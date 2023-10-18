If you've tried to set your lineup, you already know that six teams are on bye. It's not pretty, with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, DeAndre Hopkins and more on bye, while Deebo Samuel, Chris Olave, Justin Jefferson and Diontae Johnson are among the injured. But there's no crying in Fantasy, and Week 8 should be way better with no teams on bye.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 7 at wide receiver here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 7 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 7 premium projections over at SportsLine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide Receivers
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers continues to blossom as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens, and he has consecutive games with at least 12.3 PPR points. He scored his first NFL touchdown in London in Week 6 against Tennessee, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 7 against the Lions at home. Detroit has allowed six receivers in the past five games to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Flowers has at least eight targets in four of six outings this season. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
McLaurin loves facing the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, McLaurin has scored at least 13.0 PPR points in each outing, including four games with at least six catches, three games with at least 105 receiving yards and three games with a touchdown. Let's hope that history continues in Week 7, and McLaurin is coming off a solid game at Atlanta in Week 6 with six catches for 81 yards on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 14.1 PPR points in three of his past five games -- all on the road -- and I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Curtis Samuel as a sleeper in Week 7, and he has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row. The Giants have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London might be having the breakout season we were hoping for based on his production over the past five games. During that span, he scored at least 14.7 PPR points three times, including two in a row, and he scored at least 11.8 PPR points in every game this season where he had at least seven targets, which has happened in each of the past three contests. We'll see if Desmond Ridder continues to feature London to this level (he's averaging 9.3 targets in each of his past three games), and this is a good matchup for him at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, and London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay in Week 18 last year.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brown had a down game in Week 6 at the Rams with just four catches for 34 yards, but he had 11 targets. That's now four times in his past five games with at least 10 targets, and the Cardinals are giving him every chance to succeed on a weekly basis. He's typically rewarded them and Fantasy managers with at least 16.1 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he has a great matchup in Week 7 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Michael Wilson can also be considered a sleeper as a No. 3 receiver in this matchup, and the Cardinals might get a nice surprise this week if Kyler Murray (knee) is able to play.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Lockett had a great game in Week 6 at Cincinnati with six catches for 94 yards on eight targets, but that's just the second time this season he's scored more than 9.4 PPR points. He should stay hot against the Cardinals this week, and he has a great history against Arizona. Lockett has scored at least 15.5 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Cardinals, with four touchdowns over that span. Arizona is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against the Cardinals this year. This should be a big week for DK Metcalf and Lockett in this matchup.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The last time we saw Watson in Week 5 at Las Vegas he showed off his play-making ability with three catches for 91 yards on seven targets, including a 77-yard reception. I'm hoping he can build off that performance after the bye at Denver this week. The Broncos have allowed every opposing receiver who has led his team in targets except one this season (Garrett Wilson in Week 5) to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 receiving yards, including Jakobi Meyers, Terry McLaurin, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore and Kadarius Toney. In total, six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Denver this year, and I like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Romeo Doubs as a high-end No. 3 receiver.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
As of Wednesday afternoon, we still don't know if Daniel Jones (neck) or Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Giants in Week 7 against Washington. Whoever it is will hopefully help Robinson build off his performance in Week 6 against the Bills when he had eight catches for 62 yards on eight targets. That came from Taylor, but the Giants should continue to feature Robinson, who is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against Washington. The Commanders have allowed seven receivers to score at least 14.8 PPR points this year, and Robinson will hopefully continue to show he's all the way back from last year's torn ACL.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I hope the addition of Mecole Hardman doesn't ruin the upside for Rice, who is starting to emerge as the best receiver for the Chiefs. He comes into Week 7 against the Chargers having scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he could be a sneaky No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Los Angeles this year.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jaguars like to give up big plays, and Shaheed likes to make big plays. In Week 6 at Houston, Shaheed had a 34-yard touchdown and another 51-yard reception. Now, those were the only two catches for Shaheed against the Texans, but he did have six targets. With Derek Carr's shoulder healed, Shaheed is once again a major threat, and this is a good defense to challenge down the field since Jacksonville is allowing the fourth-most completions of 20-plus air yards. Chris Olave is a great start on Thursday night, but Shaheed is also worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton has been the best receiver for the Broncos this season, and he comes into Week 7 against Green Bay with at least 11.6 PPR points in all but one game. He also has a touchdown in four of six outings, but I don't love this matchup for him. The Packers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jaire Alexander could make things uncomfortable for Sutton this week. With Alexander healthy, Green Bay has already held D.J. Moore to 4.5 PPR points in Week 1 and Davante Adams to 8.5 PPR points in Week 5. I would only consider starting Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 7.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see how Pickens does now that Diontae Johnson (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 7 against the Rams. Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is also expected back, and this is suddenly a crowded receiving corps. Pickens has done well with Johnson out, scoring at least 11.5 PPR points in three of four games after Johnson was injured in Week 1. But Johnson, if healthy, should return as the target leader for the Steelers, and Pickens has averaged 8.3 targets per game in Johnson's absence. This is also a tough matchup in Week 7 against the Rams, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Rams have only allowed one touchdown to an opposing receiver all season. Pickens should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 7.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In two games without Mike Williams (ACL), Palmer has been good with seven catches for 137 yards on 15 targets against the Raiders and Cowboys. But he hasn't been great, and I don't want to trust him in this matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm not expecting Palmer to have his breakout game at Arrowhead Stadium. Keenan Allen should be fine despite the tough defense, but Palmer is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 7.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In Minnesota's first game without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) in Week 6 at Chicago, Osborn didn't do much with four catches for 48 yards on five targets. Granted, Kirk Cousins only threw 31 times in a 19-13 win against the Bears, but we needed to see more from Osborn before saying he's a must-start receiver, even in three-receiver leagues. This week, it's easy to fade Osborn on Monday night against San Francisco. The 49ers aren't the most imposing secondary, and I still like Jordan Addison as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. But San Francisco has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and Osborn will likely need a touchdown to have a productive Fantasy outing in Week 7.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's hard to bench Pittman in PPR since he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in two starts with Gardner Minshew. But Pittman could struggle in Week 7 against Cleveland, and the Browns are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Cleveland has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver all season, and George Pickens (22.7 PPR points in Week 2) and Brandon Aiyuk (11.6 PPR points in Week 6) are the only receivers with double digits in scoring against this defense, including matchups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Zay Flowers. Pittman is a low-end starter in all PPR leagues at best and a risky option in non-PPR leagues since he has just one touchdown this season.