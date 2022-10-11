Week 6 marks the beginning of the bye season, with the Raiders, Titans, Texans, and Lions on a bye. At running back, this week is particularly painful because Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jamaal Williams, and Dameon Pierce have all been ranked as top-24 running backs. With all the injuries we're dealing with, they will be missed.

One of the results of this is that some of the bigger busts have found their way back into the top 24 of the projections at the bottom of this article. More specifically, Najee Harris and Ezekiel Elliott. It's much harder to get away from them this week than it was last, even if I don't really want to start either. But as bad as this position has been, it doesn't mean I will advise starting Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson.

Akers and Henderson have combined to score 61.5 PPR Fantasy points this season. That's one fewer point than Jeff WIlson, but more than Harris or Elliott. Unfortunately, we don't get to use Akers and Henderson in combination, and their current split in work makes them unusable.

Henderson has played at least 50% of the snaps in every game this year and he's played more snaps than Akers in four of five games. He's also dominated targets, with 15 on the season to Akers' five. But he did not receive even one carry last week and he hasn't had double-digit carries in a game since Week 2.

Akers has dominated rush attempts, with 13 last week and 12 or more in three of his last four games, but he only has one game all year with a catch and he's actually seen his snap share drop the last two weeks, all the way down to 31% in Week 5.

What's been left unsaid to this point is that if either back was having any success at all, their usage would probably be a lot better. But Akers is averaging an abysmal 3.0 yards per carry and Henderson has been awful in the passing game at 5.7 yards per catch and 4.5 yards per target. Their problem may be related to Matthew Stafford's, that the offensive line is terrible, but I'm not sure when that's going to improve.

I'm trying to hold both of the Rams running backs just in case one of them gets hurt and/or the situation gets more clear. But even with all the byes and injuries, I have no interest in starting either in Week 6.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Kenneth Walker should be a must-start running back rest of season. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Rhamondre Stevenson is a top-10 running back in all formats this week. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Eno Benjamin is a No. 2 running back if both James Conner and Darrel Williams are out. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. If Hines and Jonathan Taylor both miss Week 6 then Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay are both in play as flexes.

RB Preview Numbers to know

100 -- Rhamondre Stevenson played 100% of the RB snaps once Damien Harris went down in Week 5.



-- Rhamondre Stevenson played 100% of the RB snaps once Damien Harris went down in Week 5. 6 -- Just six touches for A.J. Dillon in Week 5. After a strong Week 1, he's been a ghost since then and probably not worth starting at this point.



-- Just six touches for A.J. Dillon in Week 5. After a strong Week 1, he's been a ghost since then and probably not worth starting at this point. 0 -- The Patriots have yet to surrender a rushing touchdown to a running back.



-- The Patriots have yet to surrender a rushing touchdown to a running back. 49 -- Receptions for running backs versus the Chiefs, easily the highest in the league. 350 receiving yards are also the most in the league by 76 yards.



-- Receptions for running backs versus the Chiefs, easily the highest in the league. 350 receiving yards are also the most in the league by 76 yards. 47 -- Nick Cubb leads running backs with a 47% avoided tackle rate.



-- Nick Cubb leads running backs with a 47% avoided tackle rate. 5.74 -- Yards after contact per rush for Kenneth Walker III, the second highest in the league behind D'Andre Swift.



-- Yards after contact per rush for Kenneth Walker III, the second highest in the league behind D'Andre Swift. 298 -- Rushing yards for Josh Jacobs in the last two games.



RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 2 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 375 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 12 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 171 REC 18 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (RB Preview) Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 14th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Walker is rostered in too many leagues for this space, but I'm making an exception for a couple of reasons. One, I wanted to tell you that if he's available, he's worth all your FAB. Two, he's available in up to half of leagues on other sites, so go check just in case. I expect Walker to be a top-20 running back rest of season and he has top-12 upside. Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 12 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm willing to spend up to 10% of FAB on Benjamin. If he gets the start this week against a terrible Seahawks defense, he could justify that cost by winning you a week. But even if James Conner returns, I believe Benjamin could work his way into the Chase Edmonds role, as Conner just hasn't looked like the same back. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 I won't spend much on Jackson, because either Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines returning could ruin his value. But if they're both out, Jackson could give you a top-20 week with double-digit carries and three-plus catches.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that they need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 13 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 I received a text from one of my colleagues late Monday night expressing concern that Stevenson was his No. 1 running back this week. Well, he's in my top five as well, so I don't believe it's that outlandish. Stevenson should see 20-plus touches in a good matchup and he's still priced like a No. 2 running back.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 375 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Until it becomes widely recognized that Wilson is getting nearly 20 touches a week and producing excellent efficiency on those touches, I'm going to keep riding him. It's all the better that we can do so as a contrarian play.