAR
- Aaron Jones vs. TB
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @NE
- Devin Singletary @TEN
- Jerome Ford vs. CHI
- Kenneth Walker vs. PHI
- Jerick McKinnon @NE
- Keaton Mitchell @JAX
- Tyjae Spears vs. HOU
- Gus Edwards @JAX
- Tyler Allgeier @CAR
- D'Onta Foreman @CLE
- Zach Charbonnet vs. PHI
- Latavius Murray vs. DAL
- Jamaal Williams vs. NYG
- Miles Sanders vs. ATL
- Roschon Johnson @CLE
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. @LAR
- D'Ernest Johnson vs. BAL
- Kenneth Gainwell @SEA
- Kareem Hunt vs. CHI
- Dameon Pierce @TEN
- Dalvin Cook @MIA
- Justice Hill @JAX
- Rico Dowdle @BUF
- Ty Johnson vs. DAL
- Patrick Taylor vs. TB
- Kenyan Drake vs. TB
- Chase Edmonds @GB
- MIchael Carter vs. SF
- Matt Breida @NO