Fantasy Football Week 4: Deshaun Watson, Bilal Powell highlight sleepers with big-game potential to fill out your lineup

Aaron Jones might have already had the biggest surprise performance of Week 4. We'll see if any of the sleepers listed here can top him.



On Thursday night, Jones took over for two injured teammates in Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee), and he was the last man standing for the Green Bay Packers in their 35-14 victory against the Chicago Bears . Jones finished with 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, and he could find himself as the starter in Green Bay for Week 5 at Dallas and maybe longer.



Montgomery and Williams are very much in doubt for the game against the Dallas Cowboys , and Jones is going to be very popular off the waiver wire. We'll get into that more on Tuesday with the waiver wire column, but Jones is owned in just 1 percent of leagues on CBS Sports right now.



The hope would be other players like Jones emerging as waiver wire options after strong Week 4 outings, but not as a result of injury. And maybe we'll have a week full of surprise performances, which could improve our Fantasy rosters moving forward.



Quarterback sleepers 16.5 Projected points Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB After a week of letting us down, Siemian will be back to making Fantasy owners feel good again. He had two great performances at home in the first two games of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cowboys, putting up at least 25 Fantasy points in both outings. He struggled on the road at Buffalo with seven Fantasy points, but returning to Denver should be good for his outlook. It will also help that he's facing a shaky Oakland Raiders defense, who were just carved up by Kirk Cousins for 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. Siemian should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option this week. 18.5 Projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers was horrifically awful in Week 3 against Kansas City when he passed for 237 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, but he's due for a bounce-back game this week against the Philadelphia Eagles . Eli Manning had a get-right game against the Eagles in Week 3 with 366 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and we hope Rivers can follow suit. Rivers is due to play well after he averaged 21 Fantasy points in his first two games against Denver and Miami, and the Eagles are dealing with two key injuries on defense in Fletcher Cox (calf) and Ronald Darby (ankle). Rivers is a low-end No. 1 quarterback in this matchup. 15.3 Projected points Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB DeAndre Hopkins is already comparing Watson to Michael Vick for his performance in Week 3 at New England, when he had 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 41 yards. He now has 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in two starts, and that part of his game is big for his Fantasy production. He faces the Tennessee Titans this week, and Tennessee has allowed multiple touchdowns to two of the three opposing quarterbacks this year in Derek Carr and Russell Wilson , and Watson is worth streaming this week. He could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Running back sleepers 5.5 Projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB With Darren Sproles (broken arm/torn ACL) now out for the year, it's time for Smallwood LeGarrette Blount to carry the load for Philadelphia's backfield, with Corey Clement also working in. And Clement could be the next Aaron Jones if you want to look ahead in deeper leagues. But Smallwood is worth using as a flex against the Chargers this week. Blount has the better chance to score a touchdown than Smallwood, but Smallwood played more snaps than Blount in Week 3 against the New York Giants and is the best Eagles running back in PPR. 5.5 Projected points Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB Terrance West is expected to remain the starter for the Baltimore Ravens , but Allen will still be heavily involved in the passing game for Baltimore this week. And his opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers , have allowed decent production to running backs out of the backfield this season. In Week 1, Cleveland had three running backs combine for six catches and 62 yards, and Chicago had three running backs combine for 12 catches and 83 yards in Week 3. Allen is the better receiving option than West, and I would use Allen as a flex this week in all leagues, especially PPR. 10.3 Projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB Matt Forte (toe) is out, so Powell should get a heavy workload, which has worked out for him over the past two years, including Week 3 against Miami. He had 15 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins , and he should be in line for about 20 touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars . It's a tough matchup, and Elijah McGuire will get work also, but use Powell as at least a flex in all leagues with Forte out. Jacksonville has allowed a running back to gain at least 80 total yards in all three games this year. 6.7 Projected points Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB It's not an ideal matchup for Johnson against the Cincinnati Bengals with Vontaze Burfict back from his three-game suspension, but he should be heavily involved in the passing game. In the first game without Corey Coleman (hand) in Week 3 at the Indianapolis Colts , Johnson had seven targets for six catches and 81 yards. He also added two carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. He's not worth using in most standard leagues in Week 4, but he does have at least 59 receiving yards in each of the past two games on nine catches and 13 targets. He's a borderline starter in PPR.

