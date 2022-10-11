getty-rhamondre-stevenson-patriots.jpg

Week 6 marks the beginning of the bye season, with the Raiders, Titans, Texans, and Lions on a bye. At running back, this week is particularly painful because Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jamaal Williams, and Dameon Pierce have all been ranked as top-24 running backs. With all the injuries we're dealing with, they will be missed.

One of the results of this is that some of the bigger busts have found their way back into the top 24 of the projections at the bottom of this article. More specifically, Najee Harris and Ezekiel Elliott. It's much harder to get away from them this week than it was last, even if I don't really want to start either. But as bad as this position has been, it doesn't mean I will advise starting Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson.

Akers and Henderson have combined to score 61.5 PPR Fantasy points this season. That's one fewer point than Jeff WIlson, but more than Harris or Elliott. Unfortunately, we don't get to use Akers and Henderson in combination, and their current split in work makes them unusable.

Henderson has played at least 50% of the snaps in every game this year and he's played more snaps than Akers in four of five games. He's also dominated targets, with 15 on the season to Akers' five. But he did not receive even one carry last week and he hasn't had double-digit carries in a game since Week 2.

Akers has dominated rush attempts, with 13 last week and 12 or more in three of his last four games, but he only has one game all year with a catch and he's actually seen his snap share drop the last two weeks, all the way down to 31% in Week 5.

What's been left unsaid to this point is that if either back was having any success at all, their usage would probably be a lot better. But Akers is averaging an abysmal 3.0 yards per carry and Henderson has been awful in the passing game at 5.7 yards per catch and 4.5 yards per target. Their problem may be related to Matthew Stafford's, that the offensive line is terrible, but I'm not sure when that's going to improve.

I'm trying to hold both of the Rams running backs just in case one of them gets hurt and/or the situation gets more clear. But even with all the byes and injuries, I have no interest in starting either in Week 6.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kenneth Walker should be a must-start running back rest of season.
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #37
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Rhamondre Stevenson is a top-10 running back in all formats this week.
headshot-image
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Eno Benjamin is a No. 2 running back if both James Conner and Darrel Williams are out.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If Hines and Jonathan Taylor both miss Week 6 then Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay are both in play as flexes.
Numbers to know
  • 100 -- Rhamondre Stevenson played 100% of the RB snaps once Damien Harris went down in Week 5.
  • 6 -- Just six touches for A.J. Dillon in Week 5. After a strong Week 1, he's been a ghost since then and probably not worth starting at this point. 
  • 0 -- The Patriots have yet to surrender a rushing touchdown to a running back.
  • 49 -- Receptions for running backs versus the Chiefs, easily the highest in the league. 350 receiving yards are also the most in the league by 76 yards. 
  • 47 -- Nick Cubb leads running backs with a 47% avoided tackle rate.
  • 5.74 -- Yards after contact per rush for Kenneth Walker III, the second highest in the league behind D'Andre Swift
  • 298 -- Rushing yards for Josh Jacobs in the last two games.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
6.9
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
184
REC
2
REYDS
25
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.7
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
375
REC
8
REYDS
70
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
James Robinson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
286
REC
8
REYDS
45
TD
4
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
Eno Benjamin RB
ARI Arizona • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
12.9
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
136
REC
12
REYDS
97
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -3 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
171
REC
18
REYDS
145
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.7
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
248
REC
7
REYDS
71
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Kenneth Walker III RB
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
71%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
146
REC
6
REYDS
14
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.1
Walker is rostered in too many leagues for this space, but I'm making an exception for a couple of reasons. One, I wanted to tell you that if he's available, he's worth all your FAB. Two, he's available in up to half of leagues on other sites, so go check just in case. I expect Walker to be a top-20 running back rest of season and he has top-12 upside.
headshot-image
Eno Benjamin RB
ARI Arizona • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
27th
RB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
136
REC
12
REYDS
97
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
I'm willing to spend up to 10% of FAB on Benjamin. If he gets the start this week against a terrible Seahawks defense, he could justify that cost by winning you a week. But even if James Conner returns, I believe Benjamin could work his way into the Chase Edmonds role, as Conner just hasn't looked like the same back.
headshot-image
Deon Jackson RB
IND Indianapolis • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
25th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
59
REC
4
REYDS
29
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.6
I won't spend much on Jackson, because either Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines returning could ruin his value. But if they're both out, Jackson could give you a top-20 week with double-digit carries and three-plus catches.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -8 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
2
REYDS
3
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that they need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
16.7
RB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
372
REC
13
REYDS
71
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.7
I received a text from one of my colleagues late Monday night expressing concern that Stevenson was his No. 1 running back this week. Well, he's in my top five as well, so I don't believe it's that outlandish. Stevenson should see 20-plus touches in a good matchup and he's still priced like a No. 2 running back.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
375
REC
8
REYDS
70
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
Until it becomes widely recognized that Wilson is getting nearly 20 touches a week and producing excellent efficiency on those touches, I'm going to keep riding him. It's all the better that we can do so as a contrarian play.
Heath's Projections