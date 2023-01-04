justin-fields-4-1400-us.jpg
It's Fantasy finals time in some leagues, so the stakes are big. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles and Colt McCoy could make things tricky for Fantasy survivors.

Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 18 numbers to know and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
QBs to Start
player headshot
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
23.7
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2242
RUYDS
1143
TD
25
INT
11
FPTS/G
22
Fields needs 64 more rushing yards to break Lamar Jackson's record of rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,206) set in 2019. I expect him to get that against the Vikings while also having a quality Fantasy outing. Fields has struggled of late with only one game over 19 Fantasy points since Week 11, but he should finish the season strong against Minnesota. For the season, the Vikings have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 21.0 Fantasy points per game.

player headshot
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -4.5 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.9
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4214
RUYDS
68
TD
29
INT
7
FPTS/G
20.8
Goff finally had a good outing on the road in Week 16 at Carolina with 31 Fantasy points, and he's in a groove right now, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. The Packers have been stingy against quarterbacks lately, keeping Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins to 19 Fantasy points or less, but I'll stick with Goff in this matchup, which could be for the final wild-card spot in the NFC.
player headshot
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
20th
PROJ PTS
20.5
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2732
RUYDS
166
TD
23
INT
14
FPTS/G
21.2
If Prescott could cut down on the turnovers he would be playing like an elite Fantasy quarterback. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, but he has eight interceptions and one fumble over that span. I hope he'll play a cleaner game against Washington in Week 18, and the Commanders have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points.
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4069
RUYDS
315
TD
30
INT
9
FPTS/G
21.7
Smith was better than I expected in Week 17 against the Jets with 20 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games. One of those outings was against the Rams in Week 13 at Los Angeles, and Smith had 367 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Seahawks are playing for a wild-card berth in this game, so Smith will hopefully have a big performance against the Rams, who just allowed Justin Herbert to score 21 Fantasy points against them in Week 17.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1196
RUYDS
6
TD
11
INT
4
FPTS/G
13.4
I'll stick with Purdy again in Week 18 against the Cardinals, and this is a big game for San Francisco. The 49ers can get the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory against Arizona and an Eagles loss to the Giants, so San Francisco has plenty of motivation for this game. Purdy has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of four starts, and his worst outing was 19 points against Washington in Week 16. No quarterback has scored more than 13 Fantasy points against Arizona in the past four games, but for the season the Cardinals allow 19.0 Fantasy points per game to the position. And Jimmy Garoppolo had 33 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 12.
player headshot
Jarrett Stidham QB
LV Las Vegas • #3
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
16.7
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
437
RUYDS
34
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.7
Stidham is dealing with an elbow injury, but hopefully he will be OK for this matchup with the Chiefs. He's coming off a tremendous game against the 49ers in Week 17 where he scored 31 Fantasy points with 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 34 rushing yards. It's a great matchup for him in Week 18 against the Chiefs since Kansas City has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. And for the season, the Chiefs allow opposing quarterbacks to score 22.7 Fantasy points per game on average.
player headshot
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
14.6
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1192
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
4
FPTS/G
15.6
This is a homecoming game for White, who grew up in South Florida. Hopefully that helps him end the season on a high note after he scored just three Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 17. This is a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. And Miami played Week 17 at New England without Bradley Chubb (hand) and Xavien Howard (knee), and if both are out again then White would benefit in a big way.
QBs to Sit
player headshot
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
3.9
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4610
RUYDS
-1
TD
25
INT
9
FPTS/G
19.6
As of Wednesday morning, we don't fully know what the Buccaneers plan to do with their starters in Week 18 at Atlanta. The game is meaningless since Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, so risking the health of Brady and other key members on offense makes little sense. That said, Todd Bowles did say, "you can't take your foot off the gas," which could indicate Brady and Co. are playing quite a bit. I'm not expecting Brady to play much, if at all, which is why he's listed here. If you play a Fantasy matchup in Week 18 you should find a different quarterback than Brady.
player headshot
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -14 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
6
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3205
RUYDS
708
TD
22
INT
5
FPTS/G
19.9
The Giants seem likely to rest their starters in Week 18 at Philadelphia since they are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Brian Daboll said he'll "do what's best for the team," which should be keeping Jones on the sideline. He's had a great season and helped plenty of Fantasy managers down the stretch, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But the Giants shouldn't play him at Philadelphia since this game is meaningless, and the Eagles will be highly motivated trying to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
17.7
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3241
RUYDS
259
TD
16
INT
10
FPTS/G
16.3
Maybe Nathaniel Hackett's departure is just what Wilson and the Broncos needed. Or maybe Wilson just likes facing the Chiefs. In the first game for Denver without Hackett in Week 17 at Kansas City, the Broncos nearly pulled off an upset in a 27-24 loss, and Wilson had 24 Fantasy points. Now, he also scored 30 Fantasy points against Kansas City in Week 14, so it could be the matchup, but let's give Wilson a little credit. However, I would look to sit Wilson in Week 18 against the Chargers. Wilson only scored 15 Fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 6, and this defense has held Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, Nick Foles and Baker Mayfield to a combined 26 Fantasy points over the past four games.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
player headshot
Deshaun Watson QB
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
872
RUYDS
131
TD
6
INT
3
FPTS/G
15.6
Watson was fantastic in Week 17 at Washington with 27 Fantasy points, and he did it with just 9-of-18 passing for 169 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 31 rushing yards. It was his first game with more than 18 Fantasy points in his five appearances this season, and we'll see if he can build on that performance this week at Pittsburgh. But this matchup is daunting since the Steelers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points since Week 10, which was Joe Burrow in Week 11. Granted, the level of competition was mediocre -- Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, Derek Carr and Tyler Huntley twice -- but I'm not expecting Watson to have a big outing in Pittsburgh in Week 18.