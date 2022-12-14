It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Deebo Samuel, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for WR here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 15 numbers to know and more.
Wide Receivers
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even with Russell Wilson (concussion) likely out and Brett Rypien the expected starting quarterback, I'll still start Jeudy with confidence in the majority of leagues this week against the Cardinals. That's because Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out again, and that should allow Jeudy to soak up targets. That's what happened in Week 14 against the Chiefs when he had eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets, and his final touchdown came from Rypien. Four receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Cardinals in their past three games, and Jeudy has top-10 upside this week with Sutton hurt.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson comes off his bye in Week 15 and will hopefully stay hot against the Rams on Monday night. Prior to his bye, Watson was on fire with at least 20 PPR points in four games in a row, and he scored eight total touchdowns over that span. We'll see how he does with Romeo Doubs (ankle) likely back for the Packers, but I still like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with tremendous upside. The Rams have allowed five receivers to score at least 18 PPR points in their past five games, and Watson has the potential for another huge stat line in this matchup at home.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pittman should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in PPR and a flex option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues at Minnesota. This should be a game where he gets seven-plus targets, which has happened nine times this season, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of those outings. He's also averaging 15.9 PPR points in those games. There have been 17 receivers with at least seven targets against the Vikings this year, and 15 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. Minnesota is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Pittman should have a standout game in this matchup. You can also consider Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce as sleepers for this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McLaurin loves facing the Giants, and he had a standout game against them in Week 13 with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. In his past five games against the Giants, McLaurin has 37 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns, and his worst game over that span was 13 PPR points. The Giants have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past two games, and eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants in their past five outings.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones could easily flop this week against a good Cowboys secondary, but he's done enough over the past four games that you should trust him as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He has 46 targets over that span, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's been a better Fantasy receiver than Christian Kirk over that stretch of games as well, and hopefully Kirk and Jones can both post quality stat lines this week. I still like Kirk better than Jones, but both are worth starting in PPR with how well Trevor Lawrence has played of late.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We haven't had a lot of positive things to say about Johnson this season because he's struggled as a Fantasy asset. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he has six games this season with nine PPR points or less. But Johnson's season might have been different if Mitchell Trubisky started every game instead of Kenny Pickett, who could be out in Week 15 with a concussion. In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Corey Davis (concussion) could miss Week 15, which would make Moore a solid No. 3 PPR receiver. Moore stepped up in Week 14 at Buffalo when Davis got hurt with six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three games with Mike White under center. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Garrett Wilson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues, and Moore can be a quality flex option as well.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton was overshadowed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but I expect him to rebound this week at Washington. Against the Eagles, Slayton was held to two catches for 42 yards on three targets while James (seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) and Hodgins (four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each had productive outings. But James (concussion) could be out in Week 15, and Slayton was great against the Commanders in Week 13 with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues for this week.
Chris Moore WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) are still dealing with injuries, and both could be out again in Week 15. That could allow Moore the chance to have a big role again like he did in Week 14 against the Cowboys when he had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets as the lead receiver. Houston will likely be playing from behind against Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. There have been six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, with nine touchdowns over that span. Moore is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues if Collins and Cooks remain out.
NE New England • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There's a chance Jakobi Meyers (concussion) could return for Week 15 at Las Vegas, but DeVante Parker (concussion) could be out. Any absence to either one would allow Agholor a bigger role, and this is a revenge game for him against the Raiders since he played for Las Vegas in 2020. In Week 14 at Arizona with Meyers out and Parker getting hurt, Agholor led the team with 10 targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards. I would hope for better production against the Raiders, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past five games. Agholor is worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Evans is still worth starting in three-receiver leagues, but it's getting harder to even justify that. He's scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. In his past three games against Cleveland, New Orleans and San Francisco, Evans has a combined 10 catches for just 134 yards. This won't be an easy matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only one receiver has scored against Cincinnati since Week 9. I still like Chris Godwin as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, but Evans is no longer a must-start option in two-receiver formats.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Moore (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday and should be fine for Week 15 against the Steelers, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues. He played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 14 at Seattle before getting hurt but managed no catches on three targets, and he's now scored six PPR points or less in four of his past five games. We'll see if the Panthers have to be more aggressive throwing the ball this week after Sam Darnold attempted just 24 passes at Seattle, but this should be a low-scoring affair with plenty of running. Pittsburgh also has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since T.J. Watt returned from his pectoral injury in Week 10.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I've been hyping up Chark for the past two weeks, and he's been great with at least 14 PPR points in two outings against Jacksonville and Minnesota. He has 13 targets over that span for 11 catches, 189 yards and a touchdown, and it's been fun to watch him be productive after an injury-marred start to the season. But this should be a tough week for him against the Jets, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and the Lions passing attack has struggled on the road. Chark is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how Brown does without Kyler Murray (ACL), but he's struggled so far in two games with DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension. In those two outings against the Chargers in Week 12 and Patriots in Week 14, Brown has 16 targets for 10 catches, 80 yards and no touchdowns. We'll see if things change with Colt McCoy under center, but I don't want to use Brown as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues against the Broncos in Week 15. Denver is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers on the season, and Brown feels risky now without Murray and with Hopkins on the field.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I hope this is a reverse jinx for Davis and he goes off this week because his production of late has been frustrating. He's scored 11 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held under 40 receiving yards in three consecutive games. He's had some tough matchups the past two weeks against the Patriots and Jets, but it's hard to expect a big performance against the Dolphins in Week 15. In Week 3 at Miami, Davis had three catches for 37 yards on six targets. You still want Davis in your lineup in three-receiver leagues because of his upside, but his downside of late is crushing Fantasy managers. Given his recent struggles, it's understandable if you want to bench Davis at the start of the Fantasy playoffs.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'll warn you, it's risky to consider benching Cooper at home. This season, he's scored at least 14 PPR points in all six home games, and he has five touchdowns in Cleveland. But right now he's struggling with a hip injury, and in two games with Deshaun Watson, Cooper has combined for 14 PPR points on the road at Houston and Cincinnati. This week, Cooper has a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8. I'm still starting Cooper in three-receiver leagues, but his injury and this matchup make me leery of using him in two-receiver formats.