Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Flowers continues to blossom as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens, and he has consecutive games with at least 12.3 PPR points. He scored his first NFL touchdown in London in Week 6 against Tennessee, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 7 against the Lions at home. Detroit has allowed six receivers in the past five games to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Flowers has at least eight targets in four of six outings this season. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 McLaurin loves facing the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, McLaurin has scored at least 13.0 PPR points in each outing, including four games with at least six catches, three games with at least 105 receiving yards and three games with a touchdown. Let's hope that history continues in Week 7, and McLaurin is coming off a solid game at Atlanta in Week 6 with six catches for 81 yards on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 14.1 PPR points in three of his past five games -- all on the road -- and I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Curtis Samuel as a sleeper in Week 7, and he has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row. The Giants have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season.

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 42 REYDS 329 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 London might be having the breakout season we were hoping for based on his production over the past five games. During that span, he scored at least 14.7 PPR points three times, including two in a row, and he scored at least 11.8 PPR points in every game this season where he had at least seven targets, which has happened in each of the past three contests. We'll see if Desmond Ridder continues to feature London to this level (he's averaging 9.3 targets in each of his past three games), and this is a good matchup for him at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, and London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay in Week 18 last year.

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 53 REYDS 334 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.9 Brown had a down game in Week 6 at the Rams with just four catches for 34 yards, but he had 11 targets. That's now four times in his past five games with at least 10 targets, and the Cardinals are giving him every chance to succeed on a weekly basis. He's typically rewarded them and Fantasy managers with at least 16.1 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he has a great matchup in Week 7 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Michael Wilson can also be considered a sleeper as a No. 3 receiver in this matchup, and the Cardinals might get a nice surprise this week if Kyler Murray (knee) is able to play.