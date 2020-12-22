mike-evans-chris-godwin-buccaneers.jpg

My projections-based rankings process generally lends itself to a "start your studs" approach, but there are certainly exceptions. One of those exceptions comes when studs stop performing, or being treated like, studs. That's exactly what has happened with Chris Godwin and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Godwin's struggles appear to be closely related to the arrival of Antonio Brown. Since Brown joined the Buccaneers, Godwin is the No. 33 receiver in PPR scoring and has topped 53 yards just twice in six games. Since the team's Week 13 bye, it's been even worse, with Godwin seeing just 11.8% of the team's targets. I'm scared to start Godwin, but I have no confidence in starting him.

I honestly have no idea what to make of Smith-Schuster's struggles. He hasn't posted more than 55 yards in a game since Week 10 and he's only topped 75 yards three times all season. He does have an edge on Godwin most weeks in PPR because of his catches, but he's also coming off a three-catch performance against the Bengals on Monday night.

Are sitting Godwin or Smith-Schuster? Probably not for anyone on the waiver wire, but I'd definitely sit them for Marvin Jones, Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis and about two dozen other wideouts.

Week 16 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 16:

Out Week 14
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 12 -- Marvin Jones has at least 12 targets in three of his past four games.
  • 45 -- Nelson Agholor has 45 targets over his past five games.
  • 142.9 -- Corey Davis is the No. 10 WR in PPR leagues with 142.9 Fantasy points since he returned from the Covid IR in Week 7.
  • 40.47% -- Marquise Brown is responsible for 40% of Baltimore's air yards; only Terry McLaurin has a higher percentage.
  • 16.4 -- Brandon Aiyuk's 16.4 PPR Fantasy points per game ranks 13th, and second among receivers.
  • 8.17 -- 78 wide receivers have at least 50 targets this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster's 8.17 yards per catch ranks 76th.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Sammy Watkins WR
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL KC -10.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
NR
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
YTD Stats
REC
85
TAR
119
REYDS
1017
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.3
headshot-image
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
18th
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Waivers
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
39%
Gage has a solid PPR floor with at least 123 PPR points in four of his past five games and a game script that should be ripe for pass attempts.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BUF -7 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
44%
Brown hasn't been activated yet, but if he's a full go against the Patriots he could have big upside, especially if Stefon Diggs is out.
headshot-image
Lynn Bowden RB
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
27th
ROSTERED
31%
Bowden would be my favorite waiver wire add if Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant were both out, but we won't know that before we make selections.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
18.1
WR RNK
5th
FANDUEL
$8,700
DRAFTKINGS
$8,500
Ridley has been the No. 3 receiver on a per-game basis and he's been a target hog without Julio Jones.
Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
16.7
WR RNK
6th
FANDUEL
$7,500
DRAFTKINGS
$7,700
Robinson was a disappointment last week but he has a fantastic matchup against his former team.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

