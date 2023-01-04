Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2242 RUYDS 1143 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 22 Fields needs 64 more rushing yards to break Lamar Jackson's record of rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,206) set in 2019. I expect him to get that against the Vikings while also having a quality Fantasy outing. Fields has struggled of late with only one game over 19 Fantasy points since Week 11, but he should finish the season strong against Minnesota. For the season, the Vikings have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 21.0 Fantasy points per game.





Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 4214 RUYDS 68 TD 29 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.8 Goff finally had a good outing on the road in Week 16 at Carolina with 31 Fantasy points, and he's in a groove right now, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. The Packers have been stingy against quarterbacks lately, keeping Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins to 19 Fantasy points or less, but I'll stick with Goff in this matchup, which could be for the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2732 RUYDS 166 TD 23 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 If Prescott could cut down on the turnovers he would be playing like an elite Fantasy quarterback. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, but he has eight interceptions and one fumble over that span. I hope he'll play a cleaner game against Washington in Week 18, and the Commanders have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points.