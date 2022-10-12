I thought the tight end position was a mess at the beginning of the year, I had no idea how bad it was about to get.

Through the first five weeks of the season, only nine tight ends have scored even 10 PPR Fantasy points per game. That includes Tasyom Hill, who only has one catch on the season. It also includes Gerald Everett, who had one catch for two yards last week. It obviously includes Tyler Higbee, who somehow still doesn't have a touchdown yet this year.

We should probably include Pat Freiermuth in that list. He's at 9.9 FPPG. He's also currently in the concussion protocol. So we aren't expecting him, and we'll also be without Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson due to their teams being on a bye this week. Add in the fact that Kyle Pitts is still projected out with a hamstring injury and the tight end position looks worse than even we could have imagined in Week 6.

I have a few waiver wire adds below, but the truth is that just about anyone you could envision scoring a touchdown is streamable at tight end this week. That includes Tyler Conklin, who has fallen off a cliff since Zach Wilson took over. In fact, if you can't get Hill or Hayden Hurst, I'd likely just hold on to Conklin and start him one more week against the Packers. That defense hasn't been as good as expected and this will be the first game since Wilson took over that the Jets face an NFL-ready starting quarterback. I would expect their pass volume to rebound.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 6:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Zach Gentry is also banged up for the Steelers.

134 -- Passing and rushing yards for Taysom Hill in Week 5 to go along with four total touchdowns. He needs to be rostered everywhere.

0 -- Dalton Schultz hasn't caught a pass in two weeks, hopefully Dak Prescott can salvage his season.

73 -- David Njoku has three straight games with at least 73 receiving yards.



90.4 - Cade Otton had a 90.4% route participation in Week 5, a 35.7% increase from Week 4.



7 -- Hayden Hurst saw seven targets in Week 5 with Tee Higgins hobbled. He's a starter if Higgins is out.

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 29 REYDS 289 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5

Week 6 Streamers (TE Preview) Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 2 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.2 Hill is far more valuable in non-PPR because he only has one catch all season. But he's a starter in both formats due to his upside and red zone involvement. Just don't look for him in the projections below, he's broken my process. I wasn't properly accounting for running tight ends. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Hurst is a very good play if Higgins is out, but this is a tough matchup for tight ends, so I would be much less excited if Higgins plays. It's likely Hurst needs a bunch of volume just to be serviceable. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 I think it's quite possible Otton becomes the best Buccaneers tight end, regardless of who is healthy. But I'm only considering starting him this week if Cameron Brate remains out.

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAR -11 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 290 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 Travis Kelce gets the Bills, who are awesome against tight ends, and Mark Andrews faces his former defensive coordinator, who I'd imagine will try to scheme him away. For those reasons I'll go with Higbee, who has been remarkably productive in Fantasy considering he still hasn't scored a touchdown.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Quintin Morris TE BUF Buffalo • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 2.2 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 I'm playing the Bills tight end against the Chiefs. If Dawson Knox is back, it will be him. If not, it's Quintin Morris, who saw five targets in Week 5.