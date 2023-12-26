panthers.jpg
USATSI

We'll be looking for signs of life from a few veteran wide receivers over the final weeks of the season. If we don't see it, it's going to be hard to draft them as Fantasy starters in 2024 based on the way they've finished the season.

Adam Thielen will turn 34 years old before he plays a snap in 2024, and is probably the easiest to diagnose. We didn't draft him to be a starter this year, so Fantasy managers will be more likely to believe his slow finish than his surprising fast start. But he did just score 15.4 PPR Fantasy points in Week 16 and has 12.4 or more in two of his last three games. If he finishes with a couple of good games he has an outside shot of finishing the year as top-12 receiver by total points, which will be hard to ignore if he has a good role heading into 2024.

DeAndre Hopkins is a little more than a year younger than Thielen but he's also been 1.6 FPPG worse than Thielen this season. He only has four catches and 8.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last two games combined and he only has three games all season with more than five catches. Part of that is because of how bad the passing game has been for the Titans, but it would cost them $7.8 million to cut him so that may not change in 2024. 

Davante Adams just turned 31 on Christmas Eve so I would guess Fantasy managers would be more forgiving with him, but not if he stays in Las Vegas with their current quarterback situation. Adams has actually been worse than Thielen this season in terms of Fantasy production. If he limps to the finish line he'll need a trade or a major QB upgrade to be drafted in the first four rounds next season. 

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

Week 17 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are deep flexes.
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy is a flex at best.
player headshot
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tua Tagovailoa is not a top-12 QB
player headshot
Dontayvion Wicks WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wicks, Reed, and Watson could all be out. Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft would benefit most.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 9 -- Puka Nacua needs nine more catches to set the rookie reception record.
  • 0 -- Aidan O'Connell completed zero passes in the final three quarters on Christmas. That makes Davante Adams tough to trust.
  • 8.8 -- Stefon Diggs has topped 8.8 PPR Fantasy points once in his last six games.
  • 54.5% -- Terry McLaurin has accounted for 54.5% of Jacoby Brissett's passing yards this season.
  • 7 -- Demario Douglas has seen at least seven targets in five of his last six games.
  • 7.98 -- Drake London is averaging fewer than eight PPR FPPG outdoors this season.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -7 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
88
TAR
153
REYDS
958
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.2
player headshot
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
90
REYDS
808
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE BUF -12 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
76
REYDS
725
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
player headshot
DeAndre Hopkins WR
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
12.7
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
120
REYDS
939
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.8
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Demario Douglas WR
NE New England • #81
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -12 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
37th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
68
REYDS
517
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.1
Douglas bounced back nicely in Week 16 with five catches for 74 yards against the Broncos. He now has double-digit PPR Fantasy points in four of his last five games and should be chasing the score in Week 17 against the Bills.
player headshot
Curtis Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
83
REYDS
565
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.4
Samuel has more upside than Douglas but his floor, as shown last week, is frighteningly low. Still, he's scored 19 or more PPR points in two of his last three games and a chance that Jacoby Brissett could spark the Commanders passing game.
player headshot
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
34th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
51
REYDS
537
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
Palmer is a borderline No. 3 wide receiver this week in Fantasy. Two weeks a big play helped him to a 21-point Fantasy outing and he saw eight targets last week even if the Fantasy points weren't there.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
A.J. Brown WR
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI PHI -10.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
18.7
WR RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
101
TAR
152
REYDS
1394
TD
7
FPTS/G
18.7
With CeeDee Lamb off the main slate and Tyreek Hill facing the Ravens, Brown is my No. 1 play on the slate both by projected FanDuel points and value relative to price.
Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
15.5
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
74
TAR
96
REYDS
811
TD
7
FPTS/G
13
I would not expect this Chiefs offense to be popular after their very public poor performance in an island game on Christmas. Still, the Bengals have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season and Rice has 50 targets in his last five games.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.