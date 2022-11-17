usatsi-15247221-kyler-murray-ari-qb-pregame-2020-1400.jpg
Week 11 is shaping up to be one of the worst of the season for streaming options. And that's bad news for Kyler Murray's Fantasy managers, who don't know as of Thursday afternoon if they'll have their starting quarterback in Week 11.

Making things more complicated is the fact that Murray's Cardinals play on Monday Night Football. So unless this situation gets clarified ahead of time, you may not even have the choice of waiting Murray out unless you want to add Colt McCoy as your backup. That might not be as crazy as it sounds.

  • Week 11 Previews: WR | RB | TE

McCoy acquitted himself well in Week 10, completing 26 of 37 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. That production isn't what we're typically looking for out of a starting quarterback, but considering the fact that Kenny Pickett is my favorite streamer this week, it may not be far off what you'll find on the waiver wire.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Numbers to know
  • 184.9 -- Justin Fields leads the NFL with 184.9 Fantasy points since Week 5.
  • 82.6 -- Passer rating for Justin Herbert since Week 2. Hopefully he gets Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back this week. 
  • 30 -- Patrick Mahomes is 13-0 in his career in road divisional games, with 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions. 
  • 50.5 - In three career games versus the Patriots, Zach Wilson has a 50.5 passer rating and has thrown just two touchdown passes. In those games, the Jets average just 12.0 points per game. 
  • 6 - Interceptions for Josh Allen in his past three games. 
  • 31.5 -- Fantasy points for Russell Wilson versus the Raiders in Week 4, easily his best performance of the season. 
  • 88 -- Kenny Pickett has 88 rushing yards in his past two games combined. If he could do anything as a passer, he has easy top-12 upside.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7 O/U 50
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
21.9
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2450
RUYDS
73
TD
14
INT
6
FPTS/G
19.4
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
19.7
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1980
RUYDS
121
TD
8
INT
5
FPTS/G
16.3
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
14.5
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2230
RUYDS
49
TD
11
INT
9
FPTS/G
17.1
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET NYG -3 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
22
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1596
RUYDS
387
TD
11
INT
2
FPTS/G
18
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
15.1
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2128
RUYDS
67
TD
13
INT
5
FPTS/G
17.7
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Kenny Pickett QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -4 O/U 41
OPP VS QB
4th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1161
RUYDS
149
TD
5
INT
8
FPTS/G
12.2
It is a bad week for quarterback, and there aren't any streamers I would start over someone you've been trusting. There aren't even any streamers I would start over Russell Wilson. But if you need a bye-week replacement, Pickett has been running more lately and produced 19 Fantasy points with just one total touchdown in Week 10. There's a good chance we get more pass attempts with him chasing the score against the Bengals.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR NO -3 O/U 39
OPP VS QB
8th
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1559
RUYDS
34
TD
11
INT
7
FPTS/G
16.8
Dalton has been miserable lately, but at 17 FPPG on the season, that's about as much as you can ask from a streamer this week.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -8 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
3rd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
75%
Watson is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he has top-five upside when he comes back and we're close enough to his return to stash him, especially if your QB has already had his bye.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR BAL -13 O/U 41
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
24.5
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1768
RUYDS
635
TD
18
INT
6
FPTS/G
25.3
With Patrick Mahomes in primetime and Josh Allen possibly playing in a blizzard, Jackson is my top ranked quarterback on the slate. His recent touchdown slump may keep him low-rostered as well, but either way I expect the Ravens to have their way with Carolina. There's five-touchdown upside here, even if he only plays three quarters.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Yes, the Raiders are this bad. Wilson's only great Fantasy performance of the season came against this defense. If he does it again in Week 11, you'll be on an island by playing him in DFS. Pair him up with Week 10 face plant Greg Dulcich if you really want to get weird.
QB Preview