Wide receiver sleepers 10.4 Projected points Jarvis Landry Miami Dolphins WR Landry, like most of the Dolphins, struggled in Week 3 at the New York Jets with six catches for 48 yards. But he had 11 targets, and he now has 26 in his first two games. He's an obvious start in PPR leagues with 19 catches for 126 yards to start the season, but he's worth using in standard formats as well. Slot receivers have had success against New Orleans this year, including Adam Thielen in Week 1 when he had nine catches for 157 yards. Jay Cutler should bounce back from his outing against the Jets, and Landry and DeVante Parker should benefit. 8.3 Projected points Allen Hurns Jacksonville Jaguars WR Hurns has benefitted the most with Allen Robinson (knee) out, as he has a touchdown in each of the past two games. He also has nine catches for 102 yards on 10 targets over that span, and he should have success against the Jets this week. The Jets have already allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, and Hurns should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Marqise Lee is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 7.3 Projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Tampa Bay should get standout cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) back after he sat out in Week 3 at Minnesota, and that will help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary. But Shepard should avoid Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves since he plays in the slot, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Shepard is also coming off an excellent game in Week 3 at the Eagles with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has seven catches in two of three games this year. 8.1 Projected points Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR Watkins isn't much of a sleeper, but I wanted a place to write about him since he's been cleared from his concussion from last week. He's coming off a tremendous game in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and we hope he builds off that game this week at Dallas. Jared Goff finally leaned on Watkins after he had seven targets combined in the first two games of the season, and the Cowboys have allowed three receivers to score at least eight Fantasy points in the past two games. Watkins is a low-end starting option in all leagues. 9.6 Projected points J.J. Nelson Arizona Cardinals WR Nelson let a lot of Fantasy owners down Monday night in Week 3 against Dallas with no catches on just three targets, but I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the 49ers at home. He should be healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury in practice last week, and San Francisco got abused by Watkins and Robert Woods last week for 12 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Larry Fitzgerald is an obvious start for the Arizona Cardinals , but Nelson is still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 4.

Tight end sleepers 4.3 Projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook has at least five targets in every game this year, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in PPR in two of them, including Week 3 at Washington when he had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Denver Broncos have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the past two games with Jason Witten and Charles Clay , and Cook could see more targets if Michael Crabtree (chest) is out or limited. 3.1 Projected points Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE We'll see what happens with Jordan Reed (chest) this week, but Davis showed in Week 3 against Oakland that he can be a solid fill-in option. Davis had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and this is now three times in the past five games where Reed has been out that Davis scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. It's a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs , but Davis is a streaming option if he starts again. 4.1 Projected points Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE Griffin returned from his one-game absence from a concussion in Week 3 at New England and had six targets for five catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. He could be the de facto No. 2 option in the passing game behind Hopkins even with Will Fuller (collarbone) expected to play, and Griffin is another tight end worth streaming. The Titans allowed 10 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets to Seattle's tight ends in Week 3.

Week 4 DFS advice

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 4

QB: Andy Dalton ($7,100) at CLE

($7,100) at CLE RB: Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) vs. LAR

($8,500) vs. LAR RB: Todd Gurley ($8,000) at DAL

($8,000) at DAL WR: A.J. Green ($8,000) at CLE

WR: Dez Bryant ($7,800) vs. LAR

($7,800) vs. LAR WR: Rishard Matthews ($6,000) vs. HOU

($6,000) vs. HOU TE: Cameron Brate ($5,300) vs. NYG

($5,300) vs. NYG K: Ryan Succop ($4,600) at HOU

($4,600) at HOU D: Bengals ($4,600) at CLE

I'm looking forward to Dalton building off last week's performance at Green Bay when he passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and he leaned on Green for 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. This is a good stack against the Cleveland Browns , as well as using the Bengals DST with Burfict back.



Gurley will benefit if Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is out, and Gurley has at least 130 total yards in each of the past two games against Washington and San Francisco, with five total touchdowns and eight catches over that span. And Elliott should take advantage of a Los Angeles Rams defense that has allowed four touchdowns to running backs in the past two games against Chris Thompson and Carlos Hyde .



Bryant should benefit from lighter coverage after three tough games against the Giants, Denver and Arizona, and he's worth using this week. And the same goes for Matthews, who remains the No. 1 receiver for the Titans with Corey Davis (hamstring) out.



Brate is coming off a strong game in Week 3 against Minnesota where he had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown, and the Giants have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in three games in a row with Witten, Eric Ebron and Zach Ertz . Brate is a great option to use at this price.