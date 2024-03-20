In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following NFL free agency, it was exciting to see the Fantasy value change for all the players who changed teams. And the running backs provided most of the intrigue.
Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Josh Jacobs (Packers) and Derrick Henry (Ravens) were all drafted in Round 2. D'Andre Swift (Bears) and Joe Mixon (Texans) went in Round 5. Tony Pollard (Titans) and Aaron Jones (Vikings) were selected in Round 6. Austin Ekeler (Commanders) and Zack Moss (Bengals) were drafted in Round 7. Devin Singletary (Giants) went in Round 8, and Gus Edwards (Chargers) ended up in Round 9.
I expected Barkley and Jacobs to be Round 2 picks, but I was surprised at Henry's selection here in PPR at No. 21 overall. The earliest I would draft Henry is the end of Round 3.
I love the value of Mixon in Round 5, but I didn't expect Swift to be drafted ahead of Mixon. I wouldn't draft Swift until Round 6, and I like Pollard better than Swift as well.
Jones was a fine selection in Round 6, and Moss in Round 7 was a great pick. I thought Ekeler was drafted a little too soon following his move to Washington, but Singletary in Round 8 and Edwards in Round 9 were quality selections.
As for the receivers who changed teams recently, Calvin Ridley (Titans) and Keenan Allen (Bears) went in Round 4, while Diontae Johnson (Panthers) went in Round 6. Marquise Brown (Chiefs) was selected in Round 7, Jerry Jeudy (Browns) went in Round 8 and Mike Williams (Jets) and Curtis Samuel (Bills) went in Round 9. Gabe Davis (Jaguars) ended up in Round 10.
I was surprised to see Ridley as the No. 21 receiver off the board, and he went well ahead of new teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was the second pick in Round 7. I view Ridley as more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver now that he's in Tennessee.
Allen was the No. 26 receiver off the board, and this is the range he should be selected with the Bears. He was drafted well after new teammate D.J. Moore, who was the No. 16 overall pick in Round 2. I wouldn't draft Moore that early now that Allen is in Chicago.
Johnson in Round 6 and Brown in Round 7 are solid value picks, and Johnson should be the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers following his trade from the Steelers. Brown could challenge Rashee Rice for the No. 1 receiver role in Kansas City, but I expect Brown to be the No. 2 receiver and No. 3 option in the passing game (behind Travis Kelce) for Patrick Mahomes. I ended up with Brown as the No. 4 Fantasy receiver on my roster.
We'll see if Jeudy can be a factor for the Browns, but Round 8 could be too soon for him in a crowded receiving corps. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL, will hopefully be healthy and make an impact for the Jets. I didn't mind his selection in Round 9.
I wouldn't draft Samuel in Round 9, and he went two picks after Khalil Shakir, who I still like better as the No. 2 receiver in Buffalo. As for Davis, he's a great flier in Round 10 now that he's the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville.
Kirk Cousins (Falcons) was the most prominent quarterback to change teams this offseason, and he went in Round 11 here as the No. 14 quarterback off the board. I have no problem drafting him as a high-end backup, and hopefully he's ready for Week 1 after suffering a ruptured Achilles last year in Minnesota.
His biggest impact could be on the receiving corps in Atlanta, and Drake London was selected in Round 4 here. I love London as a breakout candidate with Cousins now throwing him passes.
Kyle Pitts was also selected in Round 6, and he should get a big boost with Cousins. Pitts was the No. 7 tight end selected, and that's the right range for him this season.
I also drafted another Falcons receiver in Darnell Mooney in Round 13, and we'll see if he can make an impact in Atlanta as well. He was my No. 5 receiver and a great flier at this point in the draft.
I had the No. 3 overall pick, and I love the way my team came together, especially with a running back corps of Breece Hall, Alvin Kamara, Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown, Elijah Mitchell and Israel Abanianda. Hall and Kamara are easy starters, but I'm excited about the upside for Warren and Brown.
Warren should get a boost with Arthur Smith now calling plays in Pittsburgh, and Brown could end up as the best running back in Cincinnati while playing in tandem with Moss. I also plan to draft Mitchell often this season as a lottery ticket behind Christian McCaffrey.
My receiving corps is led by Nico Collins, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk and Brown, with Michael Wilson and Mooney in reserve. Collins should build off his breakout season from 2023, and Samuel remains an excellent Fantasy option worth drafting in early Round 3.
I love Kirk now that Ridley is gone in Jacksonville, and Brown's value improves greatly with his move to Kansas City. Wilson, like Mooney, is a good late-round flier, and hopefully his role grows in Arizona in his sophomore campaign.
I drafted Dalton Kincaid in Round 6 as the No. 6 tight end off the board, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates this season. And I waited on a quarterback and ended up with Jordan Love in Round 10 as the No. 12 quarterback off the board. That's just incredible value for Love, who was great in his first season as a starter in 2023.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
9. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
