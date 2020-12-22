The Week 16 waiver wire is ridiculous as any I can remember. There are a half dozen running backs available who could be top-24 backs this week, but we'll talk about them in the running back preview. The No. 1 quarterback from Week 15 is available in half of leagues, and he's facing the Dallas Cowboys. Odds are, you should consider starting him over the quarterback on your roster.
As you'll see below in the projections, Hurts is within one Fantasy point (or ahead) of every quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes in Week 16. In leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown, I'm still starting Josh Allen (if Stefon Diggs is healthy) over him. I'm probably starting Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson over Hurts too, but I reserve the right to change my mind. Tom Brady is in the same conversation, but as of Tuesday afternoon I'd choose Hurts over him and every other quarterback not listed above.
How did this happen so fast? He has 29 rush attempts in two starts and he's produced 22.9 PPR Fantasy points with his legs. As Jackson and Murray have shown us the past two years, if you run like that and you're an average passer, you're an elite Fantasy quarterback. We haven't seen enough from Hurts to say if he's a good NFL passer, but against the Dallas Cowboys, average is pretty low bar to clear.
Week 16 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 168 -- Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson combined for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their two starts against Dallas.
- 20 -- Every quarterback the Jaguars have faced since Week 7 has scored at least 20 Fantasy points.
- 6.1 -- The Rams have held opponents to 6.1 yards per pass attempt. No other defense boasts an average below 6.5.
- 2.9 -- Ben Roethliberger is averaging 2.9 completed air yards per attempt; only Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins have a lower average.
- 215 -- Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 215 pass attempts since Week 11.
- 22.4 -- Baker Mayfield has scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in each of his past four starts.
Matchups that matter
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Unless you have a top-five quarterback, Hurts is the second priority on the waiver wire (behind Tony Pollard).
Even when Trubisky has been bad for Fantasy the past month, his team is going up and down the field. Against Jacksonville he shouldn't have trouble picking up that second touchdown he was missing in Week 15.
The Jets are actually tough to run on, which should help get Mayfield near the 30 pass attempts he needs for Fantasy success.
DFS Plays
It will be difficult to fade Hurts in cash games, and with his upside I'll want a chunk in tournaments as well.
Trubisky has shown his 30-point upside twice this season, and his roster rate is always lower than it should be.