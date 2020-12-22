My projections-based rankings process generally lends itself to a "start your studs" approach, but there are certainly exceptions. One of those exceptions comes when studs stop performing, or being treated like, studs. That's exactly what has happened with Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Godwin's struggles appear to be closely related to the arrival of Antonio Brown. Since Brown joined the Buccaneers, Godwin is the No. 33 receiver in PPR scoring and has topped 53 yards just twice in six games. Since the team's Week 13 bye, it's been even worse, with Godwin seeing just 11.8% of the team's targets. I'm scared to start Godwin, but I have no confidence in starting him.

I honestly have no idea what to make of Smith-Schuster's struggles. He hasn't posted more than 55 yards in a game since Week 10 and he's only topped 75 yards three times all season. He does have an edge on Godwin most weeks in PPR because of his catches, but he's also coming off a three-catch performance against the Bengals on Monday night.

Are sitting Godwin or Smith-Schuster? Probably not for anyone on the waiver wire, but I'd definitely sit them for Marvin Jones, Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis and about two dozen other wideouts.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 16:

Out Week 14 Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

12 -- Marvin Jones has at least 12 targets in three of his past four games.

-- Marvin Jones has at least 12 targets in three of his past four games. 45 -- Nelson Agholor has 45 targets over his past five games.

-- Nelson Agholor has 45 targets over his past five games. 142.9 -- Corey Davis is the No. 10 WR in PPR leagues with 142.9 Fantasy points since he returned from the Covid IR in Week 7.

-- Corey Davis is the No. 10 WR in PPR leagues with 142.9 Fantasy points since he returned from the Covid IR in Week 7. 40.47% -- Marquise Brown is responsible for 40% of Baltimore's air yards; only Terry McLaurin has a higher percentage.

-- Marquise Brown is responsible for 40% of Baltimore's air yards; only Terry McLaurin has a higher percentage. 16.4 -- Brandon Aiyuk's 16.4 PPR Fantasy points per game ranks 13th, and second among receivers.

-- Brandon Aiyuk's 16.4 PPR Fantasy points per game ranks 13th, and second among receivers. 8.17 -- 78 wide receivers have at least 50 targets this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster's 8.17 yards per catch ranks 76th.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL KC -10.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK NR Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 85 TAR 119 REYDS 1017 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 18th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Waivers Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 39% Gage has a solid PPR floor with at least 123 PPR points in four of his past five games and a game script that should be ripe for pass attempts. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% Brown hasn't been activated yet, but if he's a full go against the Patriots he could have big upside, especially if Stefon Diggs is out. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 31% Bowden would be my favorite waiver wire add if Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant were both out, but we won't know that before we make selections.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 18.1 WR RNK 5th FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $8,500 Ridley has been the No. 3 receiver on a per-game basis and he's been a target hog without Julio Jones.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 16.7 WR RNK 6th FANDUEL $7,500 DRAFTKINGS $7,700 Robinson was a disappointment last week but he has a fantastic matchup against his former team.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

