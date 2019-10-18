Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks you can trust start with two rookies

Editor's Note: Even with the Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers, and Panthers on bye, there are plenty of options for Week 7, at least in standard one-quarterback leagues. The position isn't exactly thin, but you might find yourself trying to juggle streamers every week.

That's where we can help.

Jamey Eisenberg has laid out his favorite plays and guys you should avoid at quarterback for his Start 'Em & Sit' Em column, including some big names to keep riding, and some guys you might be able to go out and add to start.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1664 RUYDS 238 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.3 Murray should stay hot this week against the Giants, who have allowed every quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points except for Washington's duo of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in Week 4. Murray has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including 59 points in his past two outings against Cincinnati and Atlanta. Murray could once again challenge to be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 921 RUYDS 86 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.4 Jones gets a good matchup just in time for his reinforcements to come back from injury with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Evan Engram (knee) on track to play in Week 7 against Arizona. We'll see if Sterling Shepard (concussion) can also play, joining Golden Tate. Jones has struggled since his 37-point outing in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, combining for 32 Fantasy points in his past three games against Washington, Minnesota and New England. The Cardinals are third in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 4 (15 points) and Andy Dalton in Week 5 (22 points) failed to score at least 32 points against this defense. Jones is a great streaming option for this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1458 RUYDS 82 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Wentz has been great as a Fantasy quarterback this season, and he did well in a tough matchup in Week 6 at Minnesota with 24 points. Two of his best games have now come on the road in tough spots with his performance against the Vikings and his 25 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 4. He should keep it up against the Cowboys this week, and Dallas just struggled with Sam Darnold last week when he scored 23 Fantasy points. In his past four games against Dallas, Wentz is averaging 250.3 passing yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 13 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.5 Goff is overdue for a big game, and the matchup against the Falcons should be exactly what he needs. Only Miami allows more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Falcons, and five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 points, including Deshaun Watson and Murray combining for 85 points in the past two games. Goff had one Fantasy point at home last week against San Francisco and has just two games with more than 20 points all season, but this should be his breakout performance against a bad Atlanta defense. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1883 RUYDS 133 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 24.7 Prescott might not have his No. 1 receiver this week with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up, but that shouldn't stop you from starting him against the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense is that bad, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 24 Fantasy points in six games. Prescott has at least 25 Fantasy points in four of six games also, and he should lean on Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten if Cooper is out. In two games against the Eagles last year, Prescott combined for 52 Fantasy points.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 125 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Minshew had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against New Orleans with four Fantasy points, but he should bounce back this week against the Bengals. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Cincinnati have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for this game. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1062 RUYDS 66 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.2 Brissett had his worst Fantasy performance in Week 5 at Kansas City in the Colts' last outing before their bye. Prior to that, he had scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to three of the past four opposing quarterbacks, and it would be great for Brissett if this game turns into a shootout. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF -10 41.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1163 RUYDS 10 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 Garoppolo hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, and he only has one game with more than 20 points, which was Week 2 against the Bengals. But this should be a good outing for him against the Redskins, who have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points. I'm willing to roll the dice on Garoppolo as a streamer this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1647 RUYDS 18 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 I've been advocating for Dalton as a streaming option for the past two weeks, and it's brought back mixed results. He had 22 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 5, but he scored just 13 points at Baltimore in Week 6. This week, it's hard to count on him against the Jaguars, even with Jalen Ramsey no longer on the team. In the past two games without Ramsey, Jacksonville has allowed a combined 29 Fantasy points against Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater, and Dalton should produce similar results. Dalton's offensive line has been a problem all year, and the Jaguars should be able to put plenty of pressure on him this week. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1785 RUYDS 24 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.8 Rivers has struggled in his past two games with a combined 22 Fantasy points over that span, with the lowlight being four points against Denver in Week 5. He likely won't bounce back this week against the Titans on the road. Tennessee allows just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has scored more than 21 points against them this year. The offensive line for the Chargers has been a problem for Rivers, and he's only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 10.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 513 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19 Darnold was fantastic in Week 6 against Dallas with 23 Fantasy points. It was his first game since Week 1 because of his bout with mono, and he surprised many people with his performance against the Cowboys. But while the Dallas defense is good, the New England defense is on a different level. The Patriots allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Daniel Jones in Week 6 threw a touchdown pass against this defense for the season. Along with that, New England has 14 interceptions, which leads the NFL. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1387 RUYDS 63 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.6 Stafford does not have a good track record against the Vikings, and he will be hard to trust this week, even at home. In his past five meetings with Minnesota, Stafford is averaging 201.2 passing yards per game with three touchdowns, one interception and two fumbles. He has three games over that span without a touchdown, and he could have another bad outing this week. While the Vikings did allow 24 Fantasy points against Wentz last week, the previous four quarterbacks against them each scored fewer than 19 Fantasy points. Stafford also has just one game with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past four games.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1374 RUYDS 40 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Cousins has turned the corner over the past two games with a combined 59 Fantasy points against the Giants and Eagles. He's taken advantage of great matchups, and hopefully he can do the same here. I'm skeptical, however, and the Lions allow just 19.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. I can see Cousins playing well, but not having a big Fantasy outing, with Dalvin Cook doing the heavy lifting. He's still worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I don't see him scoring more than 20 Fantasy points for the third week in a row.

