Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 113 REYDS 647 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 We haven't had a lot of positive things to say about Johnson this season because he's struggled as a Fantasy asset. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he has six games this season with nine PPR points or less. But Johnson's season might have been different if Mitchell Trubisky started every game instead of Kenny Pickett, who could be out in Week 15 with a concussion. In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver.

Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYJ -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Corey Davis (concussion) could miss Week 15, which would make Moore a solid No. 3 PPR receiver. Moore stepped up in Week 14 at Buffalo when Davis got hurt with six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three games with Mike White under center. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Garrett Wilson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues, and Moore can be a quality flex option as well.

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 608 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Slayton was overshadowed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but I expect him to rebound this week at Washington. Against the Eagles, Slayton was held to two catches for 42 yards on three targets while James (seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) and Hodgins (four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each had productive outings. But James (concussion) could be out in Week 15, and Slayton was great against the Commanders in Week 13 with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues for this week.

Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) are still dealing with injuries, and both could be out again in Week 15. That could allow Moore the chance to have a big role again like he did in Week 14 against the Cowboys when he had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets as the lead receiver. Houston will likely be playing from behind against Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. There have been six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, with nine touchdowns over that span. Moore is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues if Collins and Cooks remain out.