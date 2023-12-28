We'll be looking for signs of life from three veteran wide receivers over the final twoweeks of the season. If we don't see it, it's going to be hard to draft them as Fantasy starters in 2024 based on the way they've performed lately.

Adam Thielen will turn 34 years old before he plays a snap in 2024, and is probably the easiest to diagnose. We didn't draft him to be a starter this year, so Fantasy managers will be more likely to believe his slow finish than his surprisingly awesome start. But he did just score 15 Fantasy points in Week 16 and has 12 or more in two of his last three games. If he finishes with a couple of good games he has an outside shot of finishing the year as top-12 receiver by total points, which will be hard to ignore if he has a good role heading into 2024.

DeAndre Hopkins is a little more than a year younger than Thielen but he's also been 1.6 FPPG worse than Thielen this season. He only has four catches and 8.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last two games combined and he only has three games all season with more than five catches. Part of that is because of how bad the passing game has been for the Titans, but it would cost them $7.8 million to cut him so that may not change in 2024.

Davante Adams just turned 31 on Christmas Eve so I would guess Fantasy managers would be more forgiving with him, but not if he stays in Las Vegas with their current quarterback situation. Adams has actually been worse than Thielen this season in terms of Fantasy production. If he limps to the finish line he'll need a trade or a major QB upgrade to be drafted in the first four rounds next season.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

9 -- Puka Nacua needs nine more catches to set the rookie reception record.

-- Puka Nacua needs nine more catches to set the rookie reception record. 0 -- Aidan O'Connell completed zero passes in the final three quarters on Christmas. That makes Davante Adams tough to trust.

-- Aidan O'Connell completed zero passes in the final three quarters on Christmas. That makes Davante Adams tough to trust. 8.8 -- Stefon Diggs has topped 8.8 PPR Fantasy points once in his last six games.

-- Stefon Diggs has topped 8.8 PPR Fantasy points once in his last six games. 54.5% -- Terry McLaurin has accounted for 54.5% of Jacoby Brissett's passing yards this season.

-- Terry McLaurin has accounted for 54.5% of Jacoby Brissett's passing yards this season. 7 -- Demario Douglas has seen at least seven targets in five of his last six games.

-- Demario Douglas has seen at least seven targets in five of his last six games. 7.98 -- Drake London is averaging fewer than eight PPR FPPG outdoors this season.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 88 TAR 153 REYDS 958 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 90 REYDS 808 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -12 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 76 REYDS 725 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 120 REYDS 939 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds (WR Preview) Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -13 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 517 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Douglas bounced back nicely in Week 16 with five catches for 74 yards against the Broncos. He now has double-digit PPR Fantasy points in four of his last five games and should be chasing the score in Week 17 against the Bills. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 83 REYDS 565 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 Samuel has more upside than Douglas but his floor, as shown last week, is frighteningly low. Still, he's scored 19 or more PPR points in two of his last three games and a chance that Jacoby Brissett could spark the Commanders passing game.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 18.7 WR RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 101 TAR 152 REYDS 1394 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.7 With CeeDee Lamb off the main slate and Tyreek Hill facing the Ravens, Brown is my No. 1 play on the slate both by projected FanDuel points and value relative to price.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 96 REYDS 811 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 I would not expect this Chiefs offense to be popular after their very public poor performance in an island game on Christmas. Still, the Bengals have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season and Rice has 50 targets in his last five games.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.