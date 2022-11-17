Week 11 is shaping up to be one of the worst of the season for streaming options. And that's bad news for Kyler Murray's Fantasy managers, who don't know as of Thursday afternoon if they'll have their starting quarterback in Week 11.
Making things more complicated is the fact that Murray's Cardinals play on Monday Night Football. So unless this situation gets clarified ahead of time, you may not even have the choice of waiting Murray out unless you want to add Colt McCoy as your backup. That might not be as crazy as it sounds.
McCoy acquitted himself well in Week 10, completing 26 of 37 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. That production isn't what we're typically looking for out of a starting quarterback, but considering the fact that Kenny Pickett is my favorite streamer this week, it may not be far off what you'll find on the waiver wire.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 11 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 184.9 -- Justin Fields leads the NFL with 184.9 Fantasy points since Week 5.
- 82.6 -- Passer rating for Justin Herbert since Week 2. Hopefully he gets Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back this week.
- 30 -- Patrick Mahomes is 13-0 in his career in road divisional games, with 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- 50.5 - In three career games versus the Patriots, Zach Wilson has a 50.5 passer rating and has thrown just two touchdown passes. In those games, the Jets average just 12.0 points per game.
- 6 - Interceptions for Josh Allen in his past three games.
- 31.5 -- Fantasy points for Russell Wilson versus the Raiders in Week 4, easily his best performance of the season.
- 88 -- Kenny Pickett has 88 rushing yards in his past two games combined. If he could do anything as a passer, he has easy top-12 upside.
Matchups that matter
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
It is a bad week for quarterback, and there aren't any streamers I would start over someone you've been trusting. There aren't even any streamers I would start over Russell Wilson. But if you need a bye-week replacement, Pickett has been running more lately and produced 19 Fantasy points with just one total touchdown in Week 10. There's a good chance we get more pass attempts with him chasing the score against the Bengals.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Dalton has been miserable lately, but at 17 FPPG on the season, that's about as much as you can ask from a streamer this week.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watson is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he has top-five upside when he comes back and we're close enough to his return to stash him, especially if your QB has already had his bye.
DFS Plays
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
With Patrick Mahomes in primetime and Josh Allen possibly playing in a blizzard, Jackson is my top ranked quarterback on the slate. His recent touchdown slump may keep him low-rostered as well, but either way I expect the Ravens to have their way with Carolina. There's five-touchdown upside here, even if he only plays three quarters.
Yes, the Raiders are this bad. Wilson's only great Fantasy performance of the season came against this defense. If he does it again in Week 11, you'll be on an island by playing him in DFS. Pair him up with Week 10 face plant Greg Dulcich if you really want to get weird.